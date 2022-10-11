If you recently bought a Volvo or are planning to buy one, you may already be familiar with the term “extended warranty.” Also known as vehicle protection plans, plans like the Volvo extended warranty offer peace of mind by covering expensive repairs after the original factory warranty expires. Most dealers offer extended warranties at the time of purchase of a new vehicle, but you have to remember that’s not your only option.
We understand choosing your Volvo extended warranty provider is not a decision that you take lightly, so we conducted extensive research on the best extended warranty providers for Volvo. After all, when you buy a Volvo, you would like to be able to drive it for a long time without busting your budget on repairs.
When shopping for extended warranties, the best thing to do is call around and get quotes customized to your vehicle. That way, you can compare each company’s prices and get a feel for customer service. Get a free quote from our top three providers below:
Volvo Extended Warranty Coverage
A Volvo Increased Protection (VIP) Extended Warranty plan is a customizable service contract that covers unexpected expenses after the standard warranty expires. As with most extended warranties offered by dealers, the VIP will not cover damages due to accident, theft, fire, natural calamities, negligence, or improper maintenance.
Volvo offers three levels of coverage – Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain – and depending on the model and mileage of your vehicle, you can get up to an additional 6 years/120,000 miles of protection.
Volvo Extended Warranty Plans
|Volvo Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Platinum
|6 additional years/120,000 miles
|Gold
|6 additional years/120,000 miles
|Powertrain
|6 additional years/120,000 miles
- The Platinum plan provides the most coverage and is an exclusionary plan with certain listed limitations or exclusions such as brake drums and rotors, brake linings, airbags, glass, safety restraint systems, etc.
- The Gold plan is a stated component coverage plan providing protection for the major powertrain components as well as other systems such as cooling, electrical, steering, air conditioning, brakes, and suspension to mention a few.
- The Powertrain plan provides protection against engine, transmission, and drive system problems.
All three plans come with additional benefits such as alternate transportation (up to $40 per day for 10 days per covered repair), towing coverage (up to $100 per occurrence), travel coverage if you are more than 100 miles from home ($100 per day for up to 5 days), fluids coverage, and transferability to a subsequent owner ($40 fee).
Your Volvo extended warranty cost depends on the plan you choose, your Volvo model, age, and mileage, and your deductible. Deductibles range from $0 to $250. Generally, the lower the deductible, the costlier the plan.
Volvo also has an extended warranty plan or a Vehicle Service Contract for Certified Used Volvo cars. The coverage will be limited, depending on the make, model, and mileage of the vehicle, and will start from the original service date. The deductible may range from $0 to $200.
When And Where Can I Buy Volvo’s Extended Warranty?
You may choose to buy your Volvo VIP plan when you purchase the car or later. The coverage starts from the date of purchase of contract and is accepted at all authorized Volvo dealers across the U.S. and Canada. Keep in mind you may get a better deal on your Volvo extended warranty price if you purchase sooner, as the car’s mileage and age will be lower.
If you decide to buy the extended Volvo warranty from the dealer at the time of purchase of the new vehicle, you could roll the cost into your auto loan. But this way, you end up paying interest on it, which could make the warranty more expensive than it should be.
Is A Volvo Extended Warranty Worth It?
A Volvo is one of the safest cars on the road today, according to the NY Post, and can last longer than 200,000 miles if properly maintained. But like any other vehicle, they are not immune from breakdowns, and the factory warranty covers you for only up to 50,000 miles. A Volvo extended warranty kicks in after the factory warranty has expired to ensure you’re covered when an unexpected, major car repair falls into your lap.
In addition, a transferable Volvo extended service contract could also improve your car value and make your car more appealing to a buyer.
Volvo Factory Warranty
When you purchase a new Volvo vehicle, it typically comes with the following manufacturer warranties:
- Limited Basic Warranty (4 years/50,000 miles): Covers all repairs caused by defects in material or workmanship, including parts and labor, as well as battery and powertrain coverage
- Corrosion Warranty (12 years/unlimited miles): Covers the body sheet metal of your Volvo if it corrodes or rusts through
- Emissions Warranty (2 years/24,000 miles to 8 years/80,000 miles): Covers emissions control parts like the catalytic converter
- Scheduled Maintenance (3 years/36,000 miles): Covers services at the 10,000-mile, 20,000-mile, and 30,000-mile marks
- Adjustments (1 year/12,000 miles): Covers refinements to original factory fittings and alignments
- Roadside Assistance (4 years/unlimited miles): Covers Volvo On Call® customer assistance
While the Volvo factory warranty provides comprehensive coverage for the first few years of car ownership, any repairs after that will fall solely on your shoulders. If you plan to keep your Volvo for a long time, an extended warranty could be very helpful.
Volvo Extended Warranty Cost
According to the repair and maintenance experts at Repair Pal, Volvo cars rank 17 out of 32 car brands in reliability, scoring an above-average rating of 3.5 out of 5.0. However, they also cost above average to fix.
A Volvo vehicle’s average annual repair costs tend to be on the high side at $769 with the owner making 0.5 visits to a repair shop in a year. To help you understand how much you can expect to save by purchasing an extended warranty for your Volvo, our team put together this table of a few common Volvo repairs and price estimates.
Vehicle Repair Costs
|Model
|Repair
|Cost
|Volvo 240
|Mass airflow sensor replacement
|$241–$679
|Volvo 850
|Fuel pump replacement
|$497–$521
|Volvo 850
|AC evaporator replacement
|$1,032–$1,205
|Volvo 960
|Intake manifold gasket replacement
|$397–$449
Most major car repairs happen after the car ages, and by this time, the factory warranty has already expired. The cost of an extended car warranty can certainly be worth it. If you don’t want to pay for these expensive repairs out of pocket and would rather prefer the convenience and confidence of a Volvo extended warranty, read on.
Benefits Of A Third-Party Extended Warranty Provider
As a Volvo owner, your options for extended warranty coverage are not limited to your dealership. There are several reputable third-party providers that provide affordable and flexible extended warranties for Volvo vehicles.
Having done our homework on the top third-party auto warranty companies, we think some of the major benefits of buying extended Volvo protection from these providers are as follows.
- They are more affordable. Increased competition among third-party providers translates to lower costs for consumers. Third-party extended warranties are often more affordably priced than dealer warranties and may also include flexible payment terms.
- You have the freedom to choose your repair center. A dealer-backed Volvo extended warranty limits you to taking your vehicle only to authorized brand dealerships, which can be a problem if you have to drive two hours to reach the nearest location. With a third-party warranty, you can choose your favorite mechanic or repair center from thousands of licensed repair shops across the country.
- They provide longer coverage. Volvo’s extended warranties start on the contract purchase date but can only last up to 6 years or 120,000 miles. Third-party vehicle service contracts often last much longer, such as up to 10 years or 150,000 miles.
- They offer additional perks. Third-party extended warranty companies offer more additional benefits like 24×7 emergency roadside assistance in addition to trip interruption and alternate transportation benefits.
According to our research, extended warranty company Endurance stands out in terms of coverage, comprehensiveness, and reputation.
In addition, since the price won’t be rolled into your car payment, you would not pay interest on the total amount.
|Volvo Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|6 years/120,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|3
|6
|5 (16 contracts)
|6
|Transferable
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Deductible
|$0-$250
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Roadside Assistance
|No
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Repair Network
|Volvo dealers only
|ASE-Certified® repair facilities
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-Certified® repair facilities
|Cancellation Policy
|Refund if within 60 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.