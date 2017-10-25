– Detroit, Michigan

Honda’s Fit has been revised for 2018, but it remains one of the most entertaining cars you can buy with a subcompact hatchback form factor. And the fun factor is amped up still more when the Sport trim, and Honda Factory Performance kit are in play, as was the case with our test car this week.

But the Fit is more than just plucky handling and a great six-speed manual transmission. It’s also surprisingly roomy, and more pleasant than ever on the highway.

See all this, and a lot more, in this week’s Why Buy? video

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch Why Buy? every Thursday and stay up to date on spy videos, product reveals, and tons of other exclusive and original content.