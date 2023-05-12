Below we share step-by-step instructions to jump-start your dead car battery.

Step 1: Park And Position The Booster Car

After grabbing a set of jumper cables, you need to park a second vehicle with a working battery beside the dead car, or facing bumper-to-bumper. The vehicles should be close enough for the jumper cables to reach both batteries, so be mindful of the distance if not using lengthy jumper cables.

The ignition needs to be off in both cars, and the car keys should be removed. You should turn off all lights and accessories, including your car’s air conditioning system and the radio. Activate the emergency parking brake in both vehicles as an extra precaution.

It’s important to note that in most gas-powered vehicles, you will find the battery under the hood. Depending on the car you are jumping and the vehicle you are using to jump the dead car, you should arrange the working vehicle accordingly to get both batteries as close to each other as possible.

Step 2: Find The Battery Terminals

After lifting the hood of both vehicles to access the car batteries, you need to locate and identify the battery terminals. There are two terminals in a car battery, one positive (+) and one negative (-) battery cable. Generally speaking, the positive terminal on your battery is associated with a red cap and the negative with black one, but you should check your owner’s manual if you are having trouble locating the terminals.

It is important to check that you can safely jump your car by making sure both batteries are in good condition. Terminals should have no corrosion. If you see a green- or white-colored substance on the posts, you should remove it with either a wire brush, aluminum foil, or iron wool. Corrosion can severely irritate your skin, so you should not directly touch the terminals.

Step 3: Attach Your Jumper Cables

Jumper cables have clamps on both ends to attach to the batteries. Red clamps attach to the positive battery terminals on each battery. Black clamps are for negative posts on the working battery, and the engine block of your dead car battery.

It’s especially important to note that all clamps are attached securely and correctly. Incorrect connection to either battery can result in damage to your car’s electrical system or alternator. There is also a risk of personal injury if the clamps are not securely attached, so make sure you have long enough cables. The metal clamps should also not touch each other while attached to the batteries.

Step-By-Step: Attaching Jumper Cables

Step 1: Attach the red clamp to the positive terminal of the dead battery .

Step 2: Attach the red clamp on the other end of the cable to the booster car’s positive terminal on the good battery .

Step 3: Attach the black clamp to the negative terminal of the working car battery .

Step 4: Attach the black clamp on the other end of the cable to a metal part of the dead battery car’s engine , like an unpainted bolt or bracket. Some automotive models have a grounding bolt or engine block for this purpose.

Step 4: Jump-Start Your Car

After checking that all cables are correctly and safely connected, start the engine of the booster car with the working battery. Then, start the car with the dead battery.

If you don’t get the engine running on the first try, you may need to wait a few minutes to give the battery time to build charge. If needed, you can rev the engine of the booster car. This sends more energy to the working vehicle’s battery to get your jump-started car up and running.

Step 5: Remove Jumper Cables From Both Cars

Once the jump-started car is charged and running, you can disconnect the jumper cables in the reverse order they were initially attached to each battery. Keep metal clamps from touching each other when disconnecting the positive and negative cables from each battery.

Step-By-Step: Removing Jumper Cables

Step 1: Disconnect the negative cable clamp from the jumped car.

Step 2: Disconnect the negative clamp from the booster car battery .

Step 3: Disconnect the positive cable clamp from the booster car.

Step 4: Disconnect the positive clamp from the jumped car.

Step 6: Hit The Road

With both cars running smoothly, you can pack up your jumper cables and get behind the wheel. It’s recommended that you drive for about 30 minutes after jumping your vehicle to help the alternator charge your battery while it’s running.

After driving, we suggest parking your car in a convenient spot in case it needs to be jumped again. If you have trouble starting your car again, you could need a new battery. If this happens, an auto parts store or your local dealership can run a diagnostic test and replace your battery if necessary.