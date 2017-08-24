–Detroit, Michigan

There has been a schism in the Volkswagen Tiguan’s lineage. Whereas the first-generation SUV was pretty much identical in the U.S. and Europe, we now receive a different model that’s specifically tailored to the U.S. market. Notably, it’s 10.6 inches longer than the outgoing Tiguan (and more than 8 inches longer than Europe’s model), with 58 percent more cargo area than the old Tiguan and three rows of seats.

Compared to its quirky and cramped predecessor, the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is a much more practical choice that should help the automaker compete in the ever-growing compact SUV segment. With a long list of optional features, plus a new turbocharged engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, the Tiguan looks better suited than ever to appeal to modern American families.

To find out for certain, we’re putting the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan through the same meticulous tests to which we’ve subjected other compact SUVs. Take a look at how the Tiguan stacks up in our latest Why Buy? video review.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch Why Buy? every Thursday and stay up to date on spy videos, product reveals, and tons of other exclusive and original content.