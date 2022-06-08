The best garage door openers are quiet and reliable. Most can be installed DIY, without the help of a professional, and newer garage door openers have advanced features such as smartphone integration.
If you need to replace your old garage door opener, or are looking to install one for the first time, we’ll help you find the best option. Our guide explains how to find the right garage door opener for your needs and explains what to expect if you decide to install one yourself. We also recommend our top picks for the best garage door openers based on cost and performance.
5 Best Garage Door Openers
- Best Overall: Genie StealthDrive Connect
- Best Wall-Mounted Device: LiftMaster 8500 Elite Series
- Best Smart Garage Door Opener: Chamberlain B970
- Best with Camera: Chamberlain B6765T
- Best for Basic Use: Skylink Atoms ATR-1622CK
#1 Best Belt Drive Garage Door Opener: Genie StealthDrive Connect
The Genie StealthDrive Connect is a quiet garage door opener with a wide array of features. Its built-in Aladdin Connect technology connects via Bluetooth® with both Google Home and Alexa so you can use voice control features and check on your door’s status with your smartphone.
In emergency situations, the Genie StealthDrive Connect has a built-in backup battery that allows up to 50 cycles after a power outage. This opener also comes with two pre-programmed three-button remotes, a wireless PIN keypad, and a multi-function wall control console for enhanced accessibility and security.
The StealthDrive app will alert users when their garage door is left open, so this is a good option for those who want that extra layer of security. It’s also a good buy-it-for-life option, as this garage door opener includes a lifetime warranty for the motor and belt, and a five-year parts warranty.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Lifting Power
|5
|Noise Level
|5
|Extra Features
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $265
- Horsepower: 1.25-HPC DC Motor
- Drive type: Steel belt drive
- Warranty: Lifetime warranty for motor and belt, 5-year parts warranty
- Aladdin Connect app pairs with Alexa and Google Home
- Five-piece rail system
- Battery backup with up to 50 cycles
- Includes pre-programmed remotes
What’s In The Box?
- One Genie StealthDrive garage door opener
- Two pre-programmed three-button remotes
- One wall-mounted open/close button
- One wall-mounted PIN security keypad
- One backup battery
- Two T-beam security sensors
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 3,800 ratings
Satisfied customers rave about StealthDrive’s easy installation process. They also appreciate how little noise the belt makes during operation. Negative reviewers complain that it is difficult to link the Aladdin Connect app to their smart home devices and the app is occasionally buggy.
#2 Best Wall Mount Garage Door Opener: LiftMaster 8500 Elite Series
Unlike other devices that hang from the ceiling, the LiftMaster 8500 Elite Series wall-mounted garage door opener mounts beside the garage door for improved accessibility. This also frees up overhead space for storing other items in the garage such as bikes or kayaks.
Due to its direct drive system, the 8500 Elite Series operates quietly. When closed, this garage door opener engages its Automatic Garage Door Lock that deadbolts the door shut for added protection. Users can download Liftmaster’s myQ® smartphone app to remotely enable their opener if they purchase the additional 828LM Internet Gateway feature.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Lifting Power
|5
|Noise Level
|4.5
|Extra Features
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $640
- Horsepower: 1.25-HPC DC Motor
- Drive type: Steel belt drive
- Warranty: Lifetime motor warranty, 5-year parts warranty
- Wall-mounted for space conservation
- Automatic Garage Door Lock
- myQ smartphone control (available separately)
- Closing timer
What’s In The Box?
- One LiftMaster 8500 Elite Series garage door opener
- One 380LM overhead remote light
- One 893MAX three-button remote control
- One 889LM myQ control panel
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 440 ratings
Some customers who like the LiftMaster claim it’s the quietest garage door opener they’ve owned, while others appreciate its automatic locking feature. A few dissatisfied customers say their garage doors would randomly open and close for no reason.
#3 Best Smart Garage Door Opener: Chamberlain B970
Smart devices make it easier to monitor and control your devices, and the Chamberlain B970 does just that. It can pair to a smartphone or tablet using the myQ App and WiFi connection so a garage door’s status can be monitored from anywhere via frequent notifications. The app also provides the power status of the backup battery so it can always be ready for emergencies.
The Chamberlain’s ultra-quiet belt drive has a soft start-up to reduce excess noise. Thanks to its Max Lift Power System, this opener has extreme lifting capabilities for a smooth extension even in harsh weather conditions.
We recommend the Chamberlain B970 garage door opener for tech-savvy individuals who appreciate a door that doesn’t squeak. While it may be prone to minor bugs, the Chamberlain’s overall performance is tough to beat.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Lifting Power
|3.5
|Noise Level
|4.5
|Extra Features
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $270
- Horsepower: 0.5-HPC DC Motor
- Drive type: Steel belt drive
- Warranty: Lifetime motor and belt warranties, 5-year parts warranty, 1-year accessories warranty
- Built-in myQ technology
- Backup battery
- Soft start/stop
- 1,000.0-Lumens LED light bulbs
- Triband technology remote openers with 1,500.0-ft. range
What’s In The Box?
- One Chamberlain B970 garage door opener
- One safety sensor kit
- One Battery Backup System replacement battery
- One wireless keypad
- One three-button remote control
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 4,900 ratings
The quiet operation of this device is the main draw for many who leave positive reviews. Reviews also point out that this garage door opener is easy to install and find its WiFi capabilities useful. A couple of negative reviews discussed needing to buy replacement parts to fix their device’s broken motor after only a few months of use.
#4 Best With Camera: Chamberlain B6765T
Whether it’s used for added security or checking what time your teenagers come home, the Chamberlain B6765T’s built-in camera streams high-resolution video straight from the garage to any connected smart device. It also has two-way communication for live conversation between the garage and linked device thanks to the myQ App.
Users can expect a sturdy design thanks to the B6765T’s steel-reinforced belt drive. Installing the device is a breeze as well, thanks to the snap-lock rail system that takes minimal effort to get working.
The Chamberlain B6765T’s camera feature can be used by parents with young children or teenagers to check when they’re coming and going, or even for car owners who like added certainty of knowing where their vehicle is at all times.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Lifting Power
|5
|Noise Level
|3.5
|Extra Features
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $455
- Horsepower: 1.25-HP motor
- Drive type: Steel belt drive
- Warranty: Lifetime motor and drive warranty, 5-year parts warranty, 1-year accessories warranty, 1-year camera warranty
- 360-degree rotating HD camera
- Two-way live audio communication
- myQ App interface
What’s In The Box?
- One Chamberlain B6765T garage door opener
- One wireless keypad
- Battery backup
- Motion-detecting control panel
- Two three-button remote controls
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 700 ratings
Straightforward installation and high-quality WiFi capabilities are the two most recognized pros by customers who left positive reviews. Negative reviews, on the other hand, are quick to discredit the camera’s quality, especially when streaming a live feed.
#5 Best For Basic Use: Skylink Atoms ATR-1622CK
For those who appreciate simplicity, the Skylink Atoms ATR-1622CK is a no-hassle garage door opener. It can effortlessly open a 7.0-foot garage door with its powerful DC motor and durable chain drive. The Skylink uses Quiet-Drive Technology to reduce noise when running.
Although it doesn’t have smart device compatibility, the ATR-1622CK can be opened via either one of its one-button remotes or an in-car garage door remote if a vehicle has one. Skylink’s Anti Break-In Drive System also prevents unauthorized external access, providing an extra layer of security against would-be thieves.
In a world run by smart devices, the Skylink Atoms ATR-1622CK demonstrates that simplicity can still be effective. This opener is best suited for those who don’t need extra bells and whistles with their garage door opener.
|Overall Rating
|3.7 out of 5
|Lifting Power
|3.5
|Noise Level
|4
|Extra Features
|3.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $170
- Horsepower: 0.5-HP motor
- Drive type: Chain drive
- Warranty: 6-year motor warranty, 1-year parts and belt warranty
- Quiet-Drive Technology for reduced noise
- Integrated LED lighting
- Anti Break-In Drive System
- Diagnostic display
What’s In The Box?
- One Skylink Atoms ATR-1622CK garage door opener
- Two one-button remote controls
- One deluxe wall console
- One wireless keypad
- One safety sensor kit
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 220 ratings
The most common positive comment from customers is that the ATR-1622CK’s small size didn’t take up much space. There were also some reviewers who admired the motor’s quiet operation. A frequent criticism regarded the ATR-1622CK’s lack of speed, especially with heavy doors.
Garage Door Opener Buyers Guide
When choosing a garage door opener, you’ll want to consider the drive type as well as lifting power. You might also consider whether you want extra features such as a camera or smartphone integration.
Drive Type
Broadly, there are three common drive models for garage door openers:
Chain drive: The most common type of opener, chain drives use a metal chain to pull or push a trolley that moves the door up and down. Chain drive openers are reliable and inexpensive but can be noisy.
Belt drive: Belt-driven openers work similarly to chain drives, but use a rubber belt instead of a chain. Belt drive garage door openers are relatively quiet, but can be expensive. A belt drive can be mounted on the wall, rather than the garage ceiling, potentially saving space.
Screw drive: Screw drive openers rotate a threaded steel rod to move your garage door. While they have fewer moving parts than other openers, they can be very loud during operation.
Lifting Power
The lifting power for a garage door opener is described by the horsepower of its motor. A 0.5-horsepower motor is typically strong enough to lift most garage doors. Heavier doors made of materials such as wood may require a stronger motor that can run at 0.75 HP. Industrial-grade garages need motors that are as high as 1 or 1.5 HP. More horsepower also means that a garage door opener can operate faster.
|Horsepower
|Maximum Lift Weight
|1/3 HP
|150 pounds
|1/2 HP
|300 pounds
|3/4 HP
|600 pounds
|1 HP
|750 pounds
Noise Level
Some garage door openers are louder than others. If noise is one of your concerns, look for a belt drive opener that operates on DC power. These are the quietest type of garage door openers.
Extra Features
If you’re concerned with security, you may look into a garage door opener with built-in alarm systems or cameras for added protection. Many new garage door openers can pair with your smartphone to provide you with alerts about the goings-on in your garage.
Safety
Automatic garage door openers have gotten safer and safer with new technological advancements such as electric eyes to detect motion, door edge sensors, and other similar devices. Nevertheless, there is a risk of injury if misused or handled improperly. For more information on this subject and on how to check if your garage door opener is safe, consult this helpful guide from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Garage Door Opener Cost
The lowest-priced garage door openers typically start at around $150. You can get a quality opener in this price range, though you’ll need to spend upwards of $300 if you want extra features such as increased lift speed, soft starting, smartphone integration, and quiet operation. Here’s what to expect in each price range:
- $150 – $180: In this price range, you can get a basic chain drive garage door opener with 0.5 horsepower. Don’t expect any extras like smartphone integration or security cameras. Shop in this range if you just need something that works and you don’t care about noise.
- $180 – $250: In this price range, you’ll find belt drive garage door openers as well as chain drive openers with 0.75 horsepower motors. These openers often have features like smartphone connectivity, wifi, and LED lighting.
- $250 – $400: If you’re looking for a garage door opener with a camera, you’ll need to shop in this price range. Most garage door openers in this range use quiet DC motors and feature steel-reinforced belt drives. You’ll also find some high-horsepower chain drive units in this price range.
- $400 and up: Many wall-mounted garage door openers cost upwards of $400. The benefit of this type of garage door opener is that it attaches to the side of your garage door rather than the ceiling. Wall-mounted openers take up much less space than ceiling-mounted openers but require more headroom. This is a good option for garages with high ceilings.
Garage Door Opener Installation Cost
The cost to hire a professional to install your garage door opener can vary based on location and contractor, but you might expect to pay between $150 and $200 for this service.
Garage Door Opener Installation
Installing a garage door opener yourself is possible for most people, though it can take several hours. Installation steps vary depending on the garage door opener you purchase. Most likely, you’ll need the following tools:
- Ladder
- Drill
- Wrench set
- Utility knife
- Staple gun
You may also need a perforated angle to attach a ceiling-mounted garage door opener.
Installation will require assembling the unit and mounting it to your garage door and ceiling. You may also need to strip and connect wires. A staple gun is useful to anchor wires leading from the motor to the control panel.
Programming A Garage Door Opener
Practically all garage door openers are programmed the same way, using a radio signal to communicate between the motor and remote. To program a garage door remote, you’ll need to have access to the garage door opener itself, so may need a ladder.
Somewhere on your garage door opener should be a button labelled “learn” or “pair.” This will ready your garage door opener to remember your remote’s signal. The learn button may be located underneath the light cover.
Press the learn button until it begins to blink, at which point you’ll have several seconds to press the open button on your garage door remote. Wait about a minute and then test your garage door opener remote.
If you’re remote still does not work, you may need to try pairing a second time. Be sure that the brand of your garage door remote matches the brand of your garage door opener.
Bottom Line: Best Garage Door Openers
We think that the Genie StealthDrive Connect is the best overall garage door opener for most people. It operates quietly, has a powerful motor able to lift heavy doors, and includes useful extra features like a backup battery and smartphone integration. If you want to keep your ceiling space clear, you might opt for a wall-mounted unit like the LiftMaster 8500 Elite. Those who just need an inexpensive but reliable garage door opener should consider the Skylink Atoms.
Garage Door Opener: FAQ
