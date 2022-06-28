Even if you’re an experienced homebuyer or car buyer, buying an RV is very different. There are a few things you should always watch out for, even with the best Class B RVs.

Build Quality

RVs are going to have issues. Even high-end brands will experience problems that come naturally with putting what is essentially a house on a moving, vibrating chassis. But while issues like fixtures, paneling, or sealants coming loose simply come with the territory, some companies manufacture RVs to a higher standard.

For example, some RV makers utilize the same team that assembled the motorcoach to do the final inspection, which can lead to overlooked problems. Others use a more rigorous approach and employ a separate team entirely.

Online forums are a good place to research quality issues. While complaints are normal, beware of any build quality issues that come up consistently or seem like a pattern.

Towing Capacity

Depending on the RV manufacturer, you may have a hard time determining a vehicle’s actual towing capacity. This depends on many factors, including the number of people riding and the weight of fixtures, that can all significantly impact how much your camper van can safely tow.

One way to get a rough estimate of towing capacity is to subtract an RV’s published gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) from the gross combined weight rating (GCWR). Because there are so many variables, it’s a good idea to stay well under that estimate.

Warranty

Most Class B RVs come with a warranty, usually for one year. However, there are often significant differences in how these warranties work and what they do – and don’t – cover.

For example, some manufacturers’ warranties transfer if you sell the vehicle; others don’t. If you plan on selling the RV, this is an important consideration.

RV Dealership

Your relationship with your dealership is arguably more important with an RV than it is with a car. Unlike with car manufacturers, the only dealership that’s required to service your RV is the one where you purchase it. That means you could find yourself in a tough situation if you break down or need repairs on the road. So when you’re shopping for your Class B motorhome, keep in mind the importance of buying from a trustworthy dealership.

Customer Reviews

People who already own the Class B RVs you’re looking at are a great source of information. There are many online forums for RV enthusiasts, often dedicated to a specific brand. While sifting through these forums may take some time, they’re one of the best ways to research a vehicle before making a purchase.

However, not all reviews are trustworthy. Some companies reward people for leaving positive reviews, and many people only leave reviews when they are frustrated with their situation. Consider the overall picture while you’re researching your RV.

Reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website can also give you an idea of how many complaints a manufacturer has had and how effectively it resolves those complaints.

In-Person “Feel”

RV companies use 3D renderings, video tours, and illustrated floor plans to help you get familiar with models. But none of that can replace seeing and touching a vehicle in person.

You can and should tour a vehicle before making a decision. You can get a sense for the types of materials the manufacturer used and how well-secured the fixtures and appliances are. You can also test features like the retractable awnings, which are notorious for failing.

Any reputable dealership should allow you to test drive an RV. You should also consider renting a model that you’re interested in and taking it to a campground. This will allow you to spend more time with it and get a feel for how traveling and living in it might be. Considering the cost of the best Class B RVs, this is a relatively minor investment for a valuable experience.