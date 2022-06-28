Small RVs exist across most RV categories, from truck campers to fifth wheels, so you’ll find different issues and concerns depending on which category you’re shopping. However, there are consistencies across every category of RV. When you’re looking for the best small RV, pay special attention to the following items, regardless of category.

Build Quality

If you’re a first-time RV buyer, understand that many features on RVs are prone to breaking. This unfortunate inevitability is due to the constant vibration and jostling that comes with RV travel. Issues like interior paneling and fixtures coming loose or mechanical components like slide-outs and awnings malfunctioning are common among almost every brand of camper.

Even so, some RV brands have a better reputation for quality than others. You can investigate RV quality by reading customer reviews and industry ratings. Understanding whether a brand uses a separate inspection group rather than the assembly team for pre-delivery inspections can also give you an idea of build quality. But seeing it in person is the best way to learn about the build quality of an RV.

Buying an RV is a huge investment, and it can be a hassle to complete repairs in a timely manner. For those reasons, it’s worth taking the time to investigate a camper’s manufacturing quality before you make a purchase.

Dealership

The relationship between owner and dealership is a little more significant with RVs than it is with cars. While every dealership under a certain vehicle brand is obligated to fix cars of that brand regardless of where they were purchased, the same does not apply for RV dealers. That means you’ll want to buy your RV from a reputable dealership with a good service reputation.

Warranty

Most RVs come with a one-year warranty of some kind. These warranties typically cover manufacturing defects, yet they can be quite restrictive. Considering that defects and breakages are very common with RVs, this is something to factor into your decision.

Another thing to consider is whether or not a warranty transfers. Some manufacturers allow you to transfer your warranty to a new owner, while others don’t. This is an important consideration if you’re planning on selling your RV in the near future, or if you plan on buying a used RV.

In-Person “Feel”

RV manufacturers offer 3D renderings, video tours, and detailed floor plans to help you get an idea of what an RV looks like inside. While these are certainly helpful when you’re shopping for the best small RVs, they’re no substitute for an in-person walk-through.

When you see an RV up close, you can touch the materials to feel their quality and get a better understanding of how different floor plans will suit your needs. You can see the types of hardware the manufacturer uses, like cabinet hinges and TV mounts. You can also get a sense for what spending time in the camper actually feels like.

Again, an RV is a major purchase for most people. If you’re buying a new RV, you’ll lose a lot of its value as soon as you drive it off the lot. Taking the time to see an RV in person can help you avoid a very expensive mistake.