Driver safety classes are a good idea for anyone, whether you’re a teen who needs driver’s education or an adult trying to lower your auto insurance premium. In the past, these courses have only been available at schools and community centers, but today, you can take courses online through companies such as American Safety Council.
Here, we’ll take a closer look at American Safety Council to help you decide whether its online driver safety classes are right for you. We’ll examine services, fees, and customer reviews.
American Safety Council Overview
American Safety Council provides online training courses for driver safety in 17 states and Washington, D.C. These courses include driver’s education, defensive driving, and mature driver classes. Drivers across the country know they can trust ASC because the Orlando, Florida-based company works with government agencies and certifying entities to develop state-compliant programs.
Here’s an overview of the types of educational courses ASC offers throughout the country:
|State
|Driver's Ed
|Defensive Driving
|Mature Driver Course
|Arizona
|✓
|California
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Colorado
|✓
|Delaware
|✓
|District of Columbia
|✓
|Florida
|✓
|✓
|Georgia
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Idaho
|✓
|✓
|Michigan
|✓
|Missouri
|✓
|New Jersey
|✓
|✓
|New York
|✓
|Nevada
|✓
|North Dakota
|✓
|Ohio
|✓
|Tennessee
|✓
|✓
|Texas
|✓
|✓
|Virginia
|✓
|✓
American Safety Council claims many industry firsts, including the first approval of online driver license knowledge exams and the first use of voice and keystroke biometrics to confirm student identity in state-regulated traffic safety programs.
In addition to driver safety, American Safety Council offers courses in workplace safety as well as professional services and continuing education – serving more than two million people each year. You can visit the ASC website to order a copy of your complete driving record in Florida, Georgia, or Texas for around $20 to $25.
American Safety Council Driver's Ed
Driver’s education is required for teen drivers in many states. You can find online courses for driver’s ed at AmericanSafetyCouncil.com, but note that some states mandate in-person driving practice in addition to classroom hours.
ASC Driver’s Ed Class List For 2021
Below are all driver’s ed classes offered by American Safety Council in 2021. The length and cost of the courses vary by state.
|State
|Length of Class
|Course Fee
|Requirements
|California
|30 hours
|$29.95
|Required for drivers under 18
|Colorado
|30 hours
|$39
|Required to obtain a permit at 15
|Georgia
|30 hours
|$29
|Required for 16-year-old drivers only
|Idaho
|30 hours
|$49
|Not required
|Ohio
|32 hours
|$99
|Required to obtain a probationary license if under 18
|Oklahoma
|30 hours
|$69
|Required to obtain a permit at 15.5
|Texas
|32 hours for drivers ages 14–17, 6 hours for drivers ages 18–25
|$75 for drivers ages 14–17, $36 for drivers ages 18–25
|Required for drivers under 25
Class specifics are different in every state, but some features are common throughout all courses:
- Classes are broken into units or modules. The total number of modules varies. There are seven modules in the Illinois course and fifteen in the California course.
- Most course material is text-based. Programs for some states, such as Ohio, also include interactive activities.
- There are minimum time requirements for each module. You cannot progress until you stay on each page for a certain amount of time.
- You must pass quizzes after each unit. In Georgia, 70 percent or above is a passing grade.
- You must pass a final exam (75 percent or above for the Georgia course).
- 24/7 customer support is available. You can ask questions about the material as you go.
- After passing the final exam, you receive a certificate of completion. You can have this certificate mailed to you or print it at home.
American Safety Council Defensive Driving
Defensive driving classes, sometimes called traffic school, are a great way to get a discount on auto insurance. In some cases, you can lower your insurance rates by as much as 20 percent. Many states actually require that car insurance companies lower premiums for customers who complete state-approved defensive driving classes.
Remove Points On License With ASC
Defensive driving classes can also help you remove points on your license. You may have points from a traffic ticket or violation, and accruing a lot of points can lead to increased auto insurance premiums or even a suspended license.
The process for removing points on your license is different in every state, and not every state allows point reductions for participation in traffic school. Some states will not allow you to remove points from your license but will prevent points from being assessed if a driving class is taken before conviction.
American Safety Council defensive driving classes are entirely online and accredited in their respective states. The exception is the Michigan class. While it is not state-accredited, passing this class can still lower your insurance premiums.
If you are hoping to reduce your insurance rates by taking an ASC defensive driving class, make sure your car insurance company will accept the course certification before signing up. Similarly, if you are looking to remove license points, check the laws in your state first.
ASC Defensive Driving Class List For 2021
Here are all the defensive driving classes that American Safety Council offers in 2021.
|State
|Length of Class
|Course Fee
|Requirements
|California
|30 hours
|$29.95
|Required for drivers under 18
|Colorado
|30 hours
|$39
|Required to obtain a permit at 15
|Georgia
|30 hours
|$29
|Required for 16-year-old drivers only
|Idaho
|30 hours
|$49
|Not required
|Ohio
|32 hours
|$99
|Required to obtain a probationary license if under 18
|Oklahoma
|30 hours
|$69
|Required to obtain a permit at 15.5
|Texas
|32 hours for drivers ages 14–17, 6 hours for drivers ages 18–25
|$75 for drivers ages 14–17, $36 for drivers ages 18–25
|Required for drivers under 25
*American Safety Council Arizona and American Safety Council Florida classes charge additional state fees.
**Completing a defensive driving course in these states does not remove points, but can prevent points from being assessed.
Defensive driving classes offered by American Safety Council are functionally the same as the driver’s ed courses. The two courses differ in content. Driver’s ed teaches drivers the rules of the road, while defensive driving refreshes drivers on those rules and also provides tips and advice for driving more safely.
American Safety Council Mature Driver Course
Drivers over age 55 are eligible for American Safety Council’s mature driver courses. Like defensive driving, mature driver courses can reduce your car insurance rates. Check with your insurance provider for details before signing up for a class.
ASC Mature Driver Course List For 2021
Below are all the mature driver courses ASC offers for 2021.
|State
|Length of Class
|Course Fee
|State-Mandated Insurance Reduction
|California
|6 hours for first time, 4 hours for refresh
|$19.95 for first time, $17.95 for refresh
|Yes
|Florida
|6 hours
|$14.95
|Yes
|Georgia
|2–3 hours
|$19.95
|Yes
|Idaho
|2–3 hours
|$15
|Yes
|New Jersey
|6 hours
|$15.95
|Yes
|Tennessee
|8 hours
|$19.95
|Yes
|Virginia
|8 hours
|$19.95
|Yes
A mature driver course contains content similar to a defensive driving course, with information aimed toward older drivers. These classes work the same as the defensive driving classes by breaking content into readable modules and quizzing students after each section.
ASC Ratings And Reviews
American Safety Council has a A- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has held accreditation since 2008. At the time of article publication, ASC had an average of 3.8 out of 5.0 stars based on more than 350 customer reviews on the BBB website. It’s important to note that the company’s BBB rating and reviews reference all services offered by American Safety Council, not just driver safety.
Positive reviews for driver safety classes highlight ease of use and excellent customer service, while negative reviews cite technical difficulties and long wait times. However, American Safety Council has resolved most complaints filed with the BBB.
“This will be the [second] time I am taking the course through this website and have no complaints. Marisol P. helped me get set up to take it again for insurance purposes, and I can’t thank her enough. I recommend this safety course!”
– Jennifer S.
“I was locked out on taking the driving course. I called three times and waited on hold for over an hour. Very disappointed with the service.”
– Anna S.
Driver safety classes and requirements are different in every state. Customer experiences will vary from state to state as well, so it’s a good idea to check local reviews for any American Safety Council program you are considering.
Our Take On American Safety Council
While there are other driver safety courses you might check out, such as one through iDriveSafely or Comedy Defensive Driving, American Safety Council is our first choice. American Safety Council offers driver’s ed, defensive driving, and mature driver classes in a number of states, and the costs are some of the lowest in the industry. Online classes are convenient for busy schedules and allow you to break up the coursework into smaller sections. Finally, most classes offered by American Safety Council are accredited by state governments.