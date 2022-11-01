When your warranty-protected vehicle needs a repair, you’ll submit a claim to get the component fixed. Depending on the circumstance, your claim may be denied, or your warranty may be void, so it is necessary to understand what voids a car warranty.

In this article, we’ll discuss what voids an auto warranty in detail, including what can cause your claim to be denied and how to avoid problems with your warranty altogether. It’s important to understand what can cause car warranty voids so you don’t find yourself financially responsible for unexpected repairs.

If your manufacturer has voided your warranty, you may want to consider independent coverage. We’ve ranked and reviewed the best extended car warranty providers on the market. Click below for free quotes from our top picks.