A tech-focused company specializing in low-cost vehicle repair protection for used and new cars, Uproar.car bills itself as an innovator. But what do Uproar warranty reviews say about the company’s customer experience and whether an Uproar.car extended car warranty is worth it?
In this article, we’ll look at warranty coverage options, repair bills, and car owners’ Uproar warranty reviews to help you determine if this is the right choice for your vehicle. We’ve researched the best extended warranty companies on the market, so we’ll also show you how Uproar.car stacks up against two leading warranty providers.
Uproar Warranty Review
We give Uproar.car 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for its strong customer service, competitive pricing, and variety of customizable coverage options. If you’re technologically adept – and especially if you’re comfortable using mobile apps – Uproar.car is likely an extended car warranty provider worth considering. However, if you prefer more traditional warranty services, it may be best to look in another direction for your vehicle protection needs.
Uproar.car is an innovative extended car warranty provider that makes its services 100 percent digital. The company makes getting and managing a warranty both simple and hassle-free compared to many of its competitors. Nevertheless, we recommend getting free quotes from several providers to compare costs and coverage options.
Uproar Pros & Cons
Since the extended auto warranty provider has been in business for about three years, there’s a relatively small number of Uproar warranty reviews. But they have been overwhelmingly positive so far. Uproar.car has an average 5.0-star rating out of 5.0 on Google and a 4.9-star average rating out of 5.0 from ConsumerAffairs.
Below are a few Uproar warranty reviews from both satisfied and unsatisfied customers.
Positive Uproar Car Warranty Reviews
“I had some questions and they answered all of them through texting and really went out of their way to make sure that I was happy. I really appreciate their professionalism and assistance when I was trying to choose the right plan.”
– Ashley Runkle via Google
“It was super easy to buy! Absolutely no pressure from a salesperson and easily the best quote I’ve been able to get. Happy to have peace of mind knowing my car is covered for expensive repairs.”
– Paige Janulewicz via Google
Negative Uproar Car Warranty Reviews
“Things I was promised in the sales by the sales guy did not end up in the contract. So, I was a little disappointed with that. Also, it’s a whole different standard of how they deal with customers today. Someone my age is not really used to doing everything on a computer.”
– Marilu via Consumer Affairs
“Uproar needs to have a .com address because one of the biggest things that made me initially skip over them was that they were a site with a .car – and nobody has heard of that. So, as a consumer, that sounded sketchy initially, and I was not gonna mess with that.”
– Jimmy via Consumer Affairs
Uproar Car Warranty
Based in Seattle, Washington, Uproar.car launched in 2018 as one of the first extended warranty companies to offer low-cost car care protection in the most convenient way possible – a 100 percent digital, subscription-based model designed for premium user experience and worry-free car ownership.
The Uproar.car mobile app works in tandem with the website to further simplify tasks like accessing coverage details, filing a claim, or requesting roadside assistance after a mechanical breakdown. Earning an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Uproar has become an option worth considering for fast extended warranty service.
Uproar.car has customizable car repair coverage that includes two-mileage-based warranty plans. Each plan has two coverage levels: Good, with basic powertrain protection, and Great, with more comprehensive vehicle protection. Uproar.car lists starting prices for every plan, and all plans come with a 90-day money-back guarantee.
Uproar Extended Car Warranty Coverage
Uproar.car offers a vehicle protection plan for low-mileage vehicles up to 80,000 miles, and high-mileage used cars between 80,000 and 120,000 miles. The coverage levels for each plan are as follows:
- Good: Starts at $14.99 for low-mileage vehicles and $20.49 for high-mileage vehicles
- Great: Starts at $29.99 for low- and high-mileage vehicles
The first table below shows items an Uproar.car warranty covers at the Good and Great levels for low-mileage vehicles. Note that Uproar.car warranties are exclusionary, meaning if a car component is not listed for a coverage plan, it will not be covered under warranty.
|Components Covered for Low-Mileage Vehicles
|Good
|Great
|Engine
|✔
|✔
|Drive axle
|✔
|✔
|Transmission
|✔
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|✔
|Steering
|✔
|✔
|Suspension
|✔
|✔
|Electrical
|✔
|✔
|Body and interior
|✔
|Audio/video
|✔
|A/C and heater
|✔
|Navigation
|✔
|Oil level sensor
|✔
|Fuel check valve
|✔
The next table below lists items covered at the Good and Great levels for high-mileage vehicles.
|Components Covered for High-Mileage Vehicles
|Good
|Great
|Engine
|✔
|✔
|Drive axle
|✔
|✔
|Transmission
|✔
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|Steering
|✔
|Suspension
|✔
|Electrical
|✔
|Body and interior
|✔
|Audio/video
|✔
|A/C and heater
|✔
|Navigation
|✔
|Oil level sensor
|Fuel check valve
Additional Benefits Of An Uproar Car Warranty
Free Uproar.car membership is included with every vehicle protection plan and includes 24/7 roadside assistance and help to find repair shops and schedule auto repair appointments. All plans also come with perks, including road trip protection, rental car reimbursement, and what Uproar.car calls Fair Repair, which means its team will help customers negotiate lower vehicle repair costs with their mechanics.
Uproar plans also come with $5 worth of monthly Car Cash that you can use toward maintenance and repairs at thousands of car shops. In addition, those with vehicle repair protection gain access to discounts on car maintenance, shopping, travel, and dining.
Additional Uproar Car Warranty Coverage
Drivers can also purchase a tire and wheel service plan that starts at $10.09 per month for Good coverage and $11.84 for Great coverage. There’s no deductible for the first claim, and there’s a $100 deductible for claims after that.
|Tire and Wheel Protection
|Good
|Great
|Tire repair limit
|$35/tire
|$35/tire
|Wheel repair limit
|$35/wheel
|$100/wheel
|Tire replacement limit
|$300/tire
|$300/tire
|Wheel replacement limit
|$800/wheel
|$800/wheel
|Road hazard damage covered
|✔
|✔
|Cosmetic damage covered
|✔
What An Uproar Extended Car Warranty Doesn’t Cover
Like most extended warranty providers, Uproar.car doesn’t offer coverage for cars with pre-existing conditions, and it doesn’t cover routine maintenance for services such as oil changes.
Here is a more detailed list of what’s not covered under an Uproar warranty:
- Some luxury vehicles
- Certain parts or components of electric and hybrid vehicles
- Vehicles over 120,00 miles and/or vehicles more than 10 years old
- Vehicle misuse or damage caused by a natural disaster
How Much Does An Uproar Car Warranty Cost?
Although Uproar.car says its extended warranties can come as cheap as $14.99 per month, the final price of an Uproar.car protection plan depends on your vehicle type, mileage, year, and the level of coverage you choose.
Compared to most other third-party warranties and a manufacturer’s warranty you might have through your dealership, Uproar.car plans are very affordable and seem like a solid choice for shoppers who want an inexpensive but quality extended car warranty.
Uproar customers are not required to make a down payment and don’t have to deal with any hidden fees or costs, as Uproar prides itself on being transparent and trustworthy. Uproar’s vehicle protection plans carry a deductible of $100-$750, but your deductible will depend on the type of coverage you choose.
Here are a few quotes we received from Uproar.car for popular vehicles:
|Vehicle (Year, Make, Model, and Trim)
|Mileage
|Lowest-Cost Option
|Components Covered
|Average Deductible Cost
|2016 Honda CR-V EX
|0 to 12,000 miles
|$17.16 monthly
|1,172
|$500 during 1st month, $100 after 1st month
|2016 Toyota Camry LE
|0 to 12,000 miles
|$17.16 monthly
|1,172
|$500 during 1st month, $100 after 1st month
|2016 Nissan Altima 2.5
|80,000 to 120,000 miles
|$41.03 monthly
|465
|$500 during 1st month, $100 after 1st month
|2016 Kia Optima EX
|80,000 to 120,000 miles
|$41.03 monthly
|465
|$500 during 1st month, $100 after 1st month
How To Get A Quote From Uproar
Instant quotes are available from the Uproar.car website and by downloading the mobile app. There is no waiting period, and salespeople tend not to be aggressive, making the quote process quick, simple, and hassle-free. You’ll just need to enter a few details, such as your vehicle’s year, make, and odometer reading.
Once you’ve signed up for a monthly subscription plan with Uproar.car, you’ll have a fixed rate for a minimum of three years.
How To File A Claim With Uproar
You can file a car warranty claim through Uproar.car’s mobile app in as few as five minutes. Once your mechanic diagnoses your car’s issue, they’ll need to call the claims department for claim approval. Uproar.car will pay the shop directly rather than making you wait for reimbursement. All you’re responsible for paying your mechanic is your deductible, and any repair costs not covered by your Uproar.car protection plan.
Uproar doesn’t have a claim or contract limit, as every plan is designed to provide worry-free service without haggling or the commitment of a long-term contract. Customers also have access to auto concierge resources for expert help on repair services.
Uproar Warranty: Conclusion
We believe that Uproar could be a great option when choosing a car warranty provider. It has great customer service, prices, and coverage options. Even though Uproar.car offers relatively affordable plans; it’s still best to look at other extended warranty options as well. There are many factors to consider when choosing the best extended car warranty coverage, and these include cost, customer service, reliability, and industry reputation.
Uproar Car Warranty Competitors
Our review team examined every major extended auto warranty provider in the industry, looking at plan options, costs, and more. Based on this research, we found Endurance and CarShield to offer two of the best third-party vehicle protection plans on the market.
Reaching out to providers for free quotes on extended warranties is a good way to determine which providers are possibly the right fit for you.
Endurance: Best Coverage
If you’re looking for peace of mind when it comes to vehicle protection, Endurance is one of the best third-party warranty providers. The company offers six levels of coverage, and 83 percent of more than 3,200 reviews on Trustpilot gave the company a rating of “Excellent” or “Great.”
We rated Endurance 4.6 out of 5.0 stars for its excellent coverage options, its great prices, and the vast number of positive customer reviews. The company has a 4.3-star rating out of 5.0 from Google based on more than 2,400 reviews.
To learn more about this extended warranty provider, check out our Endurance warranty review.
CarShield: Best Value
CarShield has affordable extended warranty coverage, with plans starting as low as $99 a month. The company offers six levels of coverage ranging from a basic powertrain warranty to plans for high-tech and specialty vehicles such as ATVs and motorcycles. CarShield deductibles range from $0 to $200.
Our team rated CarShield 4.2 out of 5.0 stars for its flexible term lengths and affordable, comprehensive coverage plans. More than 22,000 reviews from Trustpilot give the provider a 4.0-star average rating out of 5.0, and reviewers on Google give it an average of 4.1 out of 5.0 stars.
To see if CarShield might be the right fit for your vehicle protection needs, check out our CarShield review.
FAQ: Uproar Car Warranty
Below are some frequently asked questions about Uproar Car Warranty:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits such as roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.