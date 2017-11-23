– Detroit, Michigan

As a regular new car reviewer, I’m as guilty as the next guy for propelling the “Americans only buy SUVs” narrative. Yes, it’s true that, in the U.S. and other markets, buyers seem more interested than ever about crossovers and utility vehicles. But it’s important to note that the old standby – midsize sedans – is still a formidable sales force, with millions of units moved each year, in this country alone.

With that backdrop, you can guess why Honda has lavished so much attention on its all-new, 2018 Accord sedan. This is a car that must vie for the hearts and minds of mainstream shoppers, and faces the unenviable challenge of doing so against a brand new Toyota Camry.

Thankfully, the Accord is not only good, but it’s probably a little bit better than it even needs to be to claim the title for midsize sedan dominance. This week’s Why Buy? star, the Accord Sport with a powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter four, and a slick six-speed manual transmission, is easy for any car guy to love. But every version of the Accord, it seems, combines most of that good-driving ability, with so much space, tech, fit and finish, and economy, that people everywhere should take note.

