Screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches, saws, tape measures, and LED lights are awkwardly-shaped tools that are best kept in a purpose-built bag. Instead of swinging multiple sharp objects around at your hip, the best tool bags can keep both you and your tools safe.
From auto detailers to plumbers to tradesmen to those who just love a DIY project, everyone needs a high-quality tool bag. The top tool bags on the market offer organized storage and easy transport. Tool bags also give you a place to put items such as a cordless drill, which typically won’t fit in a tool belt.
We tested tool bags for organizational capacity, durability, and portability to help recommend the best options for professionals and DIYers.
5 Best Tool Bags
- Best Overall Tool Bag: Klein Tools Tool Bag
- Most Durable: Carhartt Legacy Tool Bag
- Also Consider: DeWalt DG5543 Tool Bag
- Best Organization: Rhino USA Tool Bag Roll
- Most Portable: Amazon Basics Tool Bag
#1 Best Overall Tool Bag: Klein Tools Tool Bag
The Klein Tools 5541610-14 Tool Bag is exceptionally well-made, as it is manufactured from 1,680D (denier) ballistic weave. Ballistic weave refers to any nylon fabric made with a two-by-two or two-by-three basket weave, usually purposed for protecting against bullets. This multi-compartment tool bag has a total of 40 pockets for maximized tool storage. An open-top design means it’s easy to fit a lot of tools into the bag, while a divider in the main compartment makes organization a breeze.
Padded handles and an adjustable shoulder strap with extra padding are two different methods to carry around this tool bag with ease. Large zipper pockets give you a place to store some of your smaller accessories, such as drill bits, for example. The molded bottom on this tool bag ensures it won’t fall over and won’t be damaged by the floor at your job site. This bag’s orange interior makes it easy to locate and grab tools.
Key Features
- Cost: About $95
- Molded bottom
- Open-top design
- Bright orange interior
Our Experience
Recognized by our review team as the Best Overall Tool Bag in 2022, the Klein Tools 5541610-14 Tool Bag is well-organized, extremely durable, and portable.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Organization
|5 out of 5
|Durability
|5 out of 5
|Portability
|4.5 out of 5
Organization: With a main pocket divider, a number of pockets of varying sizes, and a bright orange interior so you can easily find all of your tools – there are not many tool bags that can match up to the Klein in terms of organization. We had no problem storing, organizing, and finding all of the tools we used during testing.
Durability: This tool bag has a molded bottom to keep the underside of your bag waterproof and keep it from ripping open. This ultimately means you’d have to really try your hardest to put this tool bag out of commission as it truly is built to survive anything you throw at it.
Portability: Padded handles and an adjustable shoulder strap are the main ways to carry this tool bag around. Due to the open-top design, you can easily grab tools while on the go. However, if you’re looking to store this tool bag under a car seat, you may want to look at other options.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on around 3,000 reviews
A large number of reviewers positively mention the deep interior pockets and how easy it is to store their power tools. A few electricians also left reviews claiming that this wide-mouth tool bag is perfect for their work, as they can easily spot and grab tools in the dark.
#2 Most Durable: Carhartt Legacy Tool Bag
Made from durable synthetic fabric and coated with Rain Defender water repellent, the Carhartt Legacy Tool Bag is built to last. Furthering this husky 16.0-inch tool bag’s durability is a molded, load-bearing, abrasion-resistant base that can support heavy tools and gear. An internal metal frame allows easy access and prevents the bag from collapsing on itself.
This bag features triple needle-stitch construction, rugged carrying handles, YKK zippers, and metal hardware. The YKK zippers unzip a large main compartment, which has 11 pockets spread out across the interior of the bag. There are 23 exterior pockets and loops, so all of your gear can comfortably fit on or inside this tool bag.
Key Features
- Cost: About $65
- Fabric coated with Rain Defender® water repellent
- Abrasion-resistant base
- Triple needle-stitch construction
Our Experience
The Carhartt Legacy Tool Bag has our vote for the Most Durable tool bag on the market due to the multitude of protective measures that ensure this bag will last for years.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Organization
|4.5 out of 5
|Durability
|5 out of 5
|Portability
|4.5 out of 5
Organization: With 34 pockets, organization isn’t an issue with this tool bag. There are pockets of different sizes so large and small tools alike all have an individual spot to be stored, within the tool bag or on the outside of it.
Durability: This tool bag is hands down the most durable tool bag that we tested or researched. The sides of the bag are made from a synthetic fabric that’s been waterproofed by Rain Defender, and it features triple needle-stitch construction.
Portability: This tool bag can be carried using the carrying handles or via a shoulder strap. The Carhartt bag is also designed in a way that you can actually grab tools from within the bag while on the go. The only reason this tool bag didn’t receive a perfect portability score is that you’ll struggle to fit this bag under a car seat.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on around 1,000 reviews
Many reviewers applaud the rubber bottom, as it makes the bottom of the tool bag water-resistant. Several reviewers comment how much better this 16.0-inch tool bag is than their old plastic tool box. One reviewer complains that the external pockets should be more expandable in depth.
#3 Also Consider: DeWalt DG5543 Tool Bag
The DeWalt DG5543 Tool Bag has a pop-open design and large main compartment to give you easy access to all of your tools, thanks to the metal frame sewn into the opening of the bag. This 33-pocket tool bag has a variety of organization options due to the sheer number of pockets. Abrasion-resistant rubber feet ensure the base of this tool bag is protected.
Made from a heavy-duty ballistic weave polyester fabric, this tool carrier is built to last on a job site. This tool bag has multiple methods to carry it, most notably the padded shoulder strap and carrying handle. Featuring 14 interior pockets and 20 exterior pockets, there’s storage space for both small and large tools alike. It should also be noted that the bag’s corners and edges are reinforced.
Key Features
- Cost: About $50
- Abrasion-resistant rubber feet
- Pop-open design
- Made from ballistic weave polyester fabric
Our Experience
In our experience, the DeWalt DG5543 Tool Bag is a quality bag that you should consider if you’re looking for a safe and effective way to store your tools.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Organization
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5
|Portability
|4.5 out of 5
Organization: There are 34 pockets of varying sizes featured in this tool bag. While the organization of where you put each specific tool in this tool bag isn’t as well laid out as some others, you will undoubtedly be able to fit and organize all of the tools you need.
Durability: The makeup of this tool bag ensures its durability as it’s made from ballistic weave polyester fabric and features reinforced edges and corners. Furthermore, abrasion-resistant rubber feet guarantee you won’t tear open your tool bag on a rough surface or job site floor.
Portability: This tool bag is undoubtedly portable, as you can carry it via the padded shoulder strap or padded carrying handle. Furthermore, this tool bag allows you to grab tools while on the go and can comfortably fit underneath a car seat.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on around 7,800 reviews
Many reviewers rave over the sheer number of interior and exterior pockets. Quite a few reviewers praise the adjustable shoulder strap for making it easy to sling this tool tote bag over the shoulder and grab the tools they need. A few negative reviewers complain that this tool bag is simply a rebranded CLC tool bag.
#4 Best Organization: Rhino USA Tool Bag Roll
Constructed with heavy-duty canvas, the Rhino USA© Tool Bag Roll is exceptionally durable. Upgraded metal clips, premium carry handles with a shoulder strap, robust buckles, and double diamond stitching also add to this tool bag roll’s durability. Large velcro pouches are removable to allow you to completely customize the bag so it is organized however you like.
The velcro pouches are also labeled so you have a designated spot for all of your tools and don’t have to empty the bag to find that one tool you were looking for. This tool organizer comes in at a size of 14.0 by 25.0 inches when open, and 14.0 by 9.0 inches when closed. It should also be noted that Rhino USA is operated by a father and his two sons.
Key Features
- Cost: About $45
- Removable velcro pouches
- Double diamond stitching
- Family-operated business
Our Experience
The Rhino USA Tool Bag Roll has some of the best organization that our review team has seen between researching and testing the best tool bags on the market.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Organization
|4.5 out of 5
|Durability
|4 out of 5
|Portability
|4 out of 5
Organization: This tool bag has some of our favorite organization methods out of any tool bag that we’ve tested or researched. Removable pouches with labels give you a designated place to put all of your tools and allow you to customize how your tool bag roll is organized. The only reason this tool bag didn’t receive a perfect score in organization is because you can’t easily access the tools while on the go.
Durability: The tool bag is certainly durable, but it doesn’t include the same level of protection on the bottom of the bag as other competitors do. Double diamond stitching, however, ensures the bag is long-lasting.
Portability: This tool bag is undoubtedly portable, as it can be balled up into a small and compact roll. This tool bag will easily fit underneath a car seat but it loses one point in our portability testing category as you’re unable to retrieve tools from it while on the go.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on around 450 reviews
A large number of reviewers anticipated this rolling tool bag to only be able to carry small tools and hand tools, but this tool bag roll was bigger than they expected. A bag feature that was cited by several reviewers as the reason they purchased this specific product is its removable tool pouches.
#5 Most Portable: Amazon Basics Tool Bag
The Amazon Basics Tool Bag is a soft-sided polyester bag with 26 pockets, 10 on the inside and 16 on the outside. The outside of this tool bag is crafted from 600D Oxford cloth and features heavy-duty stitching for maximized durability. Additionally, bar tacking at all the stress points of this tool bag ensures it lasts as long as you need it to.
Padded-web carrying handles and an adjustable strap ensure comfort while carrying this tool bag around. The bag is officially sized at 16.2 by 7.6 by 8.9 inches, so it fully deserves its title of the Most Portable tool bag in 2022 as its lightweight and highly compact.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $15
- Made from 600D Oxford cloth
- Bar tacking at stress points
- Padded web carrying handles
Our Experience
In our experience, the Amazon Basics Tool Bag is an extremely portable bag that’s best for those who can’t allocate a lot of space for their tools.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Organization
|3.5 out of 5
|Durability
|3.5 out of 5
|Portability
|5 out of 5
Organization: Although this tool bag consists of 26 pockets, there isn’t much going on in terms of organization. Our team members think that a divider in the main compartment could make all the difference in terms of organizing your tools for this tool bag.
Durability: In terms of durability, the bag features heavy-duty stitching and bar tacking at all stress points. However, there’s nothing to protect the underside of the tool bag from rough surfaces, job site floors, and water, which ultimately lowered this bag’s durability score.
Portability: This tool bag is by far the most portable tool bag that we researched or tested. Easily able to be stored under a car seat, the tool bag is the smallest tool bag in this article and even allows users to retrieve tools from it while on the move.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 11,000 reviews
The majority of reviewers note how sturdy this bag is and how helpful the side pockets are. One reviewer mentions how much better the tool bag has been compared to the cheap tool backpack he owned previously. Negative reviewers complain that this bag can’t hold larger tools.
Tool Bags Buyers Guide
Tool bags are straightforward in terms of what they’re designed to do – hold tools and keep them safe. However, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t important features to consider. Anyone looking for a new tool bag should think about bag design, capacity, and material.
Design
Tool bags come in a variety of designs, Some are carried with a handle or straps, others are backpacks you can sling over your shoulder. Choose a bag design that makes the most sense for your intended use. A backpack-style tool bag is easier to carry around, but may lack the storage and organizational capacity found in traditional models.
Capacity
When shopping for a tool bag, it’s best to start by taking inventory of all of the tools you want to carry in it. You may want to choose a bag with slightly larger capacity than you need, in case you add to your toolkit later.
Material
A tool bag is likely to be exposed to harsh outdoor conditions as well as heavy and/or sharp tools. It’s important to select a tool bag that won’t easily tear because of thin material or weak stitching. Look for tool bags that feature:
- Waterproof or water-repellent materials
- Zipper pockets
- Rugged carrying handles
- Feet or wheels
- A wear-resistant bottom
While the list above is by no means exhaustive, it’s a starting point for what to look for in a tool bag. The best tool bags may even include everything on the list above.
Accessibility
The best tool bags make it easy for a worker to retrieve items with minimal effort – often grabbing a tool with one hand. Framed openings can help since they keep the primary compartment easily available.
Consumers should also look for pouches or fasteners on the outside of the bag, ideal for slender tools like hammers or wrenches, that can be grabbed easily.
Our Review Standards
The tool bags in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our product testing team ordered the five tool bags that best met these standards.
Tool Bags Testing Process
A team member tested each product, taking note of how well the tool bag was organized, how durable the tool bag was, and how portable the tool bag was. Each tool bag was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
- Organization: Our review team tested each tool bag’s organization by noting the number of pockets and trying to fit a wide variety of tools into the bag. We used wrenches, hammers, cordless drills, screwdrivers, and many other common tools to fill each tool bag.
- Durability: Arguably the most important characteristic of a tool bag, we tested each tool bag’s durability by seeing how well it lasted being thrown around and used while we made small repairs on our testing vehicle.
- Portability: To test each tool bag’s portability, we checked to see how quickly it could be closed and picked up. We also used any and all methods that were available to move the bag. Lastly, we checked to see if we could grab tools from the bag while on the move.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best Tool Bag: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.