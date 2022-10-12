The main thing you have to ask yourself is if the cost of the plan is worth it to you. Some auto brands are known for their reliability, while others aren’t. There’s always the chance that you wouldn’t use the plan to the full value, but at the same time, there’s the chance that it could pay for itself many times over.

It’s also hard to put a dollar value on the peace of mind that an auto protection plan can bring. Just knowing that certain systems in your car are covered for a specific time feels good. You don’t have to worry about those systems failing.

So, with a protection plan, you’re paying for two main things: future repairs on your car, and the security that certain repairs on your car are covered. Now, we’re not saying that having a protection plan means you don’t have to have any savings set aside for vehicle repairs. No plan covers 100 percent of your car, and all protection plans have certain requirements for repairs to be covered. But having a plan can definitely ease some of the financial stress of sudden repairs.

What Do Consumers Say?

Our team surveyed 1,000 people who had purchased or considered purchasing a vehicle protection plan. Overall, 41% of consumers were satisfied with their extended warranty because it covered repairs. Another 24% were satisfied with the company but haven’t used it for repairs. Only 7% were dissatisfied because the warranty didn’t cover repairs, and 5% felt the company tried to get out of covering certain repairs.