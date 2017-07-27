– Detroit, Michigan

Over the last two years, ultra-hot compacts like the VW Golf R, Ford Focus RS, and Honda Civic Type R, have dominated the attention of gearheads. It’s almost easy to forget that an entirely separate class of fun-to-drive car lives just under that top-tier class – including this all new, and very good, Honda Civic Si.

Available as a coupe or the sedan you see in our latest Why Buy? video – but critically not as a hatchback – the new Si carries on in the noble tradition of inexpensive thrills set out by its predecessors. If you confine your thinking to stats, you won’t be blown away by 205 horsepower, even though it’s now being produced by just 1.5 turbocharged liters. But once behind the wheel the car really comes alive, with pert handling and great driver feedback.

So, while the mega-hatches rightfully have earned a lot of ink in 2017, don’t sleep on the Civic Si. To learn more (much more) you need only click on the video above for our deep look at the ins and outs of this happy compact. If you like the video and the format, please click the subscribe button on our YouTube homepage – we have new videos for you every week.