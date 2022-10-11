If you have determined that a used car warranty is likely worth it for you, the sections below serve as a guide to aid you throughout the purchasing process in determining the best warranty for your needs.

How To Get A Warranty On A Used Car

If you have decided a used car warranty is right for you, you’ll want the best coverage that fits your price and needs. Follow the steps below to achieve this:

Decide if you need an extended warranty Figure out whether or not a used car warranty is worth it and how much you are willing to pay Determine which type of used car warranty provider fits your needs Speak directly with at least three providers about their prices and coverage options Don’t be afraid to negotiate and look for discounts Figure out which offerings your car is eligible for and what plan best fits your needs.

Where Can I Buy A Used Car Warranty?

Drivers can purchase extended warranty coverage from a variety of places. In the sections below, we provide an overview of the strengths and weaknesses of each.

Extended Factory Warranty

Many auto manufacturers sell their own extended factory warranty plans. These plans compare well with third-party warranty providers in terms of price and coverage. However, they come with severe limitations. While an aftermarket service plan can be used at any ASE-certified repair facility, most manufacturer warranties will only cover repairs done at brand dealerships.

In addition, most service plans from manufacturers only have one or very few coverage options. By comparison, third-party warranty companies typically offer several levels of coverage that give you more choice over what components you do or do not want to protect.

Many manufacturers also place stricter limits on the age, mileage, and model of the car you want to protect or limit coverage to “certified” vehicles only.