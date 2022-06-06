Advertiser Disclosure

Shopping for an RV or wondering how to buy an RV in the Hoosier State? If so, you should become familiar with the best RV dealers in Indiana. There’s certainly no shortage of them, and this article will look at 10 terrific options for buying your first – or next – rig.

Keep in mind that each dealer offers a different selection of RVs, so it’s a good idea to get to know the best RV brands before you start shopping.

    10 Best RV Dealers In Indiana

    We’ve chosen the 10 best RV dealers in Indiana, and we’ll give you more in-depth overviews of the first five below. As the nation’s capital for RV manufacturing, Indiana has over 100 RV dealerships. For our list, we picked locations with 4.5-star ratings or better from at least 100 Google reviews.

    You may be just as satisfied with many other RV dealers in Indiana, of course, but these – not listed in any particular order – have enough independent reviews to verify their reputations.

    RV DealerLocationGoogle Customer Review RatingYear Founded
    Mount Comfort RVGreenfield, IN4.6 out of 5.02006
    Walnut Ridge Family RV SalesNew Castle, IN4.7 out of 5.01996
    RV DynastyBunker Hill, IN4.6 out of 5.02012
    Modern Trailer Sales Inc.Anderson, IN4.5 out of 5.01951
    Wana RV CenterShipshewana, IN4.7 out of 5.01980
    Ski’s Truck & RV SalesRockville, IN4.5 out of 5.02003
    Showalter RVNappanee, IN4.9 out of 5.02013
    The Outpost RVMiddlebury, IN4.6 out of 5.02009
    Royal RV & Auto Center, Inc.Middlebury, IN4.8 out of 5.01986
    Roots RV & Sales, Inc.Mitchell, IN4.6 out of 5.01989

    Mount Comfort RV (Greenfield, Indiana)

    BBB rating: A+
    Google reviews rating: 4.6 out of 5.0

    Mount Comfort offers a vast selection of new and used RVs plus RV rentals out of Greenfield, Indiana. RVBusiness named the dealer one of the top 50 RV dealerships in the nation in 2019.

    Owner Ken Eckstein has over 40 years of experience in the RV industry. Since founding the company in 2006, he has built a trusted team of sales professionals, technicians, and finance experts.

    RV Selection

    Mount Comfort offers everything from pop-up truck campers to diesel pushers. The dealership lists about 300 RVs for sale on its website, but you may find an even broader selection in person. New RVs from the following brands are available at the dealership:

    AlinerHoliday House RVNewmarThor Motor Coach
    CoachmenHoliday RamblerOpen Range RVTiffin
    ColemanInTechPalominoVanleigh RV
    DutchmenItascaPrime TimeWinnebago
    FleetwoodJaycoSafariWolf Pack
    Forest RiverKeystone RVShasta
    Gulf StreamLittle GuyStarcraft
    HeartlandMonacoStealth

    Customer Reviews

    Mount Comfort has a 4.6-star rating from over 820 Google reviews. That’s a lot compared to most RV dealers in Indiana. Here’s a Mount Comfort customer review:

    “We are even more impressed with the service that we have received after the purchase, as most of the time this is where folks are forgotten. Communication has been easy, and the small hiccups along the way have been easily resolved.”
    – Chad R. via Google

    Walnut Ridge Family RV Sales (New Castle, Indiana)

    BBB rating: A+ with accreditation
    Google reviews rating: 4.7 out of 5.0

    In business since 1996, Walnut Ridge has 66 acres of RV showgrounds in New Castle, located about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis. It’s a major dealership with service and financing departments.

    One benefit of shopping at this RV dealer in Indiana is that Walnut Ridge offers two nights of free camping at its campsite after purchase. The Walnut Ridge staff wants to ensure you are entirely comfortable with all systems on your new RV, and staying a night or two onsite can help.

    RV Selection

    Walnut Ridge has over 200 new RVs from many well-known brands. You can search its online inventory by different criteria, including your target payment. Walnut Ridge offers new RVs from the following manufacturers:

    • Alliance
    • Coachmen
    • Ford
    • Forest River
    • Heartland
    • Keystone
    • Palomino

    You’ll also find RVs from brands listed below.

    ClipperHideoutOzarkRaptor
    CougarIbexParadigmTrail Runner
    FordMontanaPassportValor
    FR-3OutbackPumaVengeance

    Customer Reviews

    Walnut Ridge has a 4.7-star rating from over 840 Google reviews, which indicates that most customers have a positive experience at the dealership. Here’s an example:

    “We were extremely happy about the no-pressure sales tactics and the cleanliness of the facility.”
    – Michelle S. via Google

    RV Dynasty (Bunker Hill, Indiana)

    BBB rating: A+
    Google reviews rating: 4.6 out of 5.0

    In business since 2012, RV Dynasty is younger than many of the other Indiana RV dealers on this list. However, it has made many happy customers during that time.

    RV Dynasty is a full-service dealership in Indiana with a reliable financing department and a service department that will work on any type of RV and motorhome, even if RV Dynasty wasn’t the original seller.

    One handy feature on RV Dynasty’s website is its tow guide. With this tool, you can find your truck’s maximum towing capacity and then view in-stock RVs that fit within that range.

    RV Selection

    RV Dynasty offers these towable RVs:

    • Fifth wheels
    • Toy haulers
    • Travel trailers
    • Destination trailers

    RV Dynasty has about 200 trailers in its online inventory and offers new RVs from the following manufacturers:

    • Coachmen
    • Dutchmen
    • East To West
    • Forest River
    • Palomino
    • Shasta
    • Winnebago

    You can also find the following sub-brands at RV Dynasty:

    CatalinaHikeRiver RanchTandara
    Cedar CreekLegacyRiverStoneTriton
    CherokeeMinnieSabreVengeance
    ColumbusPaloMiniShastaVoltage
    Della TerraPhoenixSolAireVoyage

    Customer Reviews

    RV Dynasty carries a 4.6-star rating from over 240 reviews on Google, where customers praise the dealership for its easygoing and knowledgeable salespeople, good selection, and fast parts and service department. Here’s an example:

    “The service department was so fast! They added our upgrades and had the camper ready to go faster than we expected. Our walkthrough with ****** was informative, and we left feeling ready to take on the RV life.”
    – Stephanie B. via Google

    Modern Trailer Sales Inc. (Anderson, Indiana)

    BBB rating: A+ with accreditation
    Google Reviews rating: 4.5 out of 5.0

    Modern Trailer Sales Inc. has been a member of the Anderson, Indiana, community since 1951. That’s only 20 years after the RV was invented. The longstanding RV dealer in Indiana has been passed on from generation to generation within the same family.

    Modern Trailer’s RV financing department has options to fit a variety of RVers. The company also offers Coach-Net roadside assistance and tire hazard programs for extra help on the road.

    RV Selection

    As its name suggests, Modern Trailer Sales offers towable RVs, including:

    • Fifth wheels
    • Pop-ups
    • Toy haulers
    • Travel trailers,
    • Destination trailers
    • The company’s inventory consists of about 200 new RVs, and customers shopping for new trailers can find the following brands and manufacturers:

    Brands

    AlpineBullet CrossfireImpressionSunset Trail
    ArcadiaColoradoPremier Ultra LiteVibe
    AvalancheFreedom Express Liberty EditionSpringdaleWildwood
    BulletFuzionSprinter

    Manufacturers

    • Coachmen RV
    • CrossRoads RV
    • Dutchmen RV
    • Forest River RV
    • Keystone RV

    Customer Reviews

    Modern Trailer has a 4.5-star rating from over 350 reviews on Google, where customers from 2021 mention a friendly staff and a low-pressure shopping atmosphere. Several reviewers were not initially Modern Trailer customers but later used the company’s RV service department for repairs. Here’s an example:

    “We’ve had a few things go wrong, and not once have they ever tried to manipulate the charges back on us. They have always been extremely cooperative and professional to deal with.”
    – Michael B. via Google

    Wana RV Center (Shipshewana, Indiana)

    BBB rating: A+
    Google reviews rating: 4.7 out of 5.0

    Wana RV Center is the second-oldest business on our list of best RV dealers in Indiana. Founded in 1980, Wana RV Center also sells generators, industrial trailers, and construction equipment. In addition to sales and financing departments, the company has numerous bays dedicated to service and can help you find the RV parts you need for repairs or upgrades.

    RV Selection

    Wana RV Center operates differently than some other RV dealers in Indiana. According to its website, the company sells RVs below the manufacturer’s minimum advertised price. Businesses are generally discouraged from doing this, which is why Wana RV doesn’t list its sale prices online. Wana RV offers the following:

    • Fifth wheels
    • Trailers
    • Toy haulers
    • Pop-ups
    • Park trailers

    You can find these brands at Wana:

    CoachmenCruiserPumaVengeance
    ColumbusPalominoRockwood
    CrossroadsPassportSabre

    Customer Reviews

    Wana RV Center has a 4.7-star rating from over 180 Google reviews. Many customers appreciate the Indiana RV dealer for being east of Elkhart, home to most RV manufacturers. Reviewers also note the staff are knowledgeable and never pushy. Here’s one reviewer’s take:

    “If you want honest people that try their hardest to make sure everything is right, and you want the absolute best price, then Wana RV is your dealer.”
    – Patrick G. via Google

    Shop For The Best RV Dealers In Indiana

    Just like you compare RV brands and models before deciding, you should consider numerous RV dealers in Indiana so you can choose the best. Pay attention to a dealer’s reputation for customer satisfaction and after-sales service as you compare your options.

