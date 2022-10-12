A Zurich warranty may help protect your car from mechanical breakdowns that are otherwise not covered. However, it’s not your only option to protect your vehicle for years to come. Third-party warranty providers offer extended warranties with fewer limitations and a more affordable price.

Below, we look at the Zurich extended warranty to find the benefits and limitations. Then, we provide our recommendations for the best extended car warranty providers. That way, you can see if a provider like Zurich is right for you or know where to start with your other options.

To go ahead and compare coverage from our top recommendations for extended warranties, get a few free quotes below.