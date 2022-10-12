In order to help you choose a dependable company, we’ve gathered a list of our top picks for the best extended auto warranty providers.

Of the competitors we compared, the third-party service contract provider Endurance ranked Best Overall. Not only is the company receptive to its customers’ needs, but representatives are careful to check you have the vehicle coverage you need and the preferences you want.

What Extended Warranty Should I Buy?

Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all best warranty coverage option. It comes down to the type of car you have and its history. When shopping, you’ll want to do research on common repairs for your make and model of car. This will not only let you know which components you want to be sure are included in any extended warranty contract, but it’ll also give you a good idea of how much money a vehicle protection service contract could end up saving you.

Extended service contracts and third-party protection plans can actually be tailored to fill gaps in a manufacturer’s warranty. For example, J.D. Power found that problems with technology like Internet, Bluetooth, and GPS systems are the top reasons for declines in vehicle dependability, which are features that manufacturer warranties won’t always cover, but extended warranties just might. Some companies have “high-tech” packages that warrant against malfunctions and needed repairs in those computer-backed systems that we all know can be pretty expensive to fix.

With some plans, you can even go to the service shop or repair facility of your choice, while others have their own proprietary network of shops customers can use for repair. As with any service or contract, you should research thoroughly and read the fine print to know what you’re getting into, and which repair locations are allowable under your plan.

Cost and coverage will vary depending not only on the make, model, and history of the vehicle, but your location and its applicable state regulations have an impact on the packages available for you. Find out what your vehicle may need in the future, and what your budget can allow, then contact a few of the above providers to start the process of finding the right one for you. Most providers offer easy ways to get a free quote to start comparing.