Every certified pre-owned (CPO) Volvo is extensively tested and backed by a Volvo CPO warranty. If you’re considering buying a Volvo and want an affordable vehicle, it’s worth looking into the CPO program.
In this article, we’ll explain how the Volvo certification process works, what’s protected by a Volvo CPO warranty, and ways to extend Volvo warranty coverage. After your factory warranty expires, extended warranties foot the bill for unexpected breakdowns. To get free quotes for extended warranty coverage, click below.
Volvo CPO Warranty Overview
Every CPO Volvo comes with a 5-year/unlimited-mile exclusionary warranty. The coverage begins on the vehicle’s original in-service date, not when you purchase the Volvo. The only parts not covered by a Volvo CPO warranty are specifically listed in the warranty contract. This warranty is similar to the Volvo’s bumper-to-bumper warranty, and it pays to repair or replace most components.
Volvo CPO warranty coverage includes the following parts and systems:
- Engine
- Transmission
- Drive axle (front and rear)
- Steering
- Suspension
- Brakes
- Electrical
- Air conditioning
- Heating and cooling
If you need to take your CPO Volvo into the dealership, original manufacturer (OEM) parts are guaranteed, but repairs must be completed at an authorized Volvo dealership. There is no deductible with the Volvo CPO warranty, and it is fully transferable to subsequent owners.
Compared to other CPO warranties, the Volvo CPO warranty is above-average. Many manufacturers have separate bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties, but Volvo combines the two.
The typical powertrain CPO warranty, which covers the engine, transmission, and drivetrain, lasts for seven years. Comparatively, Volvo’s warranty is a bit short. However, Volvo’s bumper-to-bumper coverage stands out from competitors. Most CPO warranties only add three months to one year of bumper-to-bumper coverage after the purchase date. It’s also worth noting that some CPO warranties include deductibles, but Volvo does not.
Volvo CPO Perks
In addition to warranty coverage, CPO Volvos also come with:
- Three-month subscription to SiriusXM® satellite radio
- 24/7 Volvo roadside assistance
- Volvo On Call subscription for one year
Volvo On Call is a service that allows you to lock, unlock, and remote start your vehicle with your smartphone or smartwatch. The app also allows you to contact Volvo roadside assistance.
Volvo Pre-Owned Certification Process
CPO Volvos can have no more than 80,000 miles on the odometer, and they can’t be more than five years old. Eligible vehicles undergo a comprehensive inspection that includes more than 170 points, a road test, and safety and quality checks that examine:
- Exterior panels, glass, lights, grilles, bumpers, and frame
- Interior systems, seats and sunroof, windows, and doors
- Powertrain components
- Brakes
- Tire depth
All faulty components are repaired or replaced as needed, and a CPO Volvo will come with a CARFAX® vehicle history report to verify that it is not a salvage or branded title. If the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) later reports a severe problem with the vehicle title, the Volvo buyback guarantee will refund your purchase.
Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?
The Volvo certification process is extensive, but even the most reliable vehicles can have issues as they age. The Volvo CPO warranty will cover the cost of unexpected repairs until the vehicle is five years old. After that, you’ll need to purchase extended warranty coverage if you want to guard against the cost of unexpected repairs.
To decide if an extended warranty is worth it, consider Volvo reliability. RepairPal, a trusted cost-estimation site for vehicle repairs, rates the brand 3.5 out of 5.0 – or above average – for reliability. This score places Volvo 17th out of the 32 car brands surveyed. A breakdown of Volvo’s RepairPal reliability score is provided below.
|Volvo
|Average Across All Vehicle Brands
|Average Annual Repair Cost
|$769
|$652
|Frequency of Repairs
|0.5 times per year
|0.4 times per year
|Chance of a Severe Repair*
|9%
|12%
*A severe repair costs three or more times the average annual repair cost across all vehicle brands
Volvo has a relatively high average annual repair cost. Depending on your personal finances, you can put aside savings for the cost of repairs or purchase an extended warranty. If you do decide to make a savings account, be sure you have enough to pay for some of these commonly reported Volvo repairs, according to RepairPal users.
|Model
|Repair
|Average Repair Cost
|Volvo S60
|Windshield washer pump replacement
|$85 to $155
|Volvo 960
|Camshaft position sensor replacement
|$265 to $399
|Volvo C70
|Timing belt idler pulley replacement
|$417 to $504
|Volvo S60
|Suspension shock or strut assembly replacement
|$2,436 to $2,520
While the issues above are by no means guaranteed, an extended warranty can bring peace of mind. Should an unexpected breakdown occur, you would not have to foot the bill out of pocket.
What Does A Volvo Extended Warranty Cover?
If you decide you want to add additional coverage to your Volvo CPO warranty, you can purchase an upgrade, called Platinum coverage, from the Volvo dealership. Volvo allows customers to extend Volvo’s CPO exclusionary warranty coverage up to 10 years total.
Purchasing an extended Volvo CPO warranty also comes with the following benefits for the lifetime of the warranty:
- $35 per day rental car reimbursement for up to 10 days
- $75 in towing charges per mechanical breakdown
- $100 per day for food and lodging – up to $500 total – if a breakdown occurs more than 100 miles from home
As with the standard Volvo CPO warranty, this extended warranty does not have a deductible and is transferable to new owners.
Volvo CPO Extended Warranty Cost
Extended car warranty cost will vary from dealership to dealership and depends on the length of your contract. One customer reported being offered a 10-year extended Volvo CPO warranty for $2,500. Your own offer may vary.
Other Choices For Volvo Coverage
You can also buy a Volvo extended warranty from an independent provider. Third-party warranties have several benefits over manufacturer-backed alternatives. For example, you can take your vehicle to any licensed repair shop nationwide with a third-party warranty. Independent providers also offer more customizable coverage options, longer contract terms, and coverage for older vehicles. Finally, third-party extended warranties are often cheaper than dealership options.
If you’re considering an extended auto warranty for your CPO Volvo, it’s best to get quotes from several of the best extended car warranty providers on the market. With multiple quotes, it’s easy to compare your options. Click below to get free quotes from our top picks.
