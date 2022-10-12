With how well the insurer ranks among the country’s best insurance companies, it’s no wonder people inquire about USAA extended warranty options. USAA members who are happy with their insurance policy may wish to look towards the provider for an extended warranty that brings them peace of mind and helps them avoid large, unexpected repair costs.
In this article, we explore what an extended car warranty actually does as well as what you may want to look for in a service provider. Based on our in-depth analysis, out of the top extended car warranty providers out there, Endurance came out at the head of the pack. USAA wasn’t included in the competitor pool, since the company focuses on so many other areas.
What Is An Extended Warranty?
An extended car warranty can cover the cost of needed vehicle repairs and replacement parts that aren’t caused by a car accident or through any fault of your own. When you’re looking to buy a protection plan, it’s important to not only consider the coverage, but also the comprehensiveness of the plan and the reputation of the provider backing it. Some service contracts are backed by the original vehicle manufacturer, whereas others are guaranteed by a third-party provider.
An extended auto warranty is not actually a warranty at all – at least not legally. The more accurate terminology is “vehicle service contract.” It all comes down to the timing. A service contract can be arranged at any time and is an additional purchase. A factory warranty is included in the purchase price of a new car and comes from the original manufacturer of the vehicle via the dealership.
Does USAA Offer An Extended Car Warranty?
When our team called USAA to inquire about options for auto service contracts, we were informed that in January of 2018, USAA discontinued enrollment for new customers in their Vehicle Protection Plan.
So, let’s say that you’re a member of the Armed Services, or you previously served, or you meet another criterion of membership with USAA and you want to know if your favorite insurer offers extended auto warranties. We’re afraid we have some disappointing news for you: You’re too late.
They will, however, continue to honor the contracts currently in place. The USAA extended warranty service plans fall into two main coverage policies: Manufacturer Wrap Protection and Comprehensive Protection.
What Was USAA's Extended Service Warranty?
For consumers enrolled prior to the halt of the program, you’ve got a transferable manufacturer wrap plan. From what we can tell in a sample contract, powertrain coverage isn’t included, and the most mileage your car can have is 50,000 miles.
If you’re a current USAA Extended Vehicle Protection customer, another thing you should know about your coverage is Assurant Solutions, USAA’s administrator. It is common practice for extended warranties to be backed by an insurance company – as in the case of USAA and Assurant Solutions. A warranty or service contract administrator is the company who handles the actual claims process, so it’s a good idea to check them out when researching extended warranty providers.
USAA Extended Service Warranty Benefits
USAA extended warranty policies for military personnel and their families came with a couple of benefits that we haven’t seen offered by other companies, particularly in its rental protection and plan deferment options. Below are some of the benefits offered by their previous plans:
- Rental coverage
- Roadside assistance, with services such as towing, fuel delivery, and lockout services
- Deployment coverage extension
USAA extended warranty coverage for both plan levels includes full reimbursement for any rental car costs incurred during covered service or repairs – up to $50 every day for as many days as needed. While most other providers do indeed provide a similar service, the norm is to reimburse for about $30 per day up to five days. USAA is the only company we know of with an unlimited number of days for rental car reimbursement.
The other USAA extended vehicle warranty perk that especially impressed us is its deployment deferment option. During a covered member’s deployment, USAA will suspend the service contract for up to 15 months. When you get home, USAA will not only extend the expiration date of your agreement by the length of time you were deployed, but they’ll even reimburse you for one oil change, up to $45.
Is USAA Going to Replace Its Warranty Program?
According to a USAA representative response to a customer comment regarding the disappearing Extended Vehicle Protection plan, “[USAA’s] goal is to ensure we are consistently delivering the highest quality products and services to our members. After identifying opportunities to improve Extended Vehicle Protection, USAA has ceased offering until further notice. I would add that there is no ETA currently on a replacement.” – USAA Social Service, March 2019
We don’t know why the policy was cancelled or if it’s ever coming back. If you were hoping to sign up for a USAA extended warranty, we do have more options for you. Read on to see our recommendations.
USAA Extended Auto Warranty: Conclusion
While USAA extended warranties aren’t offered currently, there are some very reputable companies offering excellent service coverage and extended warranty plan options – some with great customer reviews and stellar industry reputations. However, We suggest doing a little research and reading the fine print of the service contract plans offered by several companies. Just as each vehicle is different, so are extended warranty providers.
What Extended Warranty Should I Buy?
Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all best warranty coverage option. It comes down to the type of car you have and its history. When shopping, you’ll want to do research on common repairs for your make and model of car. This will not only let you know which components you want to be sure are included in any extended warranty contract, but it’ll also give you a good idea of how much money a vehicle protection service contract could end up saving you.
Extended service contracts and third-party protection plans can actually be tailored to fill gaps in a manufacturer’s warranty. For example, J.D. Power found that problems with technology like Internet, Bluetooth, and GPS systems are the top reasons for declines in vehicle dependability, which are features that manufacturer warranties won’t always cover, but extended warranties just might. Some companies have “high-tech” packages that warrant against malfunctions and needed repairs in those computer-backed systems that we all know can be pretty expensive to fix.
With some plans, you can even go to the service shop or repair facility of your choice, while others have their own proprietary network of shops customers can use for repair. As with any service or contract, you should research thoroughly and read the fine print to know what you’re getting into, and which repair locations are allowable under your plan.
Cost and coverage will vary depending not only on the make, model, and history of the vehicle, but your location and its applicable state regulations have an impact on the packages available for you. Find out what your vehicle may need in the future, and what your budget can allow, then contact a few of the above providers to start the process of finding the right one for you. Most providers offer easy ways to get a free quote to start comparing.
USAA Extended Vehicle Warranty: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions about USAA extended vehicle warranties:
