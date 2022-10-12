For over 40 years, Warranty Solutions has offered drivers extended service contracts. The company provides several levels of coverage designed to match various auto care needs. You can purchase the coverage you deem most important and not stretch your budget to cover services you don’t need or want.

Warranty Solutions plans are only available from dealerships, so you must purchase one when you buy a new or pre-owned vehicle. While some consumers may appreciate the convenience of obtaining a car warranty on the spot, others might prefer to decide later after comparing plans from multiple companies.

Warranty Solutions Customer Reviews

Many extended warranty providers work with a separate company that administers the contract. Warranty Solutions, however, serves as the insurer, marketer, and administrator. The company uses analytics technology to make its processes efficient, accurate, and flexible. It has paid approximately $2 billion in claims.

Warranty Solutions prides itself on its focus on customer service. According to its website, its claims representatives have 15 years of experience in the industry, on average.

Warranty Solutions has earned an A+ rating from the BBB, but it has also received numerous complaints from consumers whose claims were denied. Some customers said the company refused to cover repairs they believed should have been covered or pointed to language in the service contracts they thought was vague or confusing.

Positive Warranty Solutions Customer Reviews

“Their service contracts are the best available! Had an issue with my 2016 Ram 1500. They replaced the engine with no questions or hassle. Approval was quick and easy. 10 out of 10 recommend …” – Jeffery M. on Yelp

Negative Warranty Solutions Customer Reviews