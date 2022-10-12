A vehicle service contract is a paid plan that helps cover costly car repairs and takes effect once the new vehicle warranty has expired. Often called an extended car warranty, a vehicle service contract can cover both new or used cars, but as the car ages, the likelihood of it needing repairs rises.

You can use vehicle service contracts anytime your vehicle needs a repair that’s covered by your contract. Remember that all vehicle service contract providers offer multiple levels of coverage, so not every service contract will cover every repair.

Difference Between Warranty And Extended Warranty

There are subtle differences between vehicle service contracts and extended warranties, even if they are the same for the most part. The key difference is that service contracts do not literally extend a manufacturer’s warranty – only the manufacturer can do that. Instead, they mirror the factory warranty coverage, but a third party covers repairs. Sometimes, they provide additional coverage that isn’t included in the manufacturer’s warranty.

What Does A Vehicle Service Contract Cover?

Vehicle service contracts can cover just the powertrain (engine, transmission, and drive axle) or almost anything a factory warranty covers. They can include air conditioning, electrical, steering, braking, suspension, fuel systems, and more.

If you want to be completely covered, you’ll probably want to take out a contract that offers exclusionary coverage. That means the contract covers everything except the parts listed as exclusions in the contract.

When purchasing a vehicle service contract, it’s important to read it very carefully. Most contracts will specifically list all the parts that are covered. However, exclusionary contracts do the opposite, covering everything except the listed parts.

What Is Not Covered Under Extended Warranty?

That said, even parts that appear to be covered by a contract won’t always be covered as you’d hoped. Many contracts specifically state that they only apply to mechanical breakdowns and exclude repairs due to wear and tear. That means you’ll have to foot the repair bill if one of your covered components breaks for any reason other than the one specified in the contract.

Some providers may also deny coverage if a non-covered part damages a covered part. Sometimes, diagnostics are required to figure out what’s wrong with your vehicle, and even if the policy covers the actual damage, the diagnostics are not, so you’ll be required to pay for those.

Clearly, exclusions are very complicated, so it’s vital that you carefully read through all the jargon to ensure that you understand what you’re getting yourself into before purchasing a service contract.