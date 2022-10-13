Drivers who’ve considered purchasing an extended car warranty from VehicleOne are out of luck, as the company’s plans are no longer available. In this guide, we’ll suggest some alternatives to the VehicleOne warranty from the best extended car warranty providers.
When shopping for an extended car warranty, you should always get a few free quotes to compare pricing and coverage.
VehicleOne Warranty Reviews
Our team likes VehicleOne’s various protection plans and additional benefits, but we can’t recommend this provider since the company is no longer taking new customers. If you’re interested in VehicleOne warranty coverage, we recommend reaching out to Ally Financial. You should also check out leading extended car warranty companies like Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield.
VehicleOne Pros & Cons
What Is A VehicleOne Extended Warranty?
A VehicleOne extended warranty is the vehicle service contract offered by Ally Financial, a Detroit-based financial services company. Ally Financial ranks as one of the largest banks and car finance companies in the U.S.
In 2000, Ally Financial acquired Universal Warranty Corporation (UWC), an automotive financial services company that owned the VehicleOne brand. Since its inception in 1982, UWC has serviced nearly 2.5 million customers and paid out $1.5 billion in claims. However, VehicleOne recently stopped accepting new customers for its extended warranty plans.
What Did The VehicleOne Warranty Cover?
There were four different types of VehicleOne extended warranties: Basic, Major, Select, and Premium. Today, you can get similar Ally extended warranty options from Ally Financial.
Below is a table that compares VehicleOne’s four different warranty plans. As you can see, VehicleOne’s plans offered optional add-ons that you could pay to include.
|Component
|Premium
|Select
|Major
|Basic
|Engine (turbocharger / supercharger)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Transmission and transfer case
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Drive axle (front and rear)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Steering
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|Brakes
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|Engine cooling
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|Fuel system
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|Suspension (front and rear)
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|Heating and air conditioning
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|Electrical components
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|High-tech items
|✔
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Seals and gaskets
|✔
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Luxury electronics
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Wear and tear
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
VehicleOne Warranty Benefits
In addition to the coverage above, every VehicleOne warranty plan also came with these additional benefits:
- Towing coverage: Covered up to $100 per occurrence for towing expenses related to covered repairs.
- Lost key/lockout: This covered up to $35 for locksmith services if your keys got lost, broken, or accidentally locked in your vehicle. This service wasn’t available in Kansas.
- Roadside assistance: Provided emergency roadside assistance services including battery jump-starts, out-of-gas fuel deliveries, and flat-tire changes.
- Rental car reimbursement: Provided coverage up to $35 per day when your vehicle underwent covered repairs.
- Trip interruption: Covered up to $75 per day in unplanned hotel and food expenses when you were stranded over 100 miles from home. This service also wasn’t available in Kansas.
How Much Did A VehicleOne Warranty Cost?
You can no longer purchase a warranty from VehicleOne; however, you can get similar coverage from Ally. The cost of an extended warranty depends on a variety of factors, including your vehicle’s model, age, and mileage. Ally Financial’s website does not offer free quotes, so you’ll need to visit a participating dealership to get a quote.
For more information, read our article comparing leading providers’ extended car warranty costs.
VehicleOne Warranty: Conclusion
While you can no longer get a VehicleOne warranty, we recommend getting quotes from Ally and from the providers outlined below.
Our Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties
Our review team has examined several extended warranty companies, and we found that Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield are excellent providers.
These reputable providers came out ahead of the VehicleOne warranty for the following reasons:
- Free quotes: Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield allow prospective customers to enter their vehicle’s details online for a free quote, saving them time.
- Reputation: These providers are well-regarded in the industry with strong ratings. For example, CARCHEX holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
- Industry partnerships: Endurance partners with Andretti Motorsports, a highly successful auto racing company, while CARCHEX partners with major industry players like the Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com. Many celebrity spokespeople endorse CarShield too.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.