– Detroit, Michigan

Yes, Alfa Romeo is back in America. The 4C sports car might have appealed primarily to serious enthusiasts, but the Giulia sedan proved the Italian brand was interested in reaching out to an even greater swath of car shoppers. Now Alfa Romeo is expanding into the luxury crossover market with the Stelvio.

Built on the same platform, and featuring the same suspension and engines, as the Giulia sedan, the Stelvio places a premium on driving performance. It even has a carbon fiber driveshaft, something you won’t find on most SUVs. And visually, the SUV is drop-dead gorgeous, translating the Giulia’s rippling looks onto a bigger, more practical body.

But is that what matters in the hotly contested luxury-crossover segment? Crossover shoppers also look for comfort, roominess, and, more than ever, a long list of technologies and features that make everyday driving easier. Can Alfa’s first SUV live up to that challenge, or does it give up some practicality in its effort to deliver sportiness and style? Find out as we put the Alfa Romeo Stelvio to the test in our latest Why Buy?

