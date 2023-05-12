All car batteries die eventually, either from general degradation or external factors. While there is no true average, automotive batteries usually offer around three years of reliable service. After that, the battery starts to degrade from within, leading to an inconsistent charge and a drop in performance.

Corrosion

Corrosion is a common concern with batteries, as the sulfuric acid within car batteries emits hydrogen gas over time. This gas then mixes with moisture, salt, and air, leading to the buildup of grime on your battery.

Corrosion can form in a number of ways. It can occur naturally as a car battery ages. Overheating or physical damage can create an acid leak. Besides being unsightly, corrosion can lead to several battery problems like poor connection to the car’s electrical system or power reduction.

Bad Parts

If the bits and bobs that transfer power from the rest of the vehicle are faulty, this can also lead to the battery losing charge. A bad alternator can result in a dead battery because it won’t allow the battery to build up a charge.

Shoddy cables and belts can also limit the transfer of electricity to the rest of the engine. Additionally, vibrations from the vehicle itself can damage a battery’s internal components. It is worth making sure your battery is securely fastened to the battery case a few times each year.

The Elements

Extreme temperatures are another factor that impacts a battery’s performance. Below-freezing temperatures can cause fluctuations in power, and heat increases corrosion and deterioration of the battery.

Not Enough Use

Driving your car is what charges the battery, so keeping it parked or stored for long periods of time could leave you with a dead battery. Short trips, under 30 minutes of driving, usually aren’t enough to fully charge your battery. Many auto professionals recommend at least 30 to 45 minutes of driving at highway speeds once a week to fully charge your battery.