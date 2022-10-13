A certified pre-owned car, or CPO, is a previously owned vehicle, usually with no more than 60,000 to 80,000 miles and no older than five to seven years, though this differs by manufacturer. CPO cars are subjected to a comprehensive inspection by factory-trained dealer technicians, who replaces or repairs anything that does not meet the manufacturer’s specifications. After the CPO is serviced as needed, it is “certified” to meet a manufacturer-specified requirements, and then sold with a warranty.

CPO Basics

Certified pre-owned programs began with luxury brands, including Mercedes-Benz, back in the 1990s. Today, all major carmakers and even some exotic brands have certified pre-owned programs.

The terms of CPO programs vary from brand to brand. Many allow vehicles up to 5 years old and with less than 60,000 miles. Some programs include older cars with higher miles. Toyota CPO vehicles, for example, can be up to 6 years old with up to 85,000 miles. More typically, you are likely to find many CPO vehicles 2 to 3 years old and with about 30,000 miles.

The certified pre-owned package usually includes 24-hour roadside assistance and towing reimbursement, and sometimes perks like trip interruption expense reimbursement. Some carmakers also offer low-interest-rate financing on CPO vehicles, and some throw in a free trial subscription to satellite radio.

CPO Programs Are Not All The Same

The key attraction of a certified pre-owned vehicle versus a plain used car is that it has been inspected for faults and then given a warranty to cover the customer if problems should occur. The most important thing to remember about CPO warranties is that there can be a huge difference in coverage from brand to brand.

Most certified pre-owned programs give you the remainder of the vehicle’s original new vehicle warranty plus a CPO warranty on top of that. Those “extra” warranties are usually 1 year/12,000 miles, but some longer and some shorter.

For example, BMW’s CPO warranty provides 1 year/unlimited miles of coverage. Lincoln CPO vehicles come with a 6-year/100,000-mile comprehensive warranty, but that is from the vehicle’s in-service date. In essence, it is a 2-year/30,000-mile extension of the original vehicle warranty’s term – still a very good deal.

In addition to any remaining portion of its 3-year/36,000-mile new car warranty, Chrysler (including Dodge, Ram, and Jeep brands) provides a skimpy 3-month/3,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty on its CPO vehicles and extends the powertrain coverage to 7 years/100,000 miles. If the original vehicle warranty has expired, you get only the 3-month/3,000-mile CPO warranty.