Vehicle Assurance offers extended car warranties that cover vehicles of all makes and models, regardless of their age or mileage. Its plans are backed by several leading administrators and give customers a range of coverage options at affordable prices. See what we learned about the company below, then compare free quotes between several providers to find the best price.

Is Vehicle Assurance Legit?

Yes, Vehicle Assurance is a legitimate extended warranty provider. Even though top administrators back Vehicle Assurance’s extended warranties and the company says it’s committed to providing customers with peace of mind, many consumers have complained that they were contacted repeatedly and pressured to purchase coverage. Some customers who bought plans said the company denied claims they believed should have been covered.

Whether or not you want a quote from Vehicle Assurance, we recommend comparing several quotes from different extended warranty providers.

Vehicle Assurance BBB

Vehicle Assurance has a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB posted the following statement on its website:

“Better Business Bureau is urging consumers to use caution when considering doing business with Vehicle Assurance, an extended Auto Service Contract company. BBB has received a pattern of complaints alleging consumers receiving unsolicited phone calls and mailers, misleading sales tactics, failure to honor the contract, and poor customer service. On October 7, 2019, BBB sent a letter with our concerns with the pattern of complaints. The company did not respond.”

This statement reflects what’s said in customer complaints, and none of the 17 reviews are above one star. We struggled to find any other online reviews of this company. If you’re interested in an extended warranty from Vehicle Assurance, we recommend doing extra research and evaluating your customer service experience before signing the contract.