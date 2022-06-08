Dozens of companies offer drivers ed online. Many also offer other driving courses, such as defensive driving, mature drivers ed, and traffic school. Some providers can get your driving record for you if you pay a fee, and most offer practice permit tests. Three solid choices for drivers ed online are American Safety Council, DriversEd.com, and iDriveSafely.

American Safety Council

American Safety Council is our top recommendation for an online drivers education program. Founded in 1998, American Safety Council offers state-approved drivers ed courses in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas. ASC also offers courses in defensive driving as well as mature driver classes.

Most drivers ed online classes are around $30, but some can be up to $99 depending on the state. Per state regulations, the classes are 30 or 32 hours in length. When you finish any course through American Safety Council, the organization sends a copy of the certificate of completion to your state’s DMV. It’s always a good idea to call and make sure the DMV received it, especially if you took a defensive driving course to remove points on your driver’s license.

American Safety Council regularly updates its course library to stay on top of any changes in the law and to be more relevant to new students. The company has an A- rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It also has a 3.8-star rating from over 370 customer reviews on the BBB website.

DriversEd.com

Founded in 1997, DriversEd.com is one of the oldest online programs available. The company offers teen drivers ed in every state, but it’s only DMV-approved in some states. Therefore, you’ll want to verify whether it’s approved where you live.

DriversEd.com offers an app for its teen and adult drivers ed classes, and this makes completing a course relatively easy. It means you can progress in your online driving lessons without any interruption whether you’re on a mobile device, tablet, or computer. DriversEd.com also provides unlimited practice driving permit tests so you can nail the final exam.

Another helpful feature is in-person lessons. DriversEd.com partners with local instructors across the country to offer behind-the-wheel training for experienced or new drivers to improve their driving techniques. These instructors are licensed by the DMVs in their states.

Other DriversEd.com services include:

Adult drivers education

Standalone practice permit tests

Defensive driving courses

DriversEd.com has an A+ rating with accreditation from the BBB.

iDriveSafely

iDriveSafely is another great choice for an online driving school. The company has been in business for over 15 years. iDriveSafely merged with DriversEd.com in 2015 to form eDriving but has continued to offer its own courses in many states.

You can enroll in the following types of courses with iDriveSafely:

Defensive driving

Traffic school

Basic driver improvement

Drivers ed

Mature driving classes

iDriveSafely also offers learner permits and driver’s license practice tests and quizzes. iDriveSafely provides some courses through DriversEd.com, but you’ll get updated and engaging content either way.

Since the two companies are part of the same organization, they share the same BBB score of A+ with accreditation.