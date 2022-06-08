Taking drivers ed online can help you prepare for an upcoming driving exam or improve your skills for a discount on motor vehicle insurance. You can also save time and avoid extra hassle since you don’t have to go to a physical location for classes.
All this being said, it’s important to know the requirements of your state because each state has certain regulations for online drivers ed classes. Up next, we’ll explore the different opportunities you may have for online drivers ed, as well as where to find classes and whether this might be a better option for you than traditional classroom-style learning.
Drivers Ed Online: Pros And Cons
First, let’s take a quick look at some pros and cons of online drivers ed. As with almost anything in life, online drivers ed has both upsides and downsides, so it’s a matter of weighing them and making the best decision for you.
|Drivers Ed Online Pros
|Drivers Ed Online Cons
|Save time with virtual lessons
|Your state may not authorize some providers
|Work at your own pace
|Self-directed learning isn’t for everyone
|Replay and redo lessons at will
|Not all states have DMV-approved courses
|Learn through apps and videos
Can You Take Drivers Ed Online?
As noted in the chart above, not every state allows its residents to get a license or permit by taking drivers ed online. As of mid-August 2021, only the following states had DMV-approved online drivers ed: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Each state also sets particular regulations and requirements for teens before they can get a learner permit or license. For example, some states only offer a single government-sponsored option for drivers ed online. Meanwhile, others allow a few local providers to teach the course online. And, yet, some states approve numerous providers to offer online drivers ed courses.
The bottom line? Laws are complicated, and you should consult your state’s DMV to see if it allows you to take online drivers ed.
Should You Take Free Drivers Ed Online?
You can find some free drivers ed courses online, but we’re focusing on paid versions in this article. This is because no state certifies free online classes. You can take free classes to help improve your driving knowledge, but you can’t use them toward online classroom hour requirements.
You can find free online drivers ed courses at:
- Driving-Tests.org
- DMV-Test-Pro.com
- DriversPrep.com
- DMV-Permit-Test.org
- DMV-Written-Test.com
- FreeDMVPracticeTests.com
Reasons To Take Drivers Ed Online
Learning the rules of the road is more visual than learning other subjects in school. With online drivers education courses, driving instructors can create videos, photos, and animations to go along with each lesson. It can be easier to memorize traffic laws and the meaning of different road signs when you can see a demonstration in action.
Some modern drivers ed courses also offer apps and mobile-friendly websites. This means you can do lessons from wherever you are. You don’t have to be at a computer to complete driving school online.
Isn’t Classroom Learning Better?
Classroom learning is ideal for many subjects in school, but it might not be for driving. Most parents have years of driving experience and can assist their teen drivers in learning the rules behind the wheel.
Driving is second nature to people who have done it for years. Parents are usually much more confident in their ability to help with driver training than calculus or molecular biology homework.
Who Offers Drivers Ed Online?
Dozens of companies offer drivers ed online. Many also offer other driving courses, such as defensive driving, mature drivers ed, and traffic school. Some providers can get your driving record for you if you pay a fee, and most offer practice permit tests. Three solid choices for drivers ed online are American Safety Council, DriversEd.com, and iDriveSafely.
American Safety Council
American Safety Council is our top recommendation for an online drivers education program. Founded in 1998, American Safety Council offers state-approved drivers ed courses in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas. ASC also offers courses in defensive driving as well as mature driver classes.
Most drivers ed online classes are around $30, but some can be up to $99 depending on the state. Per state regulations, the classes are 30 or 32 hours in length. When you finish any course through American Safety Council, the organization sends a copy of the certificate of completion to your state’s DMV. It’s always a good idea to call and make sure the DMV received it, especially if you took a defensive driving course to remove points on your driver’s license.
American Safety Council regularly updates its course library to stay on top of any changes in the law and to be more relevant to new students. The company has an A- rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It also has a 3.8-star rating from over 370 customer reviews on the BBB website.
DriversEd.com
Founded in 1997, DriversEd.com is one of the oldest online programs available. The company offers teen drivers ed in every state, but it’s only DMV-approved in some states. Therefore, you’ll want to verify whether it’s approved where you live.
DriversEd.com offers an app for its teen and adult drivers ed classes, and this makes completing a course relatively easy. It means you can progress in your online driving lessons without any interruption whether you’re on a mobile device, tablet, or computer. DriversEd.com also provides unlimited practice driving permit tests so you can nail the final exam.
Another helpful feature is in-person lessons. DriversEd.com partners with local instructors across the country to offer behind-the-wheel training for experienced or new drivers to improve their driving techniques. These instructors are licensed by the DMVs in their states.
Other DriversEd.com services include:
- Adult drivers education
- Standalone practice permit tests
- Defensive driving courses
DriversEd.com has an A+ rating with accreditation from the BBB.
iDriveSafely
iDriveSafely is another great choice for an online driving school. The company has been in business for over 15 years. iDriveSafely merged with DriversEd.com in 2015 to form eDriving but has continued to offer its own courses in many states.
You can enroll in the following types of courses with iDriveSafely:
- Defensive driving
- Traffic school
- Basic driver improvement
- Drivers ed
- Mature driving classes
iDriveSafely also offers learner permits and driver’s license practice tests and quizzes. iDriveSafely provides some courses through DriversEd.com, but you’ll get updated and engaging content either way.
Since the two companies are part of the same organization, they share the same BBB score of A+ with accreditation.
Build Your Driving Knowledge Online
Taking drivers ed online offers many advantages over the old-school route. Compare your options to be sure you find a program that’s certified in your state. Then, pay a small fee and start working toward getting your permit or license at your own pace.