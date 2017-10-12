– Detroit, Michigan

There was a time when every vehicle to wear a Porsche badge was a sports car. Today, while some of our very favorite sons of Stuttgart still fit that description, the German maker sells many more SUVs than it does coupes. That’s a fact that the purists still bemoan, but probably because they haven’t actually driven something like this Macan S, which is a driver’s car no matter how high it is off the ground.

With a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 developing 340 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque, the Macan S has power enough to make it entertaining in a straight line. But, as we find out in this week’s edition of Why Buy? the real fun starts where the road gets twisty – a typical Porsche trait but not one you might expect from a vehicle in this class.

Watch the video above to see how Porsche’s utile vehicle stacks up against the likes of the Jaguar F-Pace and Audi SQ5, along with the typical reporting on fit, finish, space, and the like.