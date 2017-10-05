– Detroit, Michigan

Perhaps no car segment is so competitive as that of midsize sedans, where automakers fight for every single inch of legroom, every dollar to make sticker prices competitive, and every single mile per gallon in fuel economy ratings. To help it stay up to par with its latest competitors, Hyundai refreshed the Sonata midsize sedan for the 2018 model year.

Along with a new look from all angles, the Sonata also has lots of changes under the skin. Blind-spot monitoring is standard, and the car adds a USB charge port for back-seat passengers. Engineers also worked on modifying the car’s suspension to improve ride quality and quietness.

Still, sedans like the Sonata live and die by how well they accommodate passengers and cargo, their fuel economy ratings, and whether their base prices can be competitive with other midsizers. To see where the 2018 Hyundai Sonata fits in to its competitive class, watch our latest Why Buy?