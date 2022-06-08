Founded in 1989, Comedy Defensive Driving offers state-certified driving classes in Texas, Florida, and New Jersey.

Classes will be a little different in every state, because every state has different traffic laws. But the general schtick of Comedy Defensive Driving is the same everywhere: Learn through funny videos with amusing animations. Comedy Defensive Driving tries to take as much pain as possible out of what can be a tedious process.

As its name suggests, Comedy Defensive Driving offers defensive driving courses specifically. It does not have driver’s education or mature driver classes. The Florida and New Jersey classes are exclusively offered online. In Texas, you have the option to sign up for in-person classes.

How It Works

The Comedy Defensive Driving animations are low-quality and the comedians mediocre, but the final product is amusing. There is a certain charm to the cheesy jokes and low-budget illustration. While comedians aren’t top-notch, they are experienced performers, and you will learn the information you need to know. Just expect a lot of dad jokes.

After watching a series of videos on topics such as traffic laws and defensive driving techniques, students are prompted to complete a multiple choice test. Lessons are punctuated by quizzes and tests that you can retake as many times as you need to pass. After passing the final exam, a certificate of completion can be mailed to your house or downloaded to your computer.

The process for signing up and completing a Comedy Defensive Driving class is straightforward and simple:

Sign up online

Watch the provided videos

Take a final exam

Print a certificate of completion (or have it mailed for an additional fee)

Comedy Defensive Driving guarantees that its classes will remove points from your license or dismiss your ticket. If not, there is a full refund policy.