With the VW Drive Easy Platinum plan, you receive the same bumper-to-bumper coverage for a longer period. It covers:

Engine

Electrical system

Transmission

Air conditioning

Audio

Computer

Suspension

Power windows

Technology

Drive axle

Hybrid/electric

Fuel system

Steering

Brakes

CV boots

The VW Drive Easy Gold plan includes the powertrain along with the front and rear suspension. It also offers protection for the fuel system, electrical components, and climate control.

On the lower end of the spectrum is the VW Drive Easy Silver plan. This VW extended warranty only takes care of the basic parts, so the majority of repair costs aren’t covered. While there is protection for the transaxle, transfer case, engine, transmission, and drive axles, you won’t have coverage for the steering and electrical systems.

With each of Volkswagen’s coverage plans, there is a list of excluded items that include parts such as wipers, brakes, spark plugs, and upholstery.

If you face any mechanical breakdowns, you will also be responsible for the copay. On some Volkswagen warranty plans, there is no copay. The other two options are a $100 disappearing copay and a $250 copay plan. With the $100 disappearing option, there is no deductible when you bring the car back to the selling dealer. If you choose to use a different dealer, you will have to pay the $100.

Under most situations, the $100 disappearing deductible is the best option, unless you plan to move.