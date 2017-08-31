– Detroit, Michigan

The Audi S4 is all-new for the 2018 model year, and much like the A4 sedan on which it’s based, I find it difficult to find a flaw in the sport sedan’s game. Rapid, great handling, reasonably spacious, and conservatively good looking, there’s a lot to love about the hotted up Audi.

And as you’ll quickly find out if you watch this week’s Why Buy? video, the S4 is a really easy performance car to live with. This German is a great daily driver, with a lovely cabin that’s been filled to the brim with accessible technology. And yet it’s still a wonderful companion for weekend blasts on your favorite winding roads – if you can get over missing a manual transmission.

Click on the video above for more impressions and analysis about the new S4, and take a moment to subscribe to our YouTube channel, as well.