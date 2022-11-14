Our team prides itself on sharing accurate information on everything related to auto products. We verify each product’s quality through our hands-on research, and our team follows an in-depth testing process for products we review in person. We try to perform in-house testing on real vehicles whenever possible before making our recommendations. This ensures that only products we are passionate about appear in our guides, so you can buy with confidence.

Our Research Process

Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. We start by consulting our network of experts for their thoughts on any given product. These experts have over 100 years of combined experience in aftermarket auto fields ranging from detailing to accessories to tires, and everything in-between. These experts help us identify the qualities that would be most important to someone looking for these products and the standout brands in each category.

Our team then combs through dozens of resources such as DIY mechanic and auto enthusiast forums, manufacturer and product-specific websites, instruction manuals from manufacturers, and reviews from online retailers. We pay particularly close attention to quality reviews and recommendations that highlight the quality of warranties, customer service support, build quality, materials, and overall reliability.

We also factor in the quantity and quality of online retailer reviews from websites such as Amazon, RealTruck, Advance Auto Parts, and more. We look at factors such as notable customer reviews, prices, meaningful superlatives, and discount shipping eligibility. We do the research so you don’t have to.

Our Testing Process

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our writers handle all testing themselves with the goal of providing accurate and honest reviews from the perspective of an everyday car enthusiast. We do our best to apply and test each product in its intended setting, right out of the box. The following factors are taken into account with most of the products our team tests and reviews.

Durability

Durability is an essential factor our team considers when testing the majority of products we receive. We want the products we test to be of the highest quality, ensuring that each product prioritizes longevity and consistency.

Ease Of Use

Simple installation and ease of use are taken into account while testing every product. Our team of auto enthusiasts wants to assure our readers that products will not cause headaches or require additional purchases for setup.

Products that are easy to use often reflect smart design choices by the manufacturer. In the event of a roadside emergency, for instance, you want a product that will be both straightforward and adjustable. Ease of use can greatly sway a product’s overall rating, which is why our team focuses on the simplicity of each product design prior to and during testing.

Value

Aftermarket auto products can sometimes be a large investment. Our team wants each reader to feel confident that they are purchasing something that will last years and be worth their money and time. We take all of these factors into consideration while testing products to ensure that you are getting the best value out of your purchase.

Along with these review categories, we add additional categories as we see fit for each product category. For example, when testing GPSs, we grade wireless connectivity. With car seats, we prioritize safety. In other words, we always try to get in the mind of the average driver and determine which features are of utmost importance.

Our Philosophy

Across our many different product categories, we strive to highlight only the best and most consumer-friendly options on the market. To this end, we omit products that receive low ratings during our testing process. We believe it’s in the consumer’s best interest to avoid having to sift through low-rated products in order to find the best ones available.