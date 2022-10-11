Wholesale Warranties offers several coverage options through its network of highly rated insurance carriers and repair facilities. Currently, the company offers two types of warranties: auto extended warranties and RV extended warranties. Below, we give an overview of each warranty plan and what it offers:

Auto Extended Warranties

Wholesale Warranties’ auto extended warranty was designed for cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), and trucks. As these vehicles typically are used daily, the plans provide coverage especially for this type of frequent use.

Wholesale Warranties offers a wide variety of vehicle warranty options, ranging from specific components (i.e., engine, steering, transmission) to comprehensive coverage. Furthermore, each plan can be customized for every driver, and is available with nationwide coverage across the U.S. and Canada. One of the company’s auto extended service contract specialists will work with you to find a policy perfect for your particular needs.

RV Extended Warranties

This is the clear focus of Wholesale Warranties, which provides three different RV extended warranty options and two optional add-ons. All of the RV warranty plans are fully transferable and can be canceled at any time with a prorated refund. Below, we outline all the RV coverage options available:

Motorhome Warranties

Motorhomes are the most massive of all RVs, generally measuring 26–25 feet long, 8–8.5 feet wide, and between 13,000–30,000 pounds.

Coach Only RV Warranty: Basic, yet affordable, coverage. Excludes the engine and powertrain, but still safeguards policyholders from the most expensive repairs and replacements.

Basic, yet affordable, coverage. Excludes the engine and powertrain, but still safeguards policyholders from the most expensive repairs and replacements. Comprehensive RV Warranty: The most popular choice, which covers against common RV concerns, including engine, transmission, air conditioning, and the like.

The most popular choice, which covers against common RV concerns, including engine, transmission, air conditioning, and the like. Exclusionary RV Warranty: The highest level of coverage available for complete peace of mind. Excludes pre-existing conditions, regular maintenance, and aesthetic or structural components (paint, windows).

Trailer And Fifth Wheel Coverage

Trailers and fifth wheel models are RVs towed by another vehicle. However, at about 22–40 feet long and 7,000–20,000 pounds, they still receive their share of wear and tear when you hit the road.

Comprehensive Towable RV Warranty: Protects against the most common trailer failures, including most mechanical and electrical components, seals and gaskets, and deluxe appliances.

Protects against the most common trailer failures, including most mechanical and electrical components, seals and gaskets, and deluxe appliances. Exclusionary Towable RV Warranty: The most comprehensive coverage to safeguard almost every part of your vehicle. Excludes pre-existing conditions, regular maintenance, and aesthetic and structural components (fabric, glass).

Pop-Up Camper Protection

Pop-up campers are lightweight, with a trailer on the bottom and tent on top. According to Curbed, they typically range from 8–16 feet in length, weigh 700-4,000 pounds, and still have many of the same mechanisms as larger RVs.

Optional Add-ons

Wholesale Warranties also offers 24/7/365 RV roadside assistance and unlimited RV towing. Customers can also purchase RV Wheel and Tire Protection to cover costs for any tire or rim replacement and repair.