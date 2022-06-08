Installing a garage door opener yourself is possible for most people, though it can take several hours. Installation steps vary depending on the garage door opener you purchase. Most likely, you’ll need the following tools:

Ladder

Drill

Wrench set

Utility knife

Staple gun

You may also need a perforated angle to attach a ceiling-mounted garage door opener.

Installation will require assembling the unit and mounting it to your garage door and ceiling. You may also need to strip and connect wires. A staple gun is useful to anchor wires leading from the motor to the control panel.

Programming A Garage Door Opener

Practically all garage door openers are programmed the same way, using a radio signal to communicate between the motor and remote. To program a garage door remote, you’ll need to have access to the garage door opener itself, so may need a ladder.

Somewhere on your garage door opener should be a button labelled “learn” or “pair.” This will ready your garage door opener to remember your remote’s signal. The learn button may be located underneath the light cover.

Press the learn button until it begins to blink, at which point you’ll have several seconds to press the open button on your garage door remote. Wait about a minute and then test your garage door opener remote.

If you’re remote still does not work, you may need to try pairing a second time. Be sure that the brand of your garage door remote matches the brand of your garage door opener.