Tool bags are straightforward in terms of what they’re designed to do – hold tools and keep them safe. However, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t important features to consider. Anyone looking for a new tool bag should think about bag design, capacity, and material.

Design

Tool bags come in a variety of designs, Some are carried with a handle or straps, others are backpacks you can sling over your shoulder. Choose a bag design that makes the most sense for your intended use. A backpack-style tool bag is easier to carry around, but may lack the storage and organizational capacity found in traditional models.

Capacity

When shopping for a tool bag, it’s best to start by taking inventory of all of the tools you want to carry in it. You may want to choose a bag with slightly larger capacity than you need, in case you add to your toolkit later.

Material

A tool bag is likely to be exposed to harsh outdoor conditions as well as heavy and/or sharp tools. It’s important to select a tool bag that won’t easily tear because of thin material or weak stitching. Look for tool bags that feature:

Waterproof or water-repellent materials

Zipper pockets

Rugged carrying handles

Feet or wheels

A wear-resistant bottom

While the list above is by no means exhaustive, it’s a starting point for what to look for in a tool bag. The best tool bags may even include everything on the list above.

Accessibility

The best tool bags make it easy for a worker to retrieve items with minimal effort – often grabbing a tool with one hand. Framed openings can help since they keep the primary compartment easily available.

Consumers should also look for pouches or fasteners on the outside of the bag, ideal for slender tools like hammers or wrenches, that can be grabbed easily.