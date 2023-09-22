Methodology: How We Rate Car Warranty Companies

Our team prides itself on providing accurate and unbiased information about car warranty companies to help inform consumers’ purchasing decisions. We’ve collected data from 46 warranty providers about their industry standing, coverage, cost, transparency, and customer service to determine the top companies on the market.

Our Research Process

Our process is backed by more than 1,500 hours of research into leading providers in the warranty industry. We collect over 2,200 data points related to key rating factors to provide a thorough picture of each warranty company. To ensure we’re providing you with the most up-to-date information, we update our research several times each year.

Our team has also surveyed 2,000 consumers who have purchased an extended auto warranty. We use information from respondents to get a clear sense of the customer experience, ranging from satisfaction with different aspects of their warranty coverage to which factors are most important when purchasing a coverage plan.

Lastly, to obtain first-hand product knowledge our team bought five warranty plans from separate providers to test the coverage levels and claims process of each company.

Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.

Industry Standing (20 Percent)

Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and a positive reputation within the warranty industry receive the highest scores in this category. We take a look at how long a company has been in business, which states it offers coverage plans, and its rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). We also consider any industry awards the company has won when determining ratings.

Coverage (25 Percent)

The best extended warranty companies offer high-quality coverage to consumers. This rating is based on the types of extended warranty plans a company offers as well as its coverage terms and additional benefits. Providers that offer more than three plan options to choose from and mileage limits over 150,000 miles tend to score the highest in this category.

We also consider whether providers offer coverage options that are unique in the industry, such as coverage for maintenance items like brake pads and oil changes.

Cost (25 Percent)

Cost is one of the factors that’s most important to consumers when looking for warranty coverage. Because of this, our research team takes a thorough approach to gathering transparent cost data.

We reach out to different companies for quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Using over 140 individual quotes, we calculate average costs per year of coverage overall and by coverage level. We use this cost data to get a sense of how each company’s costs compare to the industry standard and to help give you a clearer idea of what you may pay for coverage. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage, multiple deductible options, and discount opportunities available receive the best scores.

Transparency (10 Percent)

It’s important to look for a warranty company that’s transparent about the coverage and service it offers. We keep our ratings simple in this category: If a provider allows you to view sample contracts on its website and offers a money-back guarantee, it receives the highest rating.

Customer Service (20 Percent)

Great coverage options and affordable prices don’t mean much if a company lacks good customer service. Our team analyzed 3,850 reviews on sites like the BBB and Trustpilot to get a sense of the customer experience with leading warranty providers. We look for patterns in the reviews that highlight what makes a company stand out and the pain points consumers typically experience. We take companies’ average customer review scores from both of these sites into consideration as well.

We also perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company and its representatives. When speaking to representatives, our researchers assess issues like whether agents are more likely to explain coverage or are focused only on making a sale. We evaluate the overall ease of each provider’s quotes process when calculating this rating as well.