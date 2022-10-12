A Zurich warranty may help protect your car from mechanical breakdowns that are otherwise not covered. However, it’s not your only option to protect your vehicle for years to come. Third-party warranty providers offer extended warranties with fewer limitations and a more affordable price.
Below, we look at the Zurich extended warranty to find the benefits and limitations. Then, we provide our recommendations for the best extended car warranty providers. That way, you can see if a provider like Zurich is right for you or know where to start with your other options.
To go ahead and compare coverage from our top recommendations for extended warranties, get a few free quotes below.
Zurich Car Warranty Review
We rated Zurich 3.5 out of 5.0 stars in 2021. Comprehensive coverage offerings and positive reviews make a Zurich warranty a good choice for extended protection, but there are other options out there with more availability and perks.
Zurich Auto Warranty Pros and Cons
A Zurich warranty could be a good choice to protect your car from damage, but it’s not your only choice. Even if a Zurich warranty sounds like a good deal, it’s best to look at other third-party extended warranty options, as well. You’ll quickly notice that there are plenty of third-party providers out there.
When shopping for extended warranties, the best thing to do is call around and get quotes customized to your specific vehicle. That way, you can compare each company’s prices and get a feel for customer service.
Use the tool below to get free quotes from our top three picks: Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car.
One of the most important aspects of shopping for an extended car warranty is to look at customer reviews for the provider.
Zurich Warranty BBB
Zurich North America currently holds an A+ rating from the BBB and has been BBB accredited since 2017. However, Zurich is a large company that offers a wide variety of insurance products in addition to vehicle protection plans. Looking at customer reviews of the Zurich auto warranty can help you get a better understanding of the customer service experience from real customers.
Ben L. left a review on Zurich’s BBB page saying, “I used the warranty for the first time, and the process went very smoothly with the repair shop.”
George K. also shared a positive experience on the BBB customer reviews, stating, “Good insurance company, great people! They never turned me down when I needed car repair. Always honored the car warranty with no hassle to me. Outstanding services!”
Zurich Warranty Coverage
You can choose from four levels of coverage with a Zurich extended warranty plan. Plan levels give you the option to choose basic coverage or comprehensive coverage. See an overview of the Zurich warranty options below:
Zurich Auto Warranty Plans
|Zurich Warranty Option
|What's Covered?
|Powertrain
|Certain stated parts and components of: engine, transmission, transfer case and drive axle
|Standard
|All covered components of the Powertrain plan, plus stated components of: suspension, steering, heating and air conditioning, brakes, and electrical
|Preferred
|All covered components of the Standard plan, plus stated components related to: interior and exterior, such as hood release and door hinges, and cooling system
|Comprehensive
|The Comprehensive Plan is exclusionary coverage. This means your entire vehicle and systems are covered, except for a specified list of excluded parts or systems.
Best Features Of Zurich Warranty Coverage
Zurich auto warranty plans come with additional benefits for drivers. Trip interruption, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance can all help you stay on the road when you have a breakdown. These roadside benefits are included with all levels of protection.
Unlike most extended warranties offered by dealerships, you can choose to have your car repaired at any ASE-licensed repair shop with a Zurich warranty. Many dealership warranties require that you have your vehicle serviced at the dealership for the repair to be covered, so this is a major benefit of the Zurich extended warranty.
Biggest Limitations Of Zurich Warranty Coverage
You can only purchase Zurich warranty protection plans from select dealerships in the United States and Canada. This makes it difficult to find a Zurich auto warranty. If your dealership offers a Zurich plan, the cost is likely to be higher than other third-party warranty options. Due to only a select number of dealers providing Zurich plans, the cost is increased.
Other Vehicle Protection Options From Zurich
In addition to extended warranties, Zurich offers other types of vehicle protection products for your car. These services can be added to your total cost along with your extended warranty to give your vehicle more protection.
Zurich Shield® Advanced Environmental Protection
Zurich Shield is a protection plan to help keep your car looking its best, even after being exposed to environmental hazards. Zurich Shield helps pay for damages to the interior and exterior surfaces.
Covered items include paint, fabric, vinyl, and leather surfaces of your vehicle that are protected against everyday hazards. Hazards may include stains, weather-induced fading, loss of gloss shine, acid rain, and bird waste.
New car warranties and extended warranties alike don’t normally cover these damages, so this plan is designed to fill in the gaps.
Tire & Wheel
The Zurich Road Hazard Tire & Wheel protection covers some tire repair expenses. The cost of mounting and balancing tires and wheels may also be covered. This protection is extra but could be helpful if you live in an area with lots of potholes or road hazards.
Many tire manufacturers provide their own warranties and guarantees for tires. Be sure to check for tire manufacturer warranties before adding more cost to a Zurich warranty.
Prepaid Maintenance
A prepaid maintenance contract allows you to pay upfront for the cost of recurring maintenance expenses. You will likely save little, if any, money using a prepaid maintenance plan, but they’re helpful in keeping your routine maintenance expenses on track.
Additional Zurich protection plans include:
- Guaranteed asset protection (GAP): In the event of a total loss, GAP will cover the financial “gap” between your car’s cash value and the remaining amount on your loan or lease.
- Theft-deterrent: Using Universal Security Guard®, this package protects against theft through warning labels and assists with car recovery.
- Paintless dent repair: This plan is available for new and pre-owned vehicles. There are no deductibles, and repairs are quickly completed by nationally certified technicians.
How Does A Zurich Warranty Work?
As an insurance provider, all Zurich vehicle protection plans are backed by the insurance division of Zurich. Having an insurance-backed extended warranty is important so you know your claim has the necessary financial backing.
Zurich Warranty Claims
If you experience a breakdown, take your vehicle to your preferred repair shop. The repair shop will diagnose your vehicle. For covered components or repairs, you must have your repair shop or dealership service center file a claim with Zurich. The shop will receive an authorization number. If the Zurich warranty claims team authorizes the repair, your shop can complete repairs to your vehicle.
Most Zurich plans require you to pay a deductible after your vehicle is repaired. When you pick up your car, you’ll pay the deductible amount, usually up to $200. The rest of the authorized amount is paid to the repair shop by Zurich directly.
Can You Transfer A Zurich Auto Warranty?
Yes, you can transfer your Zurich warranty to a new owner. In fact, offering a vehicle with an extended car warranty could help increase the resale value of your car.
Zurich Car Warranty: Conclusion
Zurich is a Switzerland-based insurance company with a division in North America. In addition to insurance products, it provides extended car warranties through car dealerships.
All in all, we think Zurich is a reputable extended warranty provider, but its lack of availability limits you from buying from certain dealerships.
Zurich Auto Warranty Reviews: FAQ
Below are frequently asked questions about Zurich Warranty:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.