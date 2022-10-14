Every CPO Volvo comes with a 5-year/unlimited-mile exclusionary warranty. The coverage begins on the vehicle’s original in-service date, not when you purchase the Volvo. The only parts not covered by a Volvo CPO warranty are specifically listed in the warranty contract. This warranty is similar to the Volvo’s bumper-to-bumper warranty, and it pays to repair or replace most components.

Volvo CPO warranty coverage includes the following parts and systems:

Engine

Transmission

Drive axle (front and rear)

Steering

Suspension

Brakes

Electrical

Air conditioning

Heating and cooling

If you need to take your CPO Volvo into the dealership, original manufacturer (OEM) parts are guaranteed, but repairs must be completed at an authorized Volvo dealership. There is no deductible with the Volvo CPO warranty, and it is fully transferable to subsequent owners.

Compared to other CPO warranties, the Volvo CPO warranty is above-average. Many manufacturers have separate bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties, but Volvo combines the two.

The typical powertrain CPO warranty, which covers the engine, transmission, and drivetrain, lasts for seven years. Comparatively, Volvo’s warranty is a bit short. However, Volvo’s bumper-to-bumper coverage stands out from competitors. Most CPO warranties only add three months to one year of bumper-to-bumper coverage after the purchase date. It’s also worth noting that some CPO warranties include deductibles, but Volvo does not.

Volvo CPO Perks

In addition to warranty coverage, CPO Volvos also come with:

Three-month subscription to SiriusXM ® satellite radio

satellite radio 24/7 Volvo roadside assistance

Volvo On Call subscription for one year

Volvo On Call is a service that allows you to lock, unlock, and remote start your vehicle with your smartphone or smartwatch. The app also allows you to contact Volvo roadside assistance.