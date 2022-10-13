In 2015, Volkswagen was caught cheating on federal emissions tests with its popular diesel-powered models. Not surprisingly, the negative news and publicity hurt the brand (Volkswagen no longer offers diesel models in the U.S.). As a way to restore consumer confidence in its vehicles, Volkswagen doubled its new vehicle warranty, going from 3 years/36,000 miles to 6 years/72,000 miles. But that deal lasted for just two model years, as it turns out.

We like that Volkswagen did not revert to its original 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. And, in fairness, the 2020 Volkswagen warranty length now surpasses that of many mainstream brands and matches the warranty length of many luxury brands. Hyundai and Kia are the mainstream brand champs in this area, with 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage and astounding 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain coverage.

Some Volkswagens Still Have The Longer Warranty

Critically, if you buy a 2019 Volkswagen from dealer stock, you’ll still get the 6-year/72,000-mile warranty, but not the 2 years of free maintenance. Any reference to the longer warranty you see on the Volkswagen website or in other marketing would be for a 2019 model, not a 2020.

If you have a choice between a 2019 Volkswagen and the same 2020 model, we think the longer warranty of the ’19 is a much better deal than the two years of free maintenance included with the ’20.