2017 HYUNDAI IONIQ ELECTRIC

– Detroit, Michigan

Hyundai’s big push into the green-car space is called Ioniq. But rather than pick just one alternative-fuel powertrain, Hyundai has chosen three: Buyers can pick from a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and a full-electric drivetrain. The Hyundai Ioniq Electric, which we’re putting through the wringer here, joins a segment that has an increasing number of new models each vying for eco-conscious buyers’ attention.

The Ioniq is easy to live with, looking like and driving like a regular gas-powered car, and very affordable, undercutting most of its competition. Driving range and battery size ratings are hugely important to EV shoppers, and the Ioniq Electric puts up impressive figures on both fronts. But is it quite enough to sway newcomers to try electric motoring?

To find it, we plugged in and charged up the Hyundai Ioniq Electric before subjecting it to our rigorous test regime. See how it fares – and how it stacks up to the Chevy Bolt EV – in our latest Why Buy?

