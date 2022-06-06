Shopping for an RV or wondering how to buy an RV in the Hoosier State? If so, you should become familiar with the best RV dealers in Indiana. There’s certainly no shortage of them, and this article will look at 10 terrific options for buying your first – or next – rig.
Keep in mind that each dealer offers a different selection of RVs, so it’s a good idea to get to know the best RV brands before you start shopping.
10 Best RV Dealers In Indiana
We’ve chosen the 10 best RV dealers in Indiana, and we’ll give you more in-depth overviews of the first five below. As the nation’s capital for RV manufacturing, Indiana has over 100 RV dealerships. For our list, we picked locations with 4.5-star ratings or better from at least 100 Google reviews.
You may be just as satisfied with many other RV dealers in Indiana, of course, but these – not listed in any particular order – have enough independent reviews to verify their reputations.
|RV Dealer
|Location
|Google Customer Review Rating
|Year Founded
|Mount Comfort RV
|Greenfield, IN
|4.6 out of 5.0
|2006
|Walnut Ridge Family RV Sales
|New Castle, IN
|4.7 out of 5.0
|1996
|RV Dynasty
|Bunker Hill, IN
|4.6 out of 5.0
|2012
|Modern Trailer Sales Inc.
|Anderson, IN
|4.5 out of 5.0
|1951
|Wana RV Center
|Shipshewana, IN
|4.7 out of 5.0
|1980
|Ski’s Truck & RV Sales
|Rockville, IN
|4.5 out of 5.0
|2003
|Showalter RV
|Nappanee, IN
|4.9 out of 5.0
|2013
|The Outpost RV
|Middlebury, IN
|4.6 out of 5.0
|2009
|Royal RV & Auto Center, Inc.
|Middlebury, IN
|4.8 out of 5.0
|1986
|Roots RV & Sales, Inc.
|Mitchell, IN
|4.6 out of 5.0
|1989
Mount Comfort RV (Greenfield, Indiana)
BBB rating: A+
Google reviews rating: 4.6 out of 5.0
Mount Comfort offers a vast selection of new and used RVs plus RV rentals out of Greenfield, Indiana. RVBusiness named the dealer one of the top 50 RV dealerships in the nation in 2019.
Owner Ken Eckstein has over 40 years of experience in the RV industry. Since founding the company in 2006, he has built a trusted team of sales professionals, technicians, and finance experts.
RV Selection
Mount Comfort offers everything from pop-up truck campers to diesel pushers. The dealership lists about 300 RVs for sale on its website, but you may find an even broader selection in person. New RVs from the following brands are available at the dealership:
|Aliner
|Holiday House RV
|Newmar
|Thor Motor Coach
|Coachmen
|Holiday Rambler
|Open Range RV
|Tiffin
|Coleman
|InTech
|Palomino
|Vanleigh RV
|Dutchmen
|Itasca
|Prime Time
|Winnebago
|Fleetwood
|Jayco
|Safari
|Wolf Pack
|Forest River
|Keystone RV
|Shasta
|Gulf Stream
|Little Guy
|Starcraft
|Heartland
|Monaco
|Stealth
Customer Reviews
Mount Comfort has a 4.6-star rating from over 820 Google reviews. That’s a lot compared to most RV dealers in Indiana. Here’s a Mount Comfort customer review:
“We are even more impressed with the service that we have received after the purchase, as most of the time this is where folks are forgotten. Communication has been easy, and the small hiccups along the way have been easily resolved.”
– Chad R. via Google
Walnut Ridge Family RV Sales (New Castle, Indiana)
BBB rating: A+ with accreditation
Google reviews rating: 4.7 out of 5.0
In business since 1996, Walnut Ridge has 66 acres of RV showgrounds in New Castle, located about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis. It’s a major dealership with service and financing departments.
One benefit of shopping at this RV dealer in Indiana is that Walnut Ridge offers two nights of free camping at its campsite after purchase. The Walnut Ridge staff wants to ensure you are entirely comfortable with all systems on your new RV, and staying a night or two onsite can help.
RV Selection
Walnut Ridge has over 200 new RVs from many well-known brands. You can search its online inventory by different criteria, including your target payment. Walnut Ridge offers new RVs from the following manufacturers:
- Alliance
- Coachmen
- Ford
- Forest River
- Heartland
- Keystone
- Palomino
You’ll also find RVs from brands listed below.
|Clipper
|Hideout
|Ozark
|Raptor
|Cougar
|Ibex
|Paradigm
|Trail Runner
|Ford
|Montana
|Passport
|Valor
|FR-3
|Outback
|Puma
|Vengeance
Customer Reviews
Walnut Ridge has a 4.7-star rating from over 840 Google reviews, which indicates that most customers have a positive experience at the dealership. Here’s an example:
“We were extremely happy about the no-pressure sales tactics and the cleanliness of the facility.”
– Michelle S. via Google
RV Dynasty (Bunker Hill, Indiana)
BBB rating: A+
Google reviews rating: 4.6 out of 5.0
In business since 2012, RV Dynasty is younger than many of the other Indiana RV dealers on this list. However, it has made many happy customers during that time.
RV Dynasty is a full-service dealership in Indiana with a reliable financing department and a service department that will work on any type of RV and motorhome, even if RV Dynasty wasn’t the original seller.
One handy feature on RV Dynasty’s website is its tow guide. With this tool, you can find your truck’s maximum towing capacity and then view in-stock RVs that fit within that range.
RV Selection
RV Dynasty offers these towable RVs:
- Fifth wheels
- Toy haulers
- Travel trailers
- Destination trailers
RV Dynasty has about 200 trailers in its online inventory and offers new RVs from the following manufacturers:
- Coachmen
- Dutchmen
- East To West
- Forest River
- Palomino
- Shasta
- Winnebago
You can also find the following sub-brands at RV Dynasty:
|Catalina
|Hike
|River Ranch
|Tandara
|Cedar Creek
|Legacy
|RiverStone
|Triton
|Cherokee
|Minnie
|Sabre
|Vengeance
|Columbus
|PaloMini
|Shasta
|Voltage
|Della Terra
|Phoenix
|SolAire
|Voyage
Customer Reviews
RV Dynasty carries a 4.6-star rating from over 240 reviews on Google, where customers praise the dealership for its easygoing and knowledgeable salespeople, good selection, and fast parts and service department. Here’s an example:
“The service department was so fast! They added our upgrades and had the camper ready to go faster than we expected. Our walkthrough with ****** was informative, and we left feeling ready to take on the RV life.”
– Stephanie B. via Google
Modern Trailer Sales Inc. (Anderson, Indiana)
BBB rating: A+ with accreditation
Google Reviews rating: 4.5 out of 5.0
Modern Trailer Sales Inc. has been a member of the Anderson, Indiana, community since 1951. That’s only 20 years after the RV was invented. The longstanding RV dealer in Indiana has been passed on from generation to generation within the same family.
Modern Trailer’s RV financing department has options to fit a variety of RVers. The company also offers Coach-Net roadside assistance and tire hazard programs for extra help on the road.
RV Selection
As its name suggests, Modern Trailer Sales offers towable RVs, including:
- Fifth wheels
- Pop-ups
- Toy haulers
- Travel trailers,
- Destination trailers
- The company’s inventory consists of about 200 new RVs, and customers shopping for new trailers can find the following brands and manufacturers:
Brands
|Alpine
|Bullet Crossfire
|Impression
|Sunset Trail
|Arcadia
|Colorado
|Premier Ultra Lite
|Vibe
|Avalanche
|Freedom Express Liberty Edition
|Springdale
|Wildwood
|Bullet
|Fuzion
|Sprinter
Manufacturers
- Coachmen RV
- CrossRoads RV
- Dutchmen RV
- Forest River RV
- Keystone RV
Customer Reviews
Modern Trailer has a 4.5-star rating from over 350 reviews on Google, where customers from 2021 mention a friendly staff and a low-pressure shopping atmosphere. Several reviewers were not initially Modern Trailer customers but later used the company’s RV service department for repairs. Here’s an example:
“We’ve had a few things go wrong, and not once have they ever tried to manipulate the charges back on us. They have always been extremely cooperative and professional to deal with.”
– Michael B. via Google
Wana RV Center (Shipshewana, Indiana)
BBB rating: A+
Google reviews rating: 4.7 out of 5.0
Wana RV Center is the second-oldest business on our list of best RV dealers in Indiana. Founded in 1980, Wana RV Center also sells generators, industrial trailers, and construction equipment. In addition to sales and financing departments, the company has numerous bays dedicated to service and can help you find the RV parts you need for repairs or upgrades.
RV Selection
Wana RV Center operates differently than some other RV dealers in Indiana. According to its website, the company sells RVs below the manufacturer’s minimum advertised price. Businesses are generally discouraged from doing this, which is why Wana RV doesn’t list its sale prices online. Wana RV offers the following:
- Fifth wheels
- Trailers
- Toy haulers
- Pop-ups
- Park trailers
You can find these brands at Wana:
|Coachmen
|Cruiser
|Puma
|Vengeance
|Columbus
|Palomino
|Rockwood
|Crossroads
|Passport
|Sabre
Customer Reviews
Wana RV Center has a 4.7-star rating from over 180 Google reviews. Many customers appreciate the Indiana RV dealer for being east of Elkhart, home to most RV manufacturers. Reviewers also note the staff are knowledgeable and never pushy. Here’s one reviewer’s take:
“If you want honest people that try their hardest to make sure everything is right, and you want the absolute best price, then Wana RV is your dealer.”
– Patrick G. via Google
Shop For The Best RV Dealers In Indiana
Just like you compare RV brands and models before deciding, you should consider numerous RV dealers in Indiana so you can choose the best. Pay attention to a dealer’s reputation for customer satisfaction and after-sales service as you compare your options.