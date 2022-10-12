You’ve likely had a car warranty at some point, especially if you’ve ever bought a new or certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle. Some car warranties provide top-tier protection, while others barely offer any coverage. This article will discuss what you need to know to spot the worst car warranty companies.

What Is A Car Warranty?

All new vehicles come with a limited manufacturer’s warranty that pays for covered repairs and replacements during the warranty period. However, after your initial warranty expires, you’re left without additional protection.

Drivers can purchase an extended warranty or vehicle service contract to protect against high-cost car repairs when their factory warranty expires. However, as you’re shopping around for coverage, it’s essential to research each provider and read through the fine print to understand the coverage provided by your contract before agreeing to terms.

Car Warranty Company Red Flags

As you navigate the worst extended auto warranty companies, it helps to know what red flags to look for during your search. Below, we touch on a few warning signs to keep your eyes open for.

Bad Reputation

One of the easiest ways to research an extended auto warranty company is to look at what other customers are saying. You can examine complaints lodged with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or simply do a Google search on the provider. The company’s reputation will speak for itself one way or another.

While some reviews need to be taken with a grain of salt, you can generally get a good feeling for how the company operates with this simple research.

Lack Of Industry Endorsements

Most reputable extended car warranty companies have been endorsed by industry leaders or even celebrities. Edmunds.com, Kelley Blue Book, and CARFAX are all reliable sources of information in the car industry. If no one is willing to recommend the provider in question, you must ask yourself why.

Major Limitations

There aren’t many service contracts that handle every repair, but the most common repairs should be included in your coverage. For the most part, if you don’t see a component listed, you must assume it’s not covered. You also want to be aware of what any contract’s absolute exclusions are. For example, some contracts will have fine print, such as the ability to deny your claim if a covered part gets damaged by a non-covered component.

Many extended warranty providers don’t cover normal wear-and-tear replacements, so that shouldn’t necessarily be a dealbreaker. Some apply a depreciation factor while calculating your coverage, though. This means the provider only pays for replacement costs or partial repairs if your car is under a certain mileage.

You need to be clear on what is and isn’t covered before you sign up for any warranty protection. If something is unclear, or the company is unwilling to help you understand the coverage, you should think about running the other way.

High Costs

The cost of an extended warranty is rarely considered cheap, but it also shouldn’t be exponentially more than you expect to spend on repairs during the length of the contract. Of course, the price depends on what coverage you choose, as well as the make, model, year, and condition of your vehicle.

We always recommend reaching out for several different quotes. During the process, you might learn a lot about vehicle service contracts and what you’re looking for. If one quote comes back much higher than the others, a company might be trying to overcharge you. In the same way, a company with rock-bottom prices could indicate that the coverage isn’t as comprehensive as some of the other plans you’re considering.

Inability To Transfer Plans

The top providers for extended warranties almost always allow you to transfer your plan, although there might be a fee involved. The ability to transfer could increase your car’s appeal during the selling process and give its next potential owner a sense of trust when looking at your vehicle.

How To Avoid Car Warranty Scams

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) outlines some great steps to steer clear of scams: