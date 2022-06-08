When considering how to buy an RV, keep in mind it is not like buying a car. When you get a new or barely used car, you don’t expect to do much maintenance in the first few years besides changing the oil and filter. This is not the case with an RV.

Think about it: An RV is built for someone to drive it down the highway at 70 miles per hour. It’s like a home that endures regular earthquakes. Things are bound to break, even in the first year.

Factories make RVs largely by hand but not in a boutique or luxury way (for the most part). Walls can be an inch-and-a-half thick. Small screws that hold up trim pieces come loose from vibration. Electrical connections can jostle apart over time.

This is not a bug but a feature. RVs need to be light to be towable or driveable with your things inside. They are sturdy to a point but don’t expect to go a year or two without issues. The good news is that most of the issues you’ll encounter are minor or cosmetic. With a bit of knowledge and elbow grease, you can have a rewarding life with your new RV.

Don’t Go Back To The Dealer For Repairs Unless It’s Necessary

If you have a serious problem with the electrical system or drivetrain, go back to your dealer and have some warranty work done. But try to fix small electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and cosmetic issues on your own if you can. Dealers usually have a backlog of RVs they are servicing, and parts are often back-ordered. It can take weeks or even months for the shop to get to your repair.

This is why it’s so important to have some basic knowledge of mechanical and electrical repair, plus all the tools necessary. And if you’re RVing far away from civilization, you don’t want to make the trek into town if you can avoid it.

RV Must-Haves For Newbies

From emergency preparedness to electrical maintenance, a wide range of must-haves are necessary for RV newbies. Below is a non-exhaustive list of items to get you started. Keep in mind that you should have everything you need to survive in your RV and fix mechanical problems.

General items: Mechanics tools, impact drivers, household tool set, wheel stabilizers, caulk, sealants, glue, tape, assorted screws

Mechanics tools, impact drivers, household tool set, wheel stabilizers, caulk, sealants, glue, tape, assorted screws Electrical: RV system surge protector, assorted power cords, extra fuses for your RV and truck, extra bulbs for brake and sidelights

RV system surge protector, assorted power cords, extra fuses for your RV and truck, extra bulbs for brake and sidelights Emergency: Traffic cones, assorted batteries, tie-downs, multitool, water purification tablets, flashlights, safety vest, fire extinguisher, emergency weather alert radio

Traffic cones, assorted batteries, tie-downs, multitool, water purification tablets, flashlights, safety vest, fire extinguisher, emergency weather alert radio Plumbing and water: Holding tank treatment, sewer hose supports, extra gaskets and nozzles, gloves, water softener

RV Insurance

The type of insurance RV buyers must purchase depends on the type of RV they choose. States require motorized RVs to have the same coverage as other vehicles on the road. The most common requirements are bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, while some states can also require uninsured motorist coverage or medical coverage.

You also have the option of getting full coverage insurance by adding collision and comprehensive insurance. These options protect your RV if you are the one who causes an accident or if you run into a stationary object.

If you have a trailer, fifth wheel, or camper, you can acquire specialized RV insurance from large companies such as Geico. Different options can cover your RV against damage on the road or from environmental events. However, states don’t require a minimum type of coverage for towable RVs.

RV insurance costs vary significantly. You might find RV insurance to be cheaper or more expensive than a standard auto insurance policy.