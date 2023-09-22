Methodology: How We Rate Car Insurance Companies

Our team prides itself on providing accurate and unbiased information about car insurance companies to help inform consumers’ purchasing decisions. We’ve collected data from 43 insurers about their industry standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology to determine the top companies on the market.

Our Research Process

Our process is backed by 1,950 hours of research into leading providers in the auto insurance industry. We collect over 8,500 data points related to key rating factors to provide a thorough picture of each insurer. To ensure we’re providing you with the most up-to-date information, we update our review standards several times each year.

We’ve also surveyed more than 8,000 consumers about their experience with their car insurance company. We use information from respondents to get a clear sense of the customer experience, ranging from overall satisfaction to what matters most when choosing a provider.

We use our thorough research to give auto insurance companies scores in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.

Industry Standing (20 Percent)

To determine whether a company is legitimate and trustworthy, our researchers look at company longevity, total written premiums and market share according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), AM Best financial strength rating, and Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating.

Availability (12.5 Percent)

When we evaluate an auto insurance provider in this category, we consider how many states it serves, the overall size of the company, and any service exclusions. For example, USAA is only available to military members and their immediate family members, and The Hartford is only available to AARP members.

Providers that offer greater availability earn higher scores. However, we know there are some great insurance companies that are only available in a handful of states, like Erie Insurance. Because of this, we also account for whether a company is a national or regional provider.

Coverage (25 Percent)

Auto insurance companies that offer a wide range of coverage options are more likely to meet consumer needs. While all insurers provide the six basic types of car insurance coverage, some go above and beyond to offer additional options like:

Rideshare insurance

Classic car insurance

Mechanical breakdown insurance

Usage-based insurance

Rental car coverage

Trip interruption

Gap insurance

Accident forgiveness

New car replacement

Cost and Discounts (25 Percent)

Because cost is one of the most significant considerations for many car insurance shoppers, our team takes a comprehensive look at how companies compare on average costs for different drivers. Using cost data from Quadrant Information Services, we evaluate how each provider’s pricing compares to national and state average insurance costs for a wide range of driver profiles. Our cost data covers male and female drivers ages 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 65, and 75.

We also look at insurance costs for drivers with violations on their records, including speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents. Costs are based on average rates for three vehicles: a 2022 Toyota Camry, 2022 Hyundai Accent SE, and 2022 Ford F-150 XL.

Finally, costs cover minimum- and full-coverage insurance. State minimum coverage matches the minimum requirements in each state, while full coverage has liability limits of 50/100/50 and a comprehensive/collision deductible of $500.

Customer Service (10 Percent)

Great coverage options and affordable prices don’t mean much if a company lacks good customer service. When calculating ratings in this category, our team considers customer satisfaction studies from J.D. Power and looks at a company’s reputation for claims service. We also take the number of customer complaints each company receives relative to its size into consideration and incorporate ratings from our own consumer survey as well.

As part of our research, we also analyzed over 4,330 reviews on sites like the BBB and Trustpilot to get a sense of the customer experience with leading auto insurers. Our researchers identify patterns in customer satisfaction and complaints to better understand each company’s customer service quality and to help you make an informed decision.

Technology (7.5 Percent)

Technology plays an essential role in how many consumers interact with their auto insurance company. Our team evaluates each provider’s technology offerings, including the functionality of its app when it comes to accessing insurance cards and paying bills as well as whether it offers a usage-based insurance program, like Progressive’s Snapshot® or State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save™.