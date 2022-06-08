Defensive driving classes, sometimes called traffic school, are a great way to get a discount on auto insurance. In some cases, you can lower your insurance rates by as much as 20 percent. Many states actually require that car insurance companies lower premiums for customers who complete state-approved defensive driving classes.

Remove Points On License With ASC

Defensive driving classes can also help you remove points on your license. You may have points from a traffic ticket or violation, and accruing a lot of points can lead to increased auto insurance premiums or even a suspended license.

The process for removing points on your license is different in every state, and not every state allows point reductions for participation in traffic school. Some states will not allow you to remove points from your license but will prevent points from being assessed if a driving class is taken before conviction.

American Safety Council defensive driving classes are entirely online and accredited in their respective states. The exception is the Michigan class. While it is not state-accredited, passing this class can still lower your insurance premiums.

If you are hoping to reduce your insurance rates by taking an ASC defensive driving class, make sure your car insurance company will accept the course certification before signing up. Similarly, if you are looking to remove license points, check the laws in your state first.

ASC Defensive Driving Class List For 2021

Here are all the defensive driving classes that American Safety Council offers in 2021.