Forest River RV Reviews on RVInsider give the manufacturer 3.6 out of 5.0 stars. In comparison, Grand Design has 3.9 stars, Thor has 3.0 stars, and Keystone has 3.6 stars. Some models and model years fare better than others.

We’ll delve into some Forest River RV complaints and issues below.

Complaints About Forest River After-Sales Service

If you’re shopping for your first RV, be aware that dealerships are not contractually obligated to service RVs they didn’t sell. This is in contrast to car dealerships, which will provide the same service, regardless.

Forest River (and many other manufacturers) will tell customers they can go to any dealership that sells the brand for service. Still, the service department may not accept the repair and may prioritize local customers over non-locals.

Most reviews and complaints on Forest River’s BBB page focus on the after-sales experience. Here are some sources of customer frustration:

Dealership taking months to service an RV

Issues on brand-new models not fixed right away

Warranty claims between dealership and Forest River take a long time to process

Forest River disagreeing with customers on what is or isn’t a manufacturing defect

Service department waiting months for the manufacturer to send a part

Keep in mind there are fewer than 40 Forest River RV reviews and fewer than 325 complaints on the BBB website. While these aren’t representative of all customers, problems are bound to arise occasionally.

Forest River RV Reviews On Popular Models

Up next are a few popular Forest River RV product lines and some of the issues mentioned by reviewers on RVInsider.

Forest River Sunseeker

Sunseeker is the most-reviewed Forest River brand on RVInsider, with over 90 reviews. Overall, the Class C motorhome brand has a 3.8-star rating from Forest River RV reviewers. Issues mentioned in negative reviews include:

Cosmetic and mechanical issues at the time of sale

Broken slideout mechanics

Subpar workmanship

Forest River Salem

The Salem line is another popular brand, and Forest River RV reviews on RVInsider give it 3.3 stars. Many customers appreciate the floor-plan options and decent appliances, but some reviewers say some models don’t tow well and sway hard when trucks pass. Other Forest River Salem owners have experienced issues with the slides.

Cherokee Grey Wolf Travel Trailer

The Cherokee Grey Wolf Travel Trailer has 3.5 stars on RVInsider. A number of Forest River RV reviews mention leaks in the plumbing system on this line of RVs. Other owners have an issue with the warranty only being one year (more on this later).

Forest River Wildwood

Forest River RV reviews rate the popular Wildwood line with 3.3 stars overall. One reviewer sums up their experience:

“Beautiful little RV poorly built with the cheapest materials and poorest quality check.”

Problems customers have had include:

Interior trim pieces falling off

Slide motor issues

Awning motor problems

Wall panels coming loose

Cabinet and drawer screws coming loose

Of course, not everyone runs into these issues, but it’s good to be prepared.

Forest River R-Pod

The Forest River R-Pod brand has a 3.6-star rating overall. Customers appreciate how the small pod-style camper can fit into more campsites than a motorhome. However, one reviewer experienced a trailer fire that the electrical system installation caused, and another mentions the roof sealant wears out and leaks.

Palomino Puma

Palomino is a separate company that Forest River wholly owns. The Puma line has a 3.8-star rating on RVInsider, indicating most customers are happy with the product. Puma has lots of fans, but some have experienced issues such as:

Plumbing line repairs

Average or poor workmanship

Manufacturer and RV dealers blaming each other for responsibility

Is Heritage Glen A Good Camper?

The Forest River Heritage Glen has a 3.1-star rating on RVInsider. Many RV owners praise the storage space and appliances. However, some reviewers have experienced poor workmanship and factory installation.

One reviewer mentions poor after-sales service and says the dealer