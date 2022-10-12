Warranty Solutions has sold automotive finance products through partner dealerships for the past 40 years. Depending on your state, a Warranty Solutions contract may be available at your dealership, but how good are Warranty Solutions products? We’ve reviewed numerous extended warranty companies, comparing plans, prices, customer reviews, and other factors to figure out which are the best and to save consumers a lot of legwork. Below, we’ll take a closer look at Warranty Solutions.
Unlike other companies that sell vehicle service contracts directly to car owners, Warranty Solutions only sells extended warranties through vehicle dealerships. If you would like a quote, talk to a representative at your dealership.
Warranty Solutions Ratings
We rate Warranty Solutions a 4.0 out of 5.0 for its array of vehicle service contracts for new and pre-owned vehicles. The company’s overall rating of “4.0” was aggregated from the company’s performance across five critical areas — industry standing, coverage, cost, transparency, and customer service.
|Overall Rating
|4
|Industry Standing
|4.3
|Coverage
|4.2
|Cost
|4.2
|Transparency
|3.8
|Customer Service
|3.3
*Ratings are determined by our editorial review team. Learn more about our scoring methodology below.
Is Warranty Solutions Good?
Warranty Solutions offers vehicle service contracts with multiple tiers of coverage to suit drivers with various needs and budgets. Despite some negative reviews online, Warranty Solutions has received the highest possible rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Unlike some companies that sell vehicle service contracts directly to consumers, Warranty Solutions only offers its plans through dealerships. If you appreciate being able to purchase an extended warranty right at the dealership without any additional hassle, Warranty Solutions’ partnerships with dealerships make things easy. Other consumers might prefer to buy a plan after they have had an opportunity to research, compare options, and think things over instead of making a decision on the spot.
Warranty Solutions Pros And Cons
Below are the pros and cons of purchasing an extended warranty from Warranty Solutions.
Warranty Solutions Pros & Cons
Warranty Solutions Company
For over 40 years, Warranty Solutions has offered drivers extended service contracts. The company provides several levels of coverage designed to match various auto care needs. You can purchase the coverage you deem most important and not stretch your budget to cover services you don’t need or want.
Warranty Solutions plans are only available from dealerships, so you must purchase one when you buy a new or pre-owned vehicle. While some consumers may appreciate the convenience of obtaining a car warranty on the spot, others might prefer to decide later after comparing plans from multiple companies.
Warranty Solutions Customer Reviews
Many extended warranty providers work with a separate company that administers the contract. Warranty Solutions, however, serves as the insurer, marketer, and administrator. The company uses analytics technology to make its processes efficient, accurate, and flexible. It has paid approximately $2 billion in claims.
Warranty Solutions prides itself on its focus on customer service. According to its website, its claims representatives have 15 years of experience in the industry, on average.
Warranty Solutions has earned an A+ rating from the BBB, but it has also received numerous complaints from consumers whose claims were denied. Some customers said the company refused to cover repairs they believed should have been covered or pointed to language in the service contracts they thought was vague or confusing.
Positive Warranty Solutions Customer Reviews
“Their service contracts are the best available! Had an issue with my 2016 Ram 1500. They replaced the engine with no questions or hassle. Approval was quick and easy. 10 out of 10 recommend …”
– Jeffery M. on Yelp
Negative Warranty Solutions Customer Reviews
“… ZERO STARS. My 2014 Jeep has been at the dealership for a month plus now. The dealership and I have been back and forth so many times trying to get everything fixed because, as stated in the warranty agreement, it is covered. After being denied so many times, I called. They continued to come up with more excuses to not want to fix it …”
– Anonymous on the BBB
Warranty Solutions Coverage
Vehicle service contracts from Warranty Solutions cover mechanical and electrical parts. You can choose from a variety of plans and deductible levels. Here is a breakdown of the many plans they offer and their auto care coverage:
- 5 Star: This comprehensive plan covers almost every part of new and pre-owned vehicles. You can choose the mileage term length and deductible. The deductible can be waived if service is performed at the issuing dealership’s repair facility.
- 4 Star: This covers major components for new and pre-owned vehicles: engine, transmission, transaxle, transfer case (automatic and manual), drive axle, front and rear suspension, steering, brakes, fuel, electrical, cooling, interior climate and comfort, hybrid electric vehicle, seals and gaskets, and EcoMind coverage options (see below under “Additional Coverage”).
- 4 Star Plus: This includes all 4 Star coverages and options for new and pre-owned vehicles, plus additional coverage for the suspension, air conditioning, body hardware, accessories, utility package, enhanced electronics, fuel, seals and gaskets, power technology, and electronics.
- 3 Star: This is powertrain coverage for pre-owned vehicles that covers the engine, transmission, transaxle, transfer case, drive axle, hybrid electric vehicle, and seals and gaskets. There is optional coverage for EcoMind.
- 3 Star Plus: This includes all 3 Star coverages, plus front suspension, steering, interior climate and comfort, fuel, cooling, brakes, electrical, and seals and gaskets. There is optional coverage for EcoMind, power technology, and electronics.
- Star Cool and Star Fuel: Available for new and pre-owned vehicles, you can choose the mileage, term length, and deductible for this plan. The deductible can be waived if repairs are performed at the issuing dealership. Coverage options include spark plug wires, vapor and emission canisters, and gas caps.
- 5 Star Wrap: This covers all factory-installed mechanical and electrical parts, except those specifically excluded. It’s intended to supplement the manufacturer’s warranty and is available for new and manufacturer-certified pre-owned vehicles.
- Mileage Select: This option provides vehicle coverage up to 15 model years old with up to 175,000 miles.
- Quality Plus Certified Program: This plan provides assurance that the vehicle has been certified and is covered for powertrain repairs.
- Quality Plus Certified COOL: This option provides assurance that the vehicle has been certified and is covered for powertrain repairs. It also covers repairs to cooling and climate control systems.
Additional Warranty Solutions Coverage
Warranty Solutions offers 24/7 roadside assistance. These services are 100-percent covered if provided within 50 miles of the repair facility. Covered services include:
- Tire changes
- Jump starts
- Lockout assistance
- Towing
- Fluid delivery
If your car breaks down when over 100 miles from your home and repairs are covered by your contract, Warranty Solutions will reimburse you for lodging and meals up to $150 per day for up to three days.
Warranty Solutions will provide a rental car for at least one day, paying $40 per day while covered repairs are performed.
EcoMind is a relatively new product from Warranty Solutions. It covers mechanical breakdowns from parts related to emissions. Warranty Solutions donates some of the proceeds from the purchase of EcoMind coverage to the Arbor Day Foundation. So far, funds from EcoMind have been used to plant over 2 million trees.
Warranty Solutions Transferability
If you sell your vehicle before the extended warranty expires, you will be able to transfer the remainder of the warranty to the new owner.
To keep your service contract active and eligible for transfer if you sell your car, you must maintain the vehicle as recommended by the manufacturer. You may be required to provide proof that you have completed recommended maintenance. Warranty Solutions’ extended warranty plans do not cover routine maintenance.
Warranty Solutions Cost
Since Warranty Solutions does not sell coverage directly to consumers, its prices are not advertised anywhere online. You will need to contact a local authorized dealership to get a quote for a Warranty Solutions contract.
Some factors that will impact the cost of your Warranty Solutions coverage include:
- Your location
- The plan you choose
- Your deductible
- The year, make, and model of the car you’re buying
Warranty Solutions Quotes and Claims Process
Warranty Solutions only sells service contracts through car dealerships, not directly to consumers. If you buy a new or used vehicle from a dealership, you can purchase a vehicle service contract at the same time or before the warranty expires. A representative at the dealership can explain the various plans and pricing and answer questions to help you decide if an extended warranty is right for you. If you choose to cancel your service contract later, you will be reimbursed for any unused portion.
If you cannot take your vehicle to the dealership for repairs, you can have it fixed at the most convenient repair facility. Before any work is done, either you or the repair facility must call the administrator to request prior authorization. If repairs are not authorized, your claim may be denied. Warranty Solutions can pay the repair facility directly for a bill, or it can reimburse you.
Warranty Solutions Reviews: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed Warranty Solutions’ reviews, costs, and plans. We found that the company provides various plan options for drivers to choose from, ranging from exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper coverage to powertrain warranties.
Warranty Solutions Alternatives
We’ve researched several of the most popular extended car warranty providers and identified a few top contenders to make things easier for drivers who are interested in purchasing an extended warranty. Since plans and prices vary widely, you should always seek specific information and request quotes from a few companies before choosing a plan.
Warranty Solutions Extended Reviews: FAQ
Below are frequently asked questions about extended warranties from Warranty Solutions:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.