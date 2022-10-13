With Volkswagen’s free maintenance program, items like oil changes and air filters are covered during the first two years of ownership. (Spark plugs last much longer than two years, so they aren’t covered under free maintenance).

One thing that contributes to Volkswagen’s maintenance cost is the company often uses parts that require specialized tools to remove. Not every auto shop that you pass on the street could work on a Volkswagen, or at least in a timely and skilled manner. As with any kind of specialization in the marketplace, you’re paying for skills and tools that are beyond what most mass-market cars require.

2021 Volkswagen Maintenance Cost

In the past, Volkswagen wasn’t necessarily known for having cheap maintenance costs. However, many of the 2021 models have beat out similar models by Asian brands according to a study by Vincentric. Here’s what the study found.

The 2021 Jetta ranks for lowest cost of maintenance compared to other compact sedans.

The 2021 Passat and Arteon have lower maintenance costs than similar midsize sedans by Toyota, Honda, or Hyundai.

The 2021 Atlas Cross Sport has the lowest maintenance costs of the midsize SUV category.

The 2021 Tiguan has lower maintenance costs than other compact SUVs by Honda, Toyota, and Subaru.

From this study, it’s clear Volkswagen has made improvements in its service schedule and maintenance requirements.

Used Volkswagen Maintenance Cost

Not everyone buys a new car, so what would you pay if you bought a used Volkswagen outside of the free maintenance window? Going from RepairPal’s average annual cost, you may pay $3,400 over a 5-year period. This number includes both scheduled maintenance and unscheduled repairs.

Again, maintenance costs can vary widely depending on how you drive your vehicle. If you keep your car well-maintained, may pay less than that. On the other hand, if you regularly push your Golf GTI to the limit, you may end up putting more money into it over that period.