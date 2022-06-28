For individuals and couples looking for a nimble motorhome that still offers a comfortable living experience, a Class B camper may be the right choice. Built on a light commercial van chassis, the best Class B RVs fit an impressive set of amenities into a small space.
With the soaring popularity of “vanlife,” travelers have more choices than ever. Our team took an in-depth look at the industry’s best Class B RVs for 2022 to help narrow the list of options. Based on features, prices, reliability, and customer reviews, below are the five campers that made the cut.
The Top 5 Class B RVs
There are plenty of great options in the crowded Class B RV market. However, these five models outshined the rest.
#1 Winnebago Revel
RVInsider score: 3.6 out of 5.0
Chassis: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Key feature: On-demand four-wheel drive
Starting price: $210,292
“Versatile” would be the best way to describe the Winnebago Revel. This rugged, all-terrain Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based motorhome is at the top of our list of the best Class B RVs because of all the bases it covers.
Built on a Sprinter chassis and outfitted with an on-demand four-wheel drive system, the Revel was designed for off-road RVing. And on the inside, there are ample amenities to support boondocking in comfort and style.
To keep the camper van cozy in even the most adverse weather conditions, the Winnebago Revel sports an LED-screen-operated Hydronic Heating system. With features like removable countertops, folded aluminum cabinetry, and cleverly designed dinette seating, the engineers at Winnebago packed an impressive level of functionality into this Class B RV while maintaining a sense of roominess.
#2 Airstream Interstate 19
RVInsider score: 4.0 out of 5.0
Chassis: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Key feature: Premium-level features come standard
Starting price: $200,681
The Airstream Interstate 19 gets its name from its 19-foot length. That makes this Sprinter van-based motorcoach a little smaller – and as a result, more nimble – than most of its competitors in the Class B market. While maneuverability and easy parking are touted as the Interstate’s main selling points, there’s plenty more to appreciate.
Airstream has been a top RV brand for decades largely because of its reputation for quality. With the Interstate 19, the company continues that tradition. High-end features that are often premium options, such as a European-style wet bath and touch-panel environmental controls, come standard on these camper vans.
Despite having a smaller wheelbase and floor plan than others, the Airstream Interstate 19 features the largest bed among Class B RVs. It accomplishes this with comfortable bench seats that fold down to create a bed spanning the entire rear of the vehicle.
#3 Coachmen Beyond
RVInsider score: 3.8 out of 5.0
Chassis: Ford Transit
Key feature: Overall value
Starting price: $161,278
Based on the Ford Transit chassis, the Coachmen Beyond features a little bit of everything. The Coachmen manages to pack quality-of-life features into its limited space, like screen doors on the side and rear as well as the celebrated Truma endless hot water system.
Like many of its competitors, the Coachmen Beyond has some luxurious touches, but the Beyond focuses more on function. Many of the key features of this RV have to do with driveability, such as hill start assist and a blind spot information system. Its 3.5L EcoBoost engine also gets a respectable 14 to 18 miles per gallon, making it a suitable choice for cross-country trips or weekend jaunts to a state park or campground.
All things considered, the Coachmen Beyond is one of the best Class B RVs for anyone looking for a well-rounded, practical approach to the category.
#4 Pleasure-Way Tofino
RVInsider score: 4.0 out of 5.0
Chassis: Dodge Ram ProMaster
Key feature: Open floor plan and pop-up section
Starting price: $85,150
Far and away the most affordable option on this list, the Pleasure-Way Tofino manages to crack this list of the Best Class B RVs while still coming in well under $100,000.
You won’t find the plush leather and upscale countertops found on pricier Class B motorhomes. Instead, the Tofino uses a practical approach to design and focuses on functional items like 100Ah lithium coach batteries, a 2000 watt inverter, and a touchscreen control panel.
It also has ample sleeping space. Both captain’s chairs swivel and lie flat and the bench seats in the rear fold down into a comfortable bed. The Tofino employs a pop-top that opens up another partial layer of space for use as a kids’ bunk.
The big caveat here is that the Pleasure-Way Tofino does not have a wet bath. However, this concession allows it to remain far more budget-friendly than other entries on this list. It also leaves room for a surprising amount of storage space for a vehicle built on the Dodge Ram ProMaster chassis. Depending on your needs, the Tofino’s minimalist approach may be the affordable solution you’re looking for.
#5 Storyteller Overland Beast Mode 4x4
RVInsider score: 2.8 out of 5.0
Chassis: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Key feature: Robust off-road, off-grid performance
Starting price: $198,746
If you’re more into overlanding than trips to full-hookup campgrounds, the Storyteller Overland Beast Mode 4×4 should be one of the first RVs you check out. Storyteller is a newer entry into the motorhome market, and the company has leaned into the off-road, off-grid niche with Beast Mode.
“Rugged” is an understatement. This Overland sits on a capable 4×4 Sprinter chassis, bolstered by an Agile Off-Road Ride Improvement Package. Between that and other features like Storyteller’s own Tenzig Brushguard and a KC HLites Extreme Lighting Package, there are few places you can’t take Beast Mode.
But don’t let the tough exterior fool you. On the inside, Beast Mode offers touches like a high-end sofa bed, touchscreen controls, and a portable Bluetooth speaker that make it comfortable for full-time living.
What Amenities Does A Class B RV Have?
As you can see, there are wide variations among even the best Class B RVs when it comes to amenities. Some manufacturers outfit Class B RVs with the same types of high-end amenities you might find on a Class A or Class C RV. Others opt for a more minimalist, function-first approach.
However, there are some features that you can expect to find in almost any Class B RV:
- Retractable power awning
- Convertible or Murphy bed
- Dinette
- Kitchenette
- Electrical system
- Entertainment system
- Connection for solar panels
Do Class B RVs Have Wet Baths?
Most of the motorhomes on our list of the best Class B RVs do have a wet bath. This means a bathroom with a functioning plumbing system for a shower, toilet, and sink. For full-time RVers or those looking to go on a long trip, this may be high on your list of priorities.
However, there are some advantages to foregoing the wet bath. For one, wet baths add considerable cost to an RV’s manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). They also add another possibility for issues that need fixing. Without a bathroom, you have more space for things like storage or entertainment. A cassette toilet is one option for times when you may not be able to find a bathroom.
Be sure to consider whether or not you want or need a wet bath before making your decision. While they are convenient, there are certainly some upsides to not having one.
Class B RVs: What To Look For
Even if you’re an experienced homebuyer or car buyer, buying an RV is very different. There are a few things you should always watch out for, even with the best Class B RVs.
Build Quality
RVs are going to have issues. Even high-end brands will experience problems that come naturally with putting what is essentially a house on a moving, vibrating chassis. But while issues like fixtures, paneling, or sealants coming loose simply come with the territory, some companies manufacture RVs to a higher standard.
For example, some RV makers utilize the same team that assembled the motorcoach to do the final inspection, which can lead to overlooked problems. Others use a more rigorous approach and employ a separate team entirely.
Online forums are a good place to research quality issues. While complaints are normal, beware of any build quality issues that come up consistently or seem like a pattern.
Towing Capacity
Depending on the RV manufacturer, you may have a hard time determining a vehicle’s actual towing capacity. This depends on many factors, including the number of people riding and the weight of fixtures, that can all significantly impact how much your camper van can safely tow.
One way to get a rough estimate of towing capacity is to subtract an RV’s published gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) from the gross combined weight rating (GCWR). Because there are so many variables, it’s a good idea to stay well under that estimate.
Warranty
Most Class B RVs come with a warranty, usually for one year. However, there are often significant differences in how these warranties work and what they do – and don’t – cover.
For example, some manufacturers’ warranties transfer if you sell the vehicle; others don’t. If you plan on selling the RV, this is an important consideration.
RV Dealership
Your relationship with your dealership is arguably more important with an RV than it is with a car. Unlike with car manufacturers, the only dealership that’s required to service your RV is the one where you purchase it. That means you could find yourself in a tough situation if you break down or need repairs on the road. So when you’re shopping for your Class B motorhome, keep in mind the importance of buying from a trustworthy dealership.
Customer Reviews
People who already own the Class B RVs you’re looking at are a great source of information. There are many online forums for RV enthusiasts, often dedicated to a specific brand. While sifting through these forums may take some time, they’re one of the best ways to research a vehicle before making a purchase.
However, not all reviews are trustworthy. Some companies reward people for leaving positive reviews, and many people only leave reviews when they are frustrated with their situation. Consider the overall picture while you’re researching your RV.
Reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website can also give you an idea of how many complaints a manufacturer has had and how effectively it resolves those complaints.
In-Person “Feel”
RV companies use 3D renderings, video tours, and illustrated floor plans to help you get familiar with models. But none of that can replace seeing and touching a vehicle in person.
You can and should tour a vehicle before making a decision. You can get a sense for the types of materials the manufacturer used and how well-secured the fixtures and appliances are. You can also test features like the retractable awnings, which are notorious for failing.
Any reputable dealership should allow you to test drive an RV. You should also consider renting a model that you’re interested in and taking it to a campground. This will allow you to spend more time with it and get a feel for how traveling and living in it might be. Considering the cost of the best Class B RVs, this is a relatively minor investment for a valuable experience.
Common Class B RV Issues
Before buying an RV, you should understand that most of them face issues you don’t need to worry about with a car or a house. Between the constant vibrations from the road and stress of a very heavy vehicle moving around, there is no way to prevent some of these issues.
Here are some of the most common issues Class B RV owners experience:
- Malfunctioning water heater
- Loose plumbing
- Retractable awning issues
- Seals around windows, roof, and exterior panels coming loose
- Wiring and other electrical issues
- Slide-outs malfunctioning
The good news is that you can fix most of these issues or even prevent them with regular maintenance. A lot of the problems Class B camper van owners face are from things coming loose over time. If you keep an eye on things as they start to come loose or move around, you can often fix them before they become major problems.
How To Find The Best Class B RV For You
This list of the best Class B RVs is based on the models that offer an ideal combination of features, price, quality, and reputation. But the best RV is ultimately going to be the one that fits your unique set of priorities.
Our team recommends first establishing what you want out of your camper van. Then, find several models that fit your requirements and compare the factors that are most important to you. Once you narrow down your list, get estimates on actual vehicles and, if you can, check them out in person.
There are many choices out there when it comes to these increasingly popular van-based motorhomes. But this list of the best Class B RVs is a great place to start your search.