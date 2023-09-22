Methodology: How We Rate Car Shipping Companies

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in the categories of reputation, cost, services, and customer experience, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.

However, our ratings are not static. Throughout the year, we periodically review company data and quotes and make adjustments accordingly.

Reputation

Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category. Our team evaluates Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings for providers, the nature of customer complaints, number of years in business, and overall shipping availability within the U.S. and beyond.

Our goal is to provide an overall reputation score that can indicate the trustworthiness of a business. We review over 25 providers but only recommend the most reliable companies.

Cost

To compare car shipping costs between companies, we review over 400 sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.

All of the quotes in this article apply to shipping an operable 2018 Toyota RAV4. You may find different quotes depending on the size of your vehicle and whether or not it drives. If a vehicle is inoperable, the truck driver will need to winch it onto the truck, and this adds to the cost.

Services

It’s good to have choices. Our rating for this category is based on types of auto transport services available (open, enclosed, door-to-door, etc.), insurance coverage, average transit time, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates. We award extra points to providers if they offer insurance with no deductible or additional insurance upgrades.

Customer Experience Ratings

We use a variety of techniques to determine how companies serve customers: