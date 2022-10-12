Brand loyalists may recall Volvo’s engaging and award-winning advertising from the 1960s and 1970s, which touted durability, including protection against corrosion. How do those attributes measure up for Volvo’s new cars? For starters, cars were a lot simpler a half-century ago. And today, numerous industry studies help consumers easily research vehicle quality and dependability. These two attributes are not the same, although the two are certainly connected.

For quality, you might consider the renowned J.D. Power Initial Quality Survey, which considers problems that owners have experienced with new cars in the first 90 days of ownership. How a vehicle ranks in that study can indicate if you’ll be making trips back to the dealer for repairs under the warranty.

It is probably more critical to consider the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, which surveys owners about problems in 77 areas for 3-year-old vehicles. Problems at this stage could signal repairs you might have to start paying for yourself when Volvo’s 4-year/50,000-mile warranty coverage runs out.

In the most recent editions of both studies (2020 and 2021), Volvo placed near the bottom among all brands. The Volvo XC90, Volvo’s best-selling vehicle in America, made the list of 10 least reliable SUVs, scoring last in its class.

Consumer Reports also rated the XC90’s reliability low, but mainly for in-car electronics, such as the multimedia system and its interface (a fairly common area of trouble in modern vehicles). Brakes were also reported as a trouble area on several year-old XC90 models. In other areas, Consumer Reports data showed this Volvo SUV was reliable.