Tire Buyers Guide

Before you start reviewing the best tires and best tire brands, you’ll need to answer a few simple questions:

What size tire do you need? Don’t waste time and money purchasing the wrong size tire that won’t fit on your vehicle, check out our tire size calculator to ensure you buy the right size.

Where are you driving? If you’re buying tires for your next track day, what you need will greatly vary from what a truck driver who wants to hit some back country roads will need.

What’s the weather like? While summer tires will perform as expected on a hot summer day in July, they’d be scary to drive in deep snow.

UTQG Standards

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is the governing body that enforces federal safety standards for all tires sold in the United States. The NHTSA created the UTQG standards to allow customers to make more informed purchasing decisions. Specific categories of UTQG ratings include:

Treadwear : This compares a tire’s tread against that of a control tire’s tread. A score of 100 indicates that the tested tire’s treads last as long as the control tire’s, 200 indicates that the tire lasts twice as long, and so on.

Traction : Graded on a scale of AA, A, B, and C, this rating is based on a tire’s braking g-force.

Temperature : Graded on a scale of A, B, or C, this tests a tire’s ability to withstand running at high speeds .

How To Read A Tire’s Sidewall

The myriad of markings and numbers on a tire’s sidewall can make it difficult to find information by simply looking at a tire. Below is an explanation of the types of information you can find from your tire’s sidewall:

Tire size : Otherwise known as the width of the tire, this is the first set of numbers on the sidewall . Tire size is expressed in millimeters.

Type of tire : You can identify which type of tire you have by the letters included before the size of the tire. A tire without letters or with a “P” before the tire size is a passenger tire with a standard load (a four-ply rating).

Weight capacity : Tires with the letters “XL” after the tire size have a higher weight capacity than a standard load, but not higher than an “LT” tire. Tires with “LT” or “ST” before the tire size have a higher weight capacity, as “LT” stands for light truck and “ST” stands for special trailer.

Aspect ratio : The second set of numbers on a tire’s sidewall indicates the aspect ratio . This is expressed in a percentage, which is ultimately calculated by dividing the tire’s height measured from the rim to the tread by the tire’s width.

Type of construction : The type of construction is indicated directly after the aspect ratio on a tire’s sidewall . “R” stands for radial , which is the most common type of tire , “B” stands for bias, and “D” stands for diagonal. Plies run perpendicular to the tread in radial tires, while in bias and diagonal tires, plies overlap diagonally.

Rim diameter : Following the type of construction is where the diameter of the rim is typically indicated. Rim diameter is expressed in inches.

Taking Care Of Your Tires

Regardless of your tire’s brand or price, if you don’t take care of your tires then you’ll end up spending a lot more than you need to. Below are three simple steps you can take to get the best out of your tires:

Wheel alignment : Wheels that are improperly aligned will cause your tires to wear unevenly. A proper wheel alignment can drastically improve the lifespan of your car’s tires . Tire rotation : Regularly rotating your tires, either by the recommendation made by your vehicle manufacturer or every 5,000 miles, will reduce the likelihood of uneven treadwear . Balance : Outside of unevenly worn tires, wheels that aren’t properly balanced can cause vibrations that make it unsafe to drive. Checking your wheels’ balance can ensure your tire lasts for its full life cycle.

Types Of Tires

In order to find the best tires for your vehicle, you need to know which type of tire you’re looking for:

All- season tires : The most versatile tire type, all-season tires are designed to perform well in all four seasons and all weather conditions. Depending on where you live, however, you might need a more specific type of tire.

All-season performance tires : Like the previous entry, these tires work in all weather conditions, but they offer higher performance standards than regular all-season tires.

: Like the previous entry, these tires work in all weather conditions, but they offer higher performance standards than regular all-season tires. Summer tires : With shallower grooves and continuous ribs, these tires are designed for tight turns, smooth acceleration, and less hydroplaning. If you drive a high-performance vehicle or live somewhere with consistent warm weather, these tires will get the job done.

: With shallower grooves and continuous ribs, these tires are designed for tight turns, smooth acceleration, and less hydroplaning. If you drive a high-performance vehicle or live somewhere with consistent warm weather, these tires will get the job done. Winter tires : Obviously, winter tires are designed for cold, heavy-snow environments. Between their larger tread grooves and hydrophilic rubber, there are numerous reasons why these tires outperform the rest in dangerous winter driving conditions.

: Obviously, winter tires are designed for cold, heavy-snow environments. Between their larger tread grooves and hydrophilic rubber, there are numerous reasons why these tires outperform the rest in dangerous winter driving conditions. All-terrain tires : Enjoy off-roading or live down a long, dirt driveway? Then all-terrain tires might be your best solution for smooth transitions between on- and off-roading.

: Enjoy off-roading or live down a long, dirt driveway? Then all-terrain tires might be your best solution for smooth transitions between on- and off-roading. Spare tires : Everybody has to have a spare tire ready to go for emergencies. While these tires are never going to be as good as your other three, investing in a decent spare will ensure that your trip to the shop isn’t a treacherous one.

: Everybody has to have a spare tire ready to go for emergencies. While these tires are never going to be as good as your other three, investing in a decent spare will ensure that your trip to the shop isn’t a treacherous one. Trailer tires: These tires are often basic, like a spare tire. But that doesn’t mean they should be ignored. Prevent a blowout by purchasing well-made, affordable trailer tires.

Best Tire Brands

In no particular order, here is a list of some of the best tire brands: