– Detroit, Michigan

Is the Audi SQ5 that mythical car that does every single thing well? Consider, for instance, that it can reach 60 miles per hour in just 5.1 seconds, has an active rear differential to get power to the ground effectively, and has adjustable air suspension that lowers for sportier driving. At the same time, you’ll find generous cargo room and space for five passengers, a lengthy list of technology options, and even the ability to raise that same air suspension for some mild off-road excursions.

On top of that, the SQ5 builds on the lovely design, both inside and out, that already impressed us on the regular Audi Q5. That it has even more performance and slightly sharpened styling is only a bonus.

What, then, can the SQ5 not do? Is this a no-compromise SUV? That’s a lofty claim, so we put the SQ5 through our rigorous Why Buy? tests to see just how well this performance crossover stacks up in everyday use.