Grand Design has closed 60 customer complaints on the BBB website in the past three years. This number is small compared to other companies in the industry. Grand Design RV reviews on RVInsider.com give the company 3.9 out of 5.0 stars. Here’s what one reviewer said about the Grand Design Reflection:

“This is the third fifth wheel and fifth RV we have owned, and clearly the best. The overall quality is top-notch. So many features that are better than our previous unit. … I highly recommend this brand and manufacturer.”

– George W. via RVInsider

Grand Design RV Reviews On Popular Models

Below, you’ll see how a few popular models fare according to Grand Design RV reviews on RVInsider.com. We’ll also note issues Grand Design RV owners have reported. Keep in mind that the majority of Grand Design RV customers have positive experiences. Our analysis didn’t find any type of issue that was reported much more often than others.

Grand Design Reflection Fifth Wheel

The Reflection Fifth Wheel is one of Grand Design RV’s most popular models. Over 250 Grand Design RV reviews on RVInsider rate the line with an average of 3.9 stars out of 5.0, indicating most customers have positive experiences. That said, some have had problems.

One reviewer who owned the Reflection for four years says they replaced the water pump and fireplace three times each, replaced the kitchen faucet, and replaced the bathroom faucet, among other repairs.

Another reviewer says they had problems with the awning and slideouts and that the RV was in service for six months without the issue being fixed.

Grand Design Imagine Travel Trailer

The Grand Design Imagine travel trailer line has a 4.0-star rating out of 5.0 from reviewers on RVInsider. This is Grand Design’s mid-tier laminated trailer, and most customers appreciate the build quality and living area layout. Some potential concerns with this model include:

Trim pieces falling off

Electrical system problems

Potentially needing weeks to fix issues at a dealership

Plumbing hookup issues

Grand Design Imagine XLS Travel Trailer

The Imagine XLS line is slightly smaller and lighter than the standard Imagine line, and it has a 4.0-star rating out of 5.0 on RVInsider based on just a few Grand Design RV reviews. Although it’s a relatively new model, most customers seem to enjoy it. Some Imagine XLS owners have experienced issues with the hot water system not heating correctly and the interior wall finishing peeling up after months of use.

Grand Design Solitude Fifth Wheel

Designed for full-time RV living and RV enthusiasts, the Grand Design Solitude line has a 4.1-star average rating out of 5.0 from RVInsider reviewers. One reviewer calls the Solitude a

“very spacious and well-built coach [with] probably the most interior room we have ever seen.”

Other reviewers have mentioned quality-control issues such as trim installation mistakes or extra holes in the interior. At least one owner noted problems with the water heater.