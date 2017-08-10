– Detroit, Michigan

The minivan is still the most practical family vehicle going by a long-shot. No matter what badge is on the hood or how many screens are inside, you just can’t beat a rolling box full of seats when it comes to hauling people and stuff.

Honda’s Odyssey has been a critical darling for most of the many years it’s been on sale, blending that inherent practicality with reliability, fuel economy, innovative features, and just a dash of fun-to-drive. That formula has been updated in this 2018 Odyssey, and in a major way, but the fundamental goodness remains. If you’re looking at new minivans at all, even with a strong competitive set on sale today, you should probably at least drop by the Honda dealership.

Before you do though, you can check out our latest Why Buy? Not only do we dive deep into the driving character, roominess, storage, and cupholder count, but we also talk about what kind of a leap the Odyssey has made from one generation to the next.