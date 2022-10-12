Volvo warranty coverage combines powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage into one 4-year/50,000-mile new-car warranty. In this article, we’ll explain what this means and how it compares to other manufacturers’ factory warranties.
If you want to lengthen your Volvo warranty coverage, you can purchase an extended auto warranty from Volvo or a third-party extended car warranty provider.
Volvo Warranty Overview
In our study of 35 brands’ warranties, we ranked Volvo’s warranty around mid-pack. On the whole, it’s a solid warranty. As with some other luxury car brands, Volvo’s basic new-car warranty runs for 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever comes first.
But, similar to the Mercedes warranty, Volvo’s powertrain coverage also lasts 4 years/50,000 miles. In contrast, some mainstream and luxury brands provide longer powertrain warranty coverage. For example, Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, gives 10 years/100,000 miles powertrain coverage. Cadillac, Lexus, and Lincoln provide 6 years/70,000 miles of powertrain coverage.
A longer warranty does not necessarily mean a better car, though, so don’t judge any brand on this factor alone.
Volvo’s new vehicle warranty is comprehensive, making repairs free of charge for anything covered, with no deductible.
Volvo Warranty Summary
|Volvo Warranty
|Coverage Length
|New vehicle limited warranty (includes powertrain coverage)
|4 years/50,000 miles
|Long-term emission defects and performance (catalytic converter, engine control module, and onboard diagnostic system)
|8 years/80,000 miles
|Short-term emission defects and performance
|Federal: 2 years/24,000 miles, but also covered by Volvo’s 4-year/50,000 miles new vehicle warranty
|Seat belts and supplemental restraint systems (air bags)
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Adjustments
|1 year/12,000 miles
|Battery
|4 years/50,000 miles
|Roadside assistance
|4 years/unlimited miles
|Corrosion protection
|12 years/unlimited miles
Emission warranties differ in California and states that follow its emission regulations, essentially providing longer-term coverage.
Volvo Hybrids
Volvo offers plug-in hybrid versions of its XC90 and XC60 SUVs; S90 and S60 sedans, and V60 wagon. That’s the most plug-in hybrids of any brand. In a bit of hype, the company calls these versions “Twin Engine.”
In addition to the hybrid lithium-ion battery, the Volvo hybrid warranty covers a dozen other major powertrain and driveline components for 8 years/100,000 miles. Any one of those would be expensive to replace if it was out of your pocket.
Corrosion Warranty
Volvo’s warranty includes 12 years/unlimited miles of coverage against corrosion perforation, meaning rust-through. Volvo, like many brands, defines that as a body panel rusting through from the inside.
Among other carmakers, only Audi, BMW, and Mini (which is part of BMW) offer this level of corrosion protection. Whether this is important could depend on where you live. If you live and drive in areas where a lot of salt is used on roads in winter, or if you live near the ocean, corrosion can still be an issue in modern vehicles, no matter how well they’re protected at the factory. Keeping a vehicle clean, including underneath, can be even more critical in such areas.
Volvo Quality And Reliability
Brand loyalists may recall Volvo’s engaging and award-winning advertising from the 1960s and 1970s, which touted durability, including protection against corrosion. How do those attributes measure up for Volvo’s new cars? For starters, cars were a lot simpler a half-century ago. And today, numerous industry studies help consumers easily research vehicle quality and dependability. These two attributes are not the same, although the two are certainly connected.
For quality, you might consider the renowned J.D. Power Initial Quality Survey, which considers problems that owners have experienced with new cars in the first 90 days of ownership. How a vehicle ranks in that study can indicate if you’ll be making trips back to the dealer for repairs under the warranty.
It is probably more critical to consider the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, which surveys owners about problems in 77 areas for 3-year-old vehicles. Problems at this stage could signal repairs you might have to start paying for yourself when Volvo’s 4-year/50,000-mile warranty coverage runs out.
In the most recent editions of both studies (2020 and 2021), Volvo placed near the bottom among all brands. The Volvo XC90, Volvo’s best-selling vehicle in America, made the list of 10 least reliable SUVs, scoring last in its class.
Consumer Reports also rated the XC90’s reliability low, but mainly for in-car electronics, such as the multimedia system and its interface (a fairly common area of trouble in modern vehicles). Brakes were also reported as a trouble area on several year-old XC90 models. In other areas, Consumer Reports data showed this Volvo SUV was reliable.
Volvo Repair Costs
New cars are complex, and repairs can be, too. We checked with RepairPal for estimates on several repairs for the Volvo XC90 and XC60 SUVs, the brand’s most popular models. We chose 2016 versions, which for many owners would be out of the original factory warranty coverage.
|Model
|Replacement
|Cost
|2016 Volvo XC90
|Replace transmission
|$6,784 to $7,055
|2016 Volvo XC90
|Replace brake booster
|$881 to $1,058
|2016 Volvo XC90
|Replace power seat control module
|$730 to $747
|2016 Volvo XC90
|Replace air conditioner compressor
|$757 to $1,320
|2016 Volvo XC60
|Replace sunroof motor
|$796 to $807
Extending Volvo Warranty Coverage
Should you wish to have the peace of mind of extended warranty coverage on a new or certified pre-owned Volvo, the company’s dealers can offer Volvo Increased Protection (VIP) plans. You also have the option to buy a third-party extended car warranty on your own.
Volvo’s VIP contracts offer up to an additional 6 years or 120,000 miles (from original in-service date), whichever comes first.
Volvo states that with VIP contracts, you can “extend the coverage beyond the standard Volvo warranty or add coverage [to] those with no warranty remaining.” Presumably, that means you could buy the warranty after the vehicle purchase.
Volvo VIP plans offer three coverage options: Powertrain, Gold, and Platinum. Choices for the deductible, the portion the customer pays toward each covered repair, range from $0 to $250. Choosing a higher deductible reduces the warranty’s upfront cost but makes out-of-pocket costs for covered repairs higher.
Volvo says the VIP Platinum plan, which includes everything in the other VIP plans and adds more. There is a pretty long list of non-covered items, however, as detailed in the official brochure.
What Do Volvo’s Extended Warranties Cost?
The cost of VIP contracts vary based on the following:
- Volvo model
- Age and mileage of vehicle
- Deductible amount selected
- Terms selected
The actual warranty prices are set by Volvo dealers. We found a Volvo extended warranty cost range of $1,377–$4,148 at one dealer.
Volvo CPO Warranties
“Certified by Volvo” pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-year/unlimited miles “exclusionary coverage” warranty from the car’s original in-service date. What that really means is another year of coverage beyond what might be remaining of the original new vehicle warranty, with unlimited miles for that year and with certain exclusions. There is no deductible for this coverage, and Volvo also throws in a three-month trial to SiriusXM radio.
You can also buy Volvo’s VIP Platinum contract tailored for its CPO vehicles. Terms go up to 10 years, and the deductible choices are $0 and $100. The cost of these extended warranties depends on the same factors as for new Volvos. However, if you want a Volvo VIP contract on a certified pre-owned Volvo, you must buy the warranty at the same time you buy the car. So, it pays to compare Volvo’s extended warranties with those of third-party companies before you buy a certified pre-owned Volvo.
Our Recommendation For Volvo Extended Warranties
Take some time to evaluate your own warranty needs and choices. Remember, if you’re looking at a Volvo certified pre-owned vehicle, it especially makes sense to do your warranty research before buying the car.
Third-party warranties offer numerous other advantages:
- A provider may allow you to buy coverage even after the factory warranty has run out.
- Aftermarket warranties are usually available for a lower cost than the factory extended warranties and offer financing options.
- Compared to Volvo’s three-tier program choices (Powertrain, Gold, Platinum), you’ll often find an even wider selection among third-party warranties.
- Aftermarket warranties also let you choose a deductible, usually $0 or $100, to suit your budget.
A third-party warranty company, such as Endurance, pays directly for covered repairs at many thousands of auto repair facilities across the country, from local independent shops to national chains and franchises. Volvo, meanwhile, requires that covered repairs be made at one of its 287 dealers in the U.S. Depending on where you live, that can be inconvenient. For example, there are just two Volvo dealers in Kentucky and one in Vermont.
In a survey our team conducted in 2021, 1,000 respondents mentioned some additional reasons for purchasing an extended warranty below:
Whether or not you choose to purchase an extended warranty from a manufacturer or a third-party provider is up to personal preference.
Our top-rated aftermarket extended car warranty providers give you other benefits with most plans, including roadside assistance, towing allowance, and car rental reimbursement. Like Volvo’s extended warranty, these providers also include interruption coverage that reimburses you for lodging and meals if a breakdown occurs more than 100 miles from home.
Volvo Warranty: FAQ
