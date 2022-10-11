The Platinum plan provides the most coverage and is an exclusionary plan with certain listed limitations or exclusions such as brake drums and rotors, brake linings, airbags, glass, safety restraint systems, etc.

The Gold plan is a stated component coverage plan providing protection for the major powertrain components as well as other systems such as cooling, electrical, steering, air conditioning, brakes, and suspension to mention a few.

The Powertrain plan provides protection against engine, transmission, and drive system problems.

All three plans come with additional benefits such as alternate transportation (up to $40 per day for 10 days per covered repair), towing coverage (up to $100 per occurrence), travel coverage if you are more than 100 miles from home ($100 per day for up to 5 days), fluids coverage, and transferability to a subsequent owner ($40 fee).

Your Volvo extended warranty cost depends on the plan you choose, your Volvo model, age, and mileage, and your deductible. Deductibles range from $0 to $250. Generally, the lower the deductible, the costlier the plan.

Volvo also has an extended warranty plan or a Vehicle Service Contract for Certified Used Volvo cars. The coverage will be limited, depending on the make, model, and mileage of the vehicle, and will start from the original service date. The deductible may range from $0 to $200.

When And Where Can I Buy Volvo’s Extended Warranty?

You may choose to buy your Volvo VIP plan when you purchase the car or later. The coverage starts from the date of purchase of contract and is accepted at all authorized Volvo dealers across the U.S. and Canada. Keep in mind you may get a better deal on your Volvo extended warranty price if you purchase sooner, as the car’s mileage and age will be lower.

If you decide to buy the extended Volvo warranty from the dealer at the time of purchase of the new vehicle, you could roll the cost into your auto loan. But this way, you end up paying interest on it, which could make the warranty more expensive than it should be.