Given the design of this pillow, there aren’t many adjustments that can be made. The design is a universal fit, so little adjustment should be necessary in the first place.

The Crafty World pillow doesn’t come with a storage case, nor does it deflate to a smaller size. This makes it less portable than some other options, but it is still a small object that weighs less than a pound.

The washable cover is not difficult to remove when it’s time to clean this pillow.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 5,300 ratings

Reviewers like the Crafty World pillow because it is comfortable and soft. Most positive reviews mention comfort as the best aspect of this pillow.

Reviews about the support provided by this pillow are mixed. Some feel, like us, that the Crafty World pillow is too soft to provide much neck support. However, there are a large number of reviewers who praise the Crafty World pillow specifically for the support it provides. Some even use it for lumbar support.

“I [bought the Crafty World pillow] for a trip to Europe and it helped me sleep on the plane and bus. When I got home I even used it to sleep, it’s just really comfy if you want some extra support for reading or lying up in bed.”

–KC via Amazon

About the only other common criticism of this neck pillow is that there is no way to attach the ends at the front. This is a feature that would make it easier to wear the Crafty World pillow around your neck while traveling.