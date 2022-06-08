Many states require those seeking driving permits to complete some form of driver’s education course. iDriveSafely offers these courses in every state, but not every state requires them.

In some states where driver’s ed is mandatory, online classes are not certified by state DMVs. Below is the list of states where iDriveSafely driver’s ed classes are state certified:

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Minnesota

Nebraska

Nevada

Ohio

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

iDriveSafely offers driver’s education courses in other states, but these courses will not count toward license requirements. These classes are intended to prepare drivers for in-person road tests. iDriveSafely says that completing classes all but guarantees you will pass the official test.

iDriveSafely driver’s education classes are entirely online. Students progress through course content at their own pace, with lessons divided into sections and illustrated with supplemental animations, video, and graphics. In some states, iDriveSafely offers parent-led learning options. These provide teaching materials for parents to lead children through in-the-car road tests.

Does iDriveSafely Have A Final Exam?

At the end of every course, students are required to take a 50-question final exam and pass with a score of at least 80 percent. Students are given unlimited attempts to pass the final exam. After passing, a certificate of completion is mailed to your home.

iDriveSafely Driver’s Ed Cost

The length and specifics of driver’s ed courses vary from state to state, as does the cost. This is because of different state processing fees and length requirements. In general, iDriveSafely classes are averagely priced for the industry and lean toward being slightly more expensive than other providers.

Most online driver safety companies regularly offer discounts and deals. It’s a good idea to compare prices before you sign up for any class.

Adult Driver’s Ed

In some states, such as Texas and Illinois, driver’s ed is required for motorists under the age of 18. Texas requires driver’s ed for drivers under 24, and Illinois requires it for drivers under 20.

You can take an iDriveSafely Texas or Illinois program geared toward adults. The course content is largely similar to the teen driver class, but in some states, the requirements are less stringent than teen iDriveSafely classes. This means classes may be shorter.

In-Person Driver Training

Through a partnership with DriversEd.com, you can use iDriveSafely to sign up for in-person driver training lessons in Texas, California, and Georgia. Costs vary depending on your area but range from around $400 for the six-hour course to $620 for the ten-hour course. According to customer reviews, the experience is dependent on the instructor.