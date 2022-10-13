If you’ve purchased a new or used Volkswagen vehicle, it may be covered by its original warranty. But if not, you may want to consider continuing coverage with a Volkswagen extended warranty for peace of mind. In this article, we’ll review what a VW extended warranty covers, what the differences between the 2019 and 2020 Volkswagen warranty are, and what options and alternatives to the VW warranties are available.
From Volkswagen to third-party companies, there are many extended warranty providers, and you need to know which ones offer the best protection. We’ve evaluated the best extended car warranty providers for extended coverage and compared them to Volkswagen’s extended plans.
What Is A Volkswagen Extended Car Warranty?
A Volkswagen extended warranty is a service contract between you and the manufacturer. It picks up the coverage after your VW factory warranty expires. In this contract, the provider agrees to pay for covered repairs and parts if a mechanical breakdown occurs.
The most significant difference between a factory warranty and an extended car warranty is that your manufacturer’s warranty comes with the vehicle at the time of the sale. A Volkswagen extended warranty is an optional purchase for peace of mind.
Volkswagen Extended Warranty Coverage
Volkswagen provides three extended warranty choices. You can pick from the Platinum, Gold, and Silver plans through the Volkswagen Drive Easy Program.
|Volkswagen Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Platinum
|10 years/150,000 miles
|Gold
|10 years/150,000 miles
|Silver
|10 years/150,000 miles
With the VW Drive Easy Platinum plan, you receive the same bumper-to-bumper coverage for a longer period. It covers:
- Engine
- Electrical system
- Transmission
- Air conditioning
- Audio
- Computer
- Suspension
- Power windows
- Technology
- Drive axle
- Hybrid/electric
- Fuel system
- Steering
- Brakes
- CV boots
The VW Drive Easy Gold plan includes the powertrain along with the front and rear suspension. It also offers protection for the fuel system, electrical components, and climate control.
On the lower end of the spectrum is the VW Drive Easy Silver plan. This VW extended warranty only takes care of the basic parts, so the majority of repair costs aren’t covered. While there is protection for the transaxle, transfer case, engine, transmission, and drive axles, you won’t have coverage for the steering and electrical systems.
With each of Volkswagen’s coverage plans, there is a list of excluded items that include parts such as wipers, brakes, spark plugs, and upholstery.
If you face any mechanical breakdowns, you will also be responsible for the copay. On some Volkswagen warranty plans, there is no copay. The other two options are a $100 disappearing copay and a $250 copay plan. With the $100 disappearing option, there is no deductible when you bring the car back to the selling dealer. If you choose to use a different dealer, you will have to pay the $100.
Under most situations, the $100 disappearing deductible is the best option, unless you plan to move.
Volkswagen Extended Warranty Cost
While costs are not transparent for Volkswagen extended warranties, based on consumer reports prices for their policies can be anywhere between $1800-$3500. Prices might be higher or lower depending on the plan level you chose, coverage term, repair deductible, and your vehicle model and mileage. Quotes from automaker dealers also vary widely. To get more specific cost information for a Volkswagen warranty you’ll have to contact your local dealership.
Volkswagen Factory Warranty
The Volkswagen factory warranty has changed a lot over the years and many of the terms and coverage have changed. When considering a Volkswagen extended warranty it is important to understand the coverage that you have currently when considering additional coverage. Below we highlight some of the most recent changes made to factory warranty policies and changes in terms over time.
2020 Volkswagen Factory Warranty
There have been some changes made to the 2020 Volkswagen factory warranty. It now includes 4 years/50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper repair coverage (the most comprehensive protection) for new Volkswagen vehicles. This is a two-year reduction from previous models.
If you purchase a 2019 model in 2020, you still get the six-year warranty. What’s interesting is there are perks offered to consumers who forfeit these extra two years. While there are some oil changes thrown in, this might not provide as much bang for your buck when compared to the additional two years of coverage.
2019 Volkswagen Factory Warranty
The VW 2019 factory warranty, or New Vehicle Limited Warranty, includes 6 years/72,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper protection. This takes care of everything – including the powertrain – minus normal wear and tear. It’s the most comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage in the automotive industry.
Since 2009, the 2019 warranty has been the best warranty to be offered by Volkswagen.
|Model Years
|Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
|2020 - Newer
|4 years/50,000 miles
|2018 - 2019
|6 years/72,000 miles
|2009 - 2017
|3 years/36,000 miles
Is The Volkswagen Extended Warranty Worth It?
According to RepairPal, the average annual repair cost for Volkswagen models is $676. This higher price places the brand at an above-average ownership cost. Additionally, you must consider that the reliability ratings indicate 0.5 average visits for repair per year, plus an 11-percent probability of facing a severe repair.
Are these extra costs something you are prepared to handle once your factory warranty expires? You should also consider the warranty coverage you already have. In 2020, Volkswagen decreased its factory warranty significantly, so it may be worth considering added coverage.
Volkswagen Extended Warranties: Conclusion
A Volkswagen extended warranty plan can offer you protection for your vehicle’s parts, giving you peace of mind while on the road. There are a variety of coverage options to choose from depending on your needs and particular vehicle. However, there are also many other alternatives that may offer you better prices and coverage for your needs. We recommend researching on your own and comparing multiple providers to get the best deal for your vehicle protection needs.
You can start your search with our free warranty quote tool below.
Volkswagen Extended Warranty Alternatives
Aside from purchasing the VW Drive Easy warranty, there are several third-party options available to you. Purchasing from a third-party provider offers you several benefits. Third-party companies tend to have more affordable vehicle service protection plans because they aren’t bound to the manufacturer guidelines. This means you won’t need to go to the VW dealership, but can instead rely on your trusted mechanic to do the work. In addition, since the price won’t be rolled into your car payment, you would not pay interest on the total amount.
Volkswagen Extended Warranty Vs. Third-Party
It’s worth considering whether a third-party provider might have the best Volkswagen extended warranty option. We’d recommend considering reputable extended car warranty companies such as CARCHEX, Endurance, and CarShield as you look into ways to protect your Volkswagen.
|VW Extended Warranty
|CARCHEX
|Endurance
|CarShield
|Start date
|Any time
|Any time
|Any time
|Any time
|Max length of coverage
|10 years/150,000 miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|300,000 miles
|# of plan options
|3
|5
|6
|6
|Transferable
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Deductible
|$100-$250
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip interruption reimbursement
|✔ (except Calif. & N.Y.)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Roadside assistance
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Repair network
|Volkswagen dealership only
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-certified® repair facilities
|ASE-certified® repair facilities
|Cancellation policy
|Any time, $50 fee
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Volkswagen Extended Warranty: FAQ
Below are some common frequently asked questions about Volkswagen extended warranties:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.